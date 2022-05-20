Twitter explodes as Chelsea disappoint in dull 1-1 draw with Leicester City

Chelsea and Leicester City played out a rather drab 1-1 affair at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, May 19 in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side needed a draw to virtually secure a third-place finish. They ensured that fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur had no chance of pipping them on the final day.

The German made two changes to his starting XI from the FA Cup final against Liverpool on May 14. N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech replaced Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount respectively.

Chelsea started on the front foot right from the kick-off, controlling possession and forcing Leicester on the back-foot. Both Antonio Rudiger and Trevor Chalobah played quite high, contributing to the side's attacking play and build-up. Despite Chelsea's dominance on the ball, it was the Foxes who broke the deadlock with their very first attempt in just the sixth minute.

Kasper Schmeichel played a long ball to Timothy Castagne, whose pass went to James Maddison after taking a deflection from Rudiger who was backtracking. The attacking midfielder unleashed a superb right-footed strike from outside the box to beat Edouard Mendy. The Englishman give his team the lead with his 17th goal of the season.

The Blues continued to dominate the ball and had the visitors pinned in their box for long spells, but couldn't get on the scoresheet. Chalobah tested Schmeichel with a long-range strike, but the Danish shot-stopper produced a good save.

Leicester's defending in and around the box was impressive as they were not afraid to put their bodies on the line and commit challenges. However, the hosts eventually conceded in the 35th minute.

Reece James wipped in a delightful and inch-perfect cross for Marcos Alonso. The left-back arrived in the box and connected with a sweet volley to beat the Foxes goalkeeper at the near post.

Chelsea rue missed chances as Christian Pulisic misses a sitter

The Blues forwards got more involved in the second-half, producing frequent threats in the final-third, with Hakim Ziyech seeing more of the ball. The Moroccan forced a couple of saves from the Foxes shot-stopper. He even produced a good cross for Romelu Lukaku who headed wide but should have done better.

However, the pick of the chances fell to Christian Pulisic in the 62nd minute. Reece James, arguably Chelsea's best player on the night, played a through ball for Lukaku. The Belgian squared it from the right side towards Pulisic.

The American only had Schmeichel to beat, but he somehow failed to connect from point-blank range. His lame effort riggled past the goal, nowhere on target. He was substituted after a few moments and was visibly frustrated.

Chelsea players had clearly gotten tired in the final minutes but the fresh legs of Kai Havertz and Cesar Azpilicueta weren't quite able to make an impact either.

The Foxes were resilient in their defending. They would have perhaps be happy to go home with a point after facing a total of 20 shots, with seven being on target.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the match. Here are some of their reactions:

El NIÑO @elninoCFC Positive: Ziyech and Reece's side

Positive: Ziyech and Reece's side

Negative: That Alonso and Pulisic side

Infamous @InfamousChelsea Todd Boehly at the Chelsea game



Cell phone out and doesn’t look too impressed, have to imagine a big transfer window is on the way.



Todd Boehly at the Chelsea game Cell phone out and doesn't look too impressed, have to imagine a big transfer window is on the way. Mass exodus at Stamford Bridge?

BottlersFC @BottlersUnited Pulisic doesn't know how to press Pulisic doesn't know how to press

DREATUOBI⭐️⭐️ @H8TERZ Pulisic is really shit Pulisic is really shit

Ntshavheni ( YNWA ) @iamntshavhi No wonder Chelsea fans are always angry their team is average No wonder Chelsea fans are always angry their team is average 😂

ً @jdp433 I swear sometimes it seems like Jorginho is the only player in this team who understands the concept of retaining possession I swear sometimes it seems like Jorginho is the only player in this team who understands the concept of retaining possession

MoneyMase @CFC_RLC12 Wait, pulisic is on the pitch??? Wait, pulisic is on the pitch???

NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV @NiiNiiFC Why isn't Havertz playing with Lukaku now? Why aren't we going for this?? Why isn't Havertz playing with Lukaku now? Why aren't we going for this??

