Twitter explodes as Chelsea demolish Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League

Chelsea recorded a stunning 3-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor, as Frank Lampard's side sent out a massive statement of intent away from home. The Blues splashed the cash this summer and several of their new signings made massive impressions in the comprehensive victory.

Hakim Ziyech got the ball rolling for Chelsea with a well-taken goal in the first half, as the former Ajax midfielder finally announced himself to the Blues faithful. Lampard's side then doubled their advantage in the second half through Kurt Zouma, whose thumping header from Mason Mount's cross found its way into the back of the net.

Ziyech caps off stunning performance with goal and assist for Chelsea

Ziyech then turned provider, as Timo Werner latched onto his pass inside the penalty area to give Chelsea a resounding 3-0 lead. The Blues impressed with a brand of eye-catching football, as Burnley were left stunned by their brilliance in the final third.

Chelsea moved into the top four after their resounding victory, while Burnley remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings with just one point so far this season.

Here are the best tweets from Chelsea's comfortable victory against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Mason Mount is looking different class as an 8, where he should be played 👏 — CFC DUBois (@CFCDUBois) October 31, 2020

Mason Mount at number 8 has been nothing short of incredible tonight. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) October 31, 2020

Hate seeing Chelsea fans happy — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 31, 2020

Chelsea winning, but it’s another step towards Burnley playing in the Championship next season. pic.twitter.com/vhg4vQoBOM — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 31, 2020

Kurt Zouma has now scored three Premier League goals this season for Chelsea, no player at the club has netted more.



Move aside Werner, Havertz, Ziyech & co. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/fzdM2QrHEe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

It’s really not a surprise that Chelsea have been scoring from corners ever since Willian left. I love this game — Hałe (@CFCHale) October 31, 2020

Chelsea are winning the league — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) October 31, 2020

This is why Chelsea signed Ziyech. A player always prepared to take a risk. — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 31, 2020

Ziyech scores. Chelsea's first Left Footed winger since Arjen Robben in 2007 — Hałe (@CFCHale) October 31, 2020

2:03pm: On the bench

2:47pm: Replaces Pulisic in the starting XI

4:28pm: Scores Chelsea's third



The story of Timo Werner's afternoon 📖#FPL #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/hO5UWJHsHY — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) October 31, 2020

Kai Havertz completed more take-ons than all other players on the pitch in the first half of Chelsea's game vs. Burnley (3).



100% success-rate too. pic.twitter.com/as6IRAnYSL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

Kurt Zouma is Chelsea's joint-leading scorer in the Premier League this season 💥 pic.twitter.com/W8FgKT6gHF — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 31, 2020

2 - Hakim Ziyech is the first player to score in both of his first two starts for Chelsea in all competitions since Diego Costa in August 2014. Arrival. #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/MHbBXefa1d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2020

Thiago Silva in the first half for Chelsea vs. Burnley:



◎ Most touches (65)

◎ Most passes completed (56)

◎ Most fouls won (4)



◉ 100% aerials won

◉ 100% duel-success



In control. pic.twitter.com/vPmFsEz6D9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

Excellent performance from @ChelseaFC. They’re playing some delightful football. 👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

Wednesday: First Chelsea goal



Saturday: First Premier League goal



Hakim Ziyech has arrived ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DBCF7ij9nT — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 31, 2020