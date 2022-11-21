Create

Twitter explodes as Bukayo Saka brace helps England thrash Iran 6-2 in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup game

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Nov 21, 2022 09:07 PM IST
Twitter exploded as Engalnd demolished Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener
Twitter exploded as Engalnd demolished Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

Twitter exploded as England battered Iran 6-2 in their opening Group B fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (21 November).

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a looping header. Bukayo Saka made it two with a smashing finish after Harry Maguire brought the ball down from a corner.

Raheem Sterling scored an exquisite third from a magnificent Harry Kane pass before the half time. Saka kept the goals coming after the break and scored his team's fourth.

Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran with a stunner. However, substitute Marcus Rashford made an immediate impact as he found the back of the net in style. Substitute Jack Grealish would then make it six for Gareth Southgate's side.

Taremi added a second for Iran as he converted from the spot in the dying moments of the game.

Fans on Twitter reacted to England's spectacular performance. Here are some the best reactions after the opening Group B fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

19-year-old Jude Bellingham opens England’s scoring.His first international goal arrives at the World Cup ✨ https://t.co/qwiKMmNFKo
Bukayo Saka. That’s it. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/E7tpmQEYhf
Bukayo Saka vs. Iran: 70 minutes played3 shots (100% accuracy)0.21 XG2 goals48 touches23 passes (82.1% accuracy)1 key pass 2 fouls wonWhat a World Cup debut. 🌟 https://t.co/0rttys4PRM
Bukayo Saka’s first half vs. Iran: 58 minutes played2 shots (100% accuracy) 1 goal33 touches 14 passes (82.4% accuracy)1 key pass2 fouls won1 clearances 2 tackles Star boy. 🌟 https://t.co/ij1z089uGs
Everyone loves Bukayo Saka, the young guy just impossible to dislike. What a goal. #ENGIRN https://t.co/Jq4Y9JlSps
21 year old Bukayo Saka has now scored more World Cup goals than Wayne Rooney😭😭😭 https://t.co/RD2eEgrPRi
Jude Bellingham & Bukayo SakaPlease @Arsenal i am on my knees😭 https://t.co/n02FDUQqVd
4!!!!! Another brilliant goal by ⁦@BukayoSaka87⁩ - Arsenal lighting up the World Cup! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4igoGS3XxC
Bukayo Saka celebrating his first World Cup goal with another one of England’s goalscorers in the first-half, Jude Bellingham. 👀 #afc https://t.co/cmFJa2bkIG
The reaction from the England squad to Bukayo Saka’s first goal against Iran. ❤️ #afc https://t.co/jq41zNQzaX
Harry Maguire playing for : Man United England https://t.co/S4IS9PqLoA
Maguire and Shaw for England https://t.co/zLUHPbkv4v
A first-ever #WorldCup goal for @MarcusRashford 🫶#MUFC || #ThreeLions https://t.co/eHcTn1vJwU
Shaw assist. Maguire assist. Rashford goal. We’re not here to participate!
I can’t even describe what it’s like when Rashford scores man. It hits different every single time!
Harry Kane with as many assists in this game as Cristiano Ronaldo has in 17 World Cup appearances
sakaaaaa 🥹🐐
Saka Golden Boot charge✌🏾 https://t.co/WwD7OhfuCQ
How does Harry Maguire always turn in Franz Beckenbauer when playing for England? Genuinely don't understand it.
Things scientists still can’t explain:- The 11 herbs and spices- Maguire in an England shirt

England manager Gareth Southgate asked fans to enjoy football at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England v IR Iran: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
England v IR Iran: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Manager Gareth Southgate stated ahead of England's opening Group B fixture that their fans should enjoy football and added that he has tried to distance himself from the negativity regarding Qatar's human rights record.

He said (via The Guardian):

“The brief time I’m looking at what the headlines are in the mornings I’m generally burying it anyway because it’s not going to help me. Even more than ever because everything understandably has a slight negative feel about the tournament in general. That’s not a space I want to be in personally, because I can’t afford to be. I’ve got to be thinking about how we win this for our country.”

Southgate continued:

“I genuinely don’t know what the reality of that back home is, I know how everything seems to be being steered but I don’t know if that’s how the public feel. Without being in the pubs and bars and working man’s clubs, I don’t know. I would imagine a lot of them are just hoping to get on with the football."

Explaining his players' approach to the tournament, Southgate said:

"It would be wrong to say that is definite. We are looking forward to it, the players are hugely motivated for it. They recognize everything else. But they should not be embarrassed about being excited. It’s not their decision that we are playing here. They should now focus on what they can control and that’s our training and performances.”

Get Senegal vs Netherlands live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...