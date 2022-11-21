Twitter explodes as Bukayo Saka brace helps England thrash Iran 6-2 in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup game

Twitter exploded as England battered Iran 6-2 in their opening Group B fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (21 November).

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a looping header. Bukayo Saka made it two with a smashing finish after Harry Maguire brought the ball down from a corner.

Raheem Sterling scored an exquisite third from a magnificent Harry Kane pass before the half time. Saka kept the goals coming after the break and scored his team's fourth.

Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran with a stunner. However, substitute Marcus Rashford made an immediate impact as he found the back of the net in style. Substitute Jack Grealish would then make it six for Gareth Southgate's side.

Taremi added a second for Iran as he converted from the spot in the dying moments of the game.

Fans on Twitter reacted to England's spectacular performance. Here are some the best reactions after the opening Group B fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

B/R Football @brfootball



His first international goal arrives at the World Cup 19-year-old Jude Bellingham opens England's scoring.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



70 minutes played

3 shots (100% accuracy)

0.21 XG

2 goals

48 touches

23 passes (82.1% accuracy)

1 key pass

2 fouls won



Bukayo Saka vs. Iran:
70 minutes played
3 shots (100% accuracy)
0.21 XG
2 goals
48 touches
23 passes (82.1% accuracy)
1 key pass
2 fouls won

What a World Cup debut.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



58 minutes played

2 shots (100% accuracy)

1 goal

33 touches

14 passes (82.4% accuracy)

1 key pass

2 fouls won

1 clearances

2 tackles



Bukayo Saka's first half vs. Iran:
58 minutes played
2 shots (100% accuracy)
1 goal
33 touches
14 passes (82.4% accuracy)
1 key pass
2 fouls won
1 clearances
2 tackles

Star boy.

Adam @FGRAdam Everyone loves Bukayo Saka, the young guy just impossible to dislike. What a goal. #ENGIRN Everyone loves Bukayo Saka, the young guy just impossible to dislike. What a goal. #ENGIRN https://t.co/Jq4Y9JlSps

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes



21 year old Bukayo Saka has now scored more World Cup goals than Wayne Rooney

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04



Please Jude Bellingham & Bukayo SakaPlease @Arsenal i am on my knees Jude Bellingham & Bukayo SakaPlease @Arsenal i am on my knees😭 https://t.co/n02FDUQqVd

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Bukayo Saka celebrating his first World Cup goal with another one of England’s goalscorers in the first-half, Jude Bellingham. Bukayo Saka celebrating his first World Cup goal with another one of England’s goalscorers in the first-half, Jude Bellingham. 👀 #afc https://t.co/cmFJa2bkIG

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc The reaction from the England squad to Bukayo Saka’s first goal against Iran. The reaction from the England squad to Bukayo Saka’s first goal against Iran. ❤️ #afc https://t.co/jq41zNQzaX

Aftab @aft__tb Harry Maguire playing for : Man United England Harry Maguire playing for : Man United England https://t.co/S4IS9PqLoA

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Maguire and Shaw for England Maguire and Shaw for England https://t.co/zLUHPbkv4v

ًE. @UtdEIIis Shaw assist.

Maguire assist.

Rashford goal.



Shaw assist.
Maguire assist.
Rashford goal.

We're not here to participate!

ًE. @UtdEIIis I can’t even describe what it’s like when Rashford scores man. It hits different every single time! I can’t even describe what it’s like when Rashford scores man. It hits different every single time!

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Harry Kane with as many assists in this game as Cristiano Ronaldo has in 17 World Cup appearances Harry Kane with as many assists in this game as Cristiano Ronaldo has in 17 World Cup appearances

zak🪡(🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷🇧🇷) @ZakKnowsBall 🏾 Saka Golden Boot charge Saka Golden Boot charge✌🏾 https://t.co/WwD7OhfuCQ

David Hundeyin @DavidHundeyin How does Harry Maguire always turn in Franz Beckenbauer when playing for England? Genuinely don't understand it. How does Harry Maguire always turn in Franz Beckenbauer when playing for England? Genuinely don't understand it.

KFC UK @KFC_UKI Things scientists still can’t explain:



- The 11 herbs and spices

Things scientists still can't explain:

- The 11 herbs and spices
- Maguire in an England shirt

England manager Gareth Southgate asked fans to enjoy football at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England v IR Iran: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Manager Gareth Southgate stated ahead of England's opening Group B fixture that their fans should enjoy football and added that he has tried to distance himself from the negativity regarding Qatar's human rights record.

He said (via The Guardian):

“The brief time I’m looking at what the headlines are in the mornings I’m generally burying it anyway because it’s not going to help me. Even more than ever because everything understandably has a slight negative feel about the tournament in general. That’s not a space I want to be in personally, because I can’t afford to be. I’ve got to be thinking about how we win this for our country.”

Southgate continued:

“I genuinely don’t know what the reality of that back home is, I know how everything seems to be being steered but I don’t know if that’s how the public feel. Without being in the pubs and bars and working man’s clubs, I don’t know. I would imagine a lot of them are just hoping to get on with the football."

Explaining his players' approach to the tournament, Southgate said:

"It would be wrong to say that is definite. We are looking forward to it, the players are hugely motivated for it. They recognize everything else. But they should not be embarrassed about being excited. It’s not their decision that we are playing here. They should now focus on what they can control and that’s our training and performances.”

