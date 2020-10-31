Twitter explodes as Chelsea demolish Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League

Chelsea recorded a stunning 3-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor, as Frank Lampard's side sent out a massive statement of intent away from home. The Blues splashed the cash this summer and several of their new signings made massive impressions in the comprehensive victory.
Hakim Ziyech got the ball rolling for Chelsea with a well-taken goal in the first half, as the former Ajax midfielder finally announced himself to the Blues faithful. Lampard's side then doubled their advantage in the second half through Kurt Zouma, whose thumping header from Mason Mount's cross found its way into the back of the net.
Ziyech caps off stunning performance with goal and assist for Chelsea
Ziyech then turned provider, as Timo Werner latched onto his pass inside the penalty area to give Chelsea a resounding 3-0 lead. The Blues impressed with a brand of eye-catching football, as Burnley were left stunned by their brilliance in the final third.
Chelsea moved into the top four after their resounding victory, while Burnley remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings with just one point so far this season.