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey The bad and the good of Alonso in this first half. Another excellent volley #CFC The bad and the good of Alonso in this first half. Another excellent volley #CFC

Andrew Turmer @AndrewTurmer



#CHELEI Has Boehly watched us win a game yet? Every week the camera cuts to him looking miserable after paying £4bn for a team who can't defend, run around or complete a forward pass. Not the best start to the new era. Has Boehly watched us win a game yet? Every week the camera cuts to him looking miserable after paying £4bn for a team who can't defend, run around or complete a forward pass. Not the best start to the new era.#CHELEI

🦋 @NoTaxMoreTabs Kante should face a firing squad. Thanks for those ucl motm awards but it’s time to go Kante should face a firing squad. Thanks for those ucl motm awards but it’s time to go

Raf⭐️⭐️ @CFCRaf2 delete your tweets about Kante you idiots we need to pretend he's still good to get grub delete your tweets about Kante you idiots we need to pretend he's still good to get grub

m3ndy🥷 @jb_awwal Isn’t Pulisic the next hazard Isn’t Pulisic the next hazard 😭

NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) @viewsdey The only difference between Pulisic and Rashford is the latter feeds children. Both are useless players, just vibes and PR The only difference between Pulisic and Rashford is the latter feeds children. Both are useless players, just vibes and PR

Chris. 🏆🌍 @EmenaIo Marcos Alonso is a better striker than Lukaku. Marcos Alonso is a better striker than Lukaku.

Frost @DavidFr0st @ChelseaFC Fucking hell send him back to the MLS. @ChelseaFC Fucking hell send him back to the MLS.

Bryant🇳🇬 @virgilskeng Has Tuchel ever made a good substitution before? Has Tuchel ever made a good substitution before?

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Stamford Bridge fills with chants of 'Super Frank' as Everton go 3-2 up against Crystal Palace. Stamford Bridge fills with chants of 'Super Frank' as Everton go 3-2 up against Crystal Palace.

29 @Havertz29ii The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Chelsea (1.68) 1-1 (0.08) Leicester Chelsea (1.68) 1-1 (0.08) Leicester Another reminder that Tuchel is not the problem. The problem is out fugazi attackers who can't shoot a football properly. twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/s… Another reminder that Tuchel is not the problem. The problem is out fugazi attackers who can't shoot a football properly. twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/s…

dani* @chessyfan_19 Watching chelsea should be a punishment in prison. This team is terrible Watching chelsea should be a punishment in prison. This team is terrible

cfcadam @B0SlNGWA i think sam kerr plays better football than pulisic i think sam kerr plays better football than pulisic

Anujith @vanujith Loving this Reece James Cameo in midfield so far. #CHELEI Loving this Reece James Cameo in midfield so far. #CHELEI

Umar Zaib @UmarZaibMKT Tired of seeing our forwards missing so many chances. They all can fuck off, including Havertz. Tired of seeing our forwards missing so many chances. They all can fuck off, including Havertz.

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey Every one of those two-footed Rudiger lunges must give Tuchel heart palpitations #CFC Every one of those two-footed Rudiger lunges must give Tuchel heart palpitations #CFC

Vᴅʏᴋ @VdykCFC Lukaku has a goatee & Havertz has a buzz cut. What is going on with the world? Lukaku has a goatee & Havertz has a buzz cut. What is going on with the world?

‎ً @farid22i Havertz looks like a 40 year old retired scandinavian boxer turned army veteran with that trim Havertz looks like a 40 year old retired scandinavian boxer turned army veteran with that trim

Lakaka @CFCLaka @ChelseaFC Other than shots off target, What does Pulishit and Lakaka bring to the football franchise Chelsea football club? @ChelseaFC Other than shots off target, What does Pulishit and Lakaka bring to the football franchise Chelsea football club? https://t.co/CouHL2oyGC

🇿🇦🌞bahlongo_embo🇿🇦🌞 @bahlongo_eMbo Play Kepa in the last game and the academy we finishing third Play Kepa in the last game and the academy we finishing third

Edited by Aditya Singh