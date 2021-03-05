Twitter explodes as Chelsea inflict more misery on Liverpool with 1-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool carved out an unwanted piece of history at Anfield, as they lost their fifth successive league game at home against a resurgent Chelsea side. Thomas Tuchel's free-flowing Blues recorded a 1-0 victory away from home, as Mason Mount capped off a fine performance with a well-taken goal towards the end of the first half.
Liverpool started the game strongly and dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges. However, Chelsea took complete control of the game after weathering the initial storm, with Timo Werner, in particular, looking dangerous before the interval. The German had the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out upon consultation with the VAR due to a marginal offside call.
Mount broke the deadlock right before the halftime whistle with a moment of brilliance. The Chelsea academy graduate received the ball just outside the penalty area and lashed a fierce right-footed drive past the despairing dive of Alisson Becker, who had no chance between the sticks for Liverpool.
Chelsea deepen Liverpool's Anfield woes with deserved win
Jurgen Klopp's controversial substitution of Mohamed Salah grabbed most of the headlines in the second half, as the Egyptian was surprisingly withdrawn despite being the best attacker on the pitch for his side. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and James Milner came off the bench for the Reds after the interval, but the home side lacked ideas on the ball and failed to threaten Edouard Mendy in goal for Chelsea.
At the end of the day, Chelsea deserved their victory and are now five points clear of the reigning Premier League champions. In what was yet another damaging defeat for Liverpool, here are the best tweets from a record-breaking night at Anfield.