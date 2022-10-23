Twitter explodes as Casemiro salvages last-gasp draw for Manchester United at Chelsea

Football fans went berserk on Twitter as Casemiro salvaged a last-gasp draw for Manchester United in their Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian midfielder scored in the fourth minute of injury time today (October 22). This came after Jorginho had put Graham Potter's side in front in the 87th minute as he converted from the penalty spot.

It was a match where Manchester United were arguably the better side but wasteful in front of the goal. However, Chelsea finally got the breakthrough after Scott McTominay fouled Armando Broja in the box.

Jorginho converted the penalty to give the hosts the lead.

However, a late surge from the visitors saw Casemiro meet a Luke Shaw cross to score despite Kepa Arrizabalaga getting his hand to it.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea and Manchester United fans across Twitter:

El Matador @iAm_Sowbaan Loved that passionate celebration from Casemiro! Saving us after that dumbtard almost cost us the game. A loss would have been very undeserving. Loved that passionate celebration from Casemiro! Saving us after that dumbtard almost cost us the game. A loss would have been very undeserving.

Col JJ Murphy @ColmMurf Was dubious about the signing of Casemiro but he has been simply immense. He is a world class player. Was dubious about the signing of Casemiro but he has been simply immense. He is a world class player.

87' Jorginho (P)

90+4' Casemiro Maç sonucu: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United87' Jorginho (P)90+4' Casemiro Maç sonucu: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United ⚽️ 87' Jorginho (P)⚽️ 90+4' Casemiro

bej @bejnamllid4 The difference between our back 4 + Casemiro vs. last season is unreal. Shaw and Dalot are peaking. A forward+Sancho away from being legit The difference between our back 4 + Casemiro vs. last season is unreal. Shaw and Dalot are peaking. A forward+Sancho away from being legit

кιddσ @kartik_XO 🏾 Thank god casemiro got the header before mcsauce Thank god casemiro got the header before mcsauce 🙏🏾

Jordan @xfplmaestrox @ManUtd @Casemiro Casemiro saved us at the end there. McTominay was a disgrace. @ManUtd @Casemiro Casemiro saved us at the end there. McTominay was a disgrace.

Parth Patel @Parth_Patel_27 Casemiro waited for the perfect time to score his first United goal Casemiro waited for the perfect time to score his first United goal 🔥🔥

Johnny @johnnybusolin CASEMIRO TO THE RESCUE CASEMIRO TO THE RESCUE

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5 Where’s all the headlines saying Casemiro ain’t good enough for the Prem Where’s all the headlines saying Casemiro ain’t good enough for the Prem 😂😂

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL The best defensive midfielder in the world, Casemiro, what a maestro. The best defensive midfielder in the world, Casemiro, what a maestro. 🇧🇷👏

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Chelsea and Manchester United games are destined to end 1-1 until the end of time. Chelsea and Manchester United games are destined to end 1-1 until the end of time.

It continues. Manchester United and Chelsea have drawn 26 times in the Premier League. No fixture has ended in a draw more often in Premier League history.It continues. Manchester United and Chelsea have drawn 26 times in the Premier League. No fixture has ended in a draw more often in Premier League history. It continues. 👀 https://t.co/KTiyJknXSl

liz_beth❤🌻🌻🦅🦅🦅 @Liz_Bethan Chelsea should be grateful This game shouldn't have been a draw shaChelsea should be grateful This game shouldn't have been a draw sha😏😏 Chelsea should be grateful

Makaveli @BayemJR @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Potter is way too inexperienced, Chelsea had 3 minutes left he should have use a substitution to delay time, take off jorginho and bring in someone who can mark aggressive for the time left @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Potter is way too inexperienced, Chelsea had 3 minutes left he should have use a substitution to delay time, take off jorginho and bring in someone who can mark aggressive for the time left

Da’ Jamal. @ConvertedCode_1 Chelsea lost a vital 2 points, but Ronaldo fans lost 2 weeks of non stop banter and agenda.



As E dey pain me, E dey pain them. Chelsea lost a vital 2 points, but Ronaldo fans lost 2 weeks of non stop banter and agenda.As E dey pain me, E dey pain them.

+234 @MrAyokunle_A ETH is getting Manchester United back to where it's supposed to be...Draw is not a bad result against Chelsea #GGMU ETH is getting Manchester United back to where it's supposed to be...Draw is not a bad result against Chelsea #GGMU

gunnerblog @gunnerblog Both dropping points, yum yum yum Both dropping points, yum yum yum

Donephi🤭 @Donephi1 Good score line, even though I wanted Chelsea to win for CR7's sake but they won't allow us sleep Good score line, even though I wanted Chelsea to win for CR7's sake but they won't allow us sleep

The Blues now have 21 points from their first 11 games of the season and are fourth in the table. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have 20 points on the board after 11 games so far this campaign.

Christian Pulisic on Graham Potter ahead of Chelsea's clash against Manchester United

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic recently shared his experience of playing under Graham Potter ahead of the clash against Manchester United.

While speaking to the club's official website, the American said:

"It’s been really positive, We’ve seen some good results and some very positive things that we can take forward and continue to push this season. Whenever there are adjustments in the game, we just have to give our best in whatever position, whatever formation and with whatever we’re doing. It’s just about sticking together as a team. That’s our number one message - fighting to win the game together."

He further shared optimism about the progress they have made under Potter and how they can push to get even better. Pulisic said:

"We’re not far off at all. In recent weeks, we’ve made a lot of changes to put ourselves in a good position and the results have started to come with the performances we’ve put in regularly. It’s about being consistent now and continuing that."

He added:

" The way we’re moving now, there’s only good things to come so we’ll just continue with this mindset. It’s what this club does well and continues the fight to win trophies. We’re keeping that same mentality."

He further added on what Potter has changed in the team's training.

"The number one thing is we’re training in bigger spaces now, which is a bit more like the game, That means some longer runs and that’s the number one thing I’d say I’ve noticed."

Pulisic has registered one goal and one assist in 11 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

