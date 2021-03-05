Twitter explodes as Chelsea inflict more misery on Liverpool with 1-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool carved out an unwanted piece of history at Anfield, as they lost their fifth successive league game at home against a resurgent Chelsea side. Thomas Tuchel's free-flowing Blues recorded a 1-0 victory away from home, as Mason Mount capped off a fine performance with a well-taken goal towards the end of the first half.

Liverpool started the game strongly and dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges. However, Chelsea took complete control of the game after weathering the initial storm, with Timo Werner, in particular, looking dangerous before the interval. The German had the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out upon consultation with the VAR due to a marginal offside call.

Mount broke the deadlock right before the halftime whistle with a moment of brilliance. The Chelsea academy graduate received the ball just outside the penalty area and lashed a fierce right-footed drive past the despairing dive of Alisson Becker, who had no chance between the sticks for Liverpool.

Chelsea deepen Liverpool's Anfield woes with deserved win

Jurgen Klopp's controversial substitution of Mohamed Salah grabbed most of the headlines in the second half, as the Egyptian was surprisingly withdrawn despite being the best attacker on the pitch for his side. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and James Milner came off the bench for the Reds after the interval, but the home side lacked ideas on the ball and failed to threaten Edouard Mendy in goal for Chelsea.

At the end of the day, Chelsea deserved their victory and are now five points clear of the reigning Premier League champions. In what was yet another damaging defeat for Liverpool, here are the best tweets from a record-breaking night at Anfield.

I swear Liverpool have actually made me depressed — Aisha (@AishaP24) March 4, 2021

Jorginho's game by numbers for Chelsea vs. Liverpool:



100% aerials won

87% passing accuracy

81 touches

5 tackles (most)

3 interceptions (most)

2 ball recoveries

2 fouls won

1 clearance

1 block

1 clean sheet



Thomas Tuchel is a fan. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OOmrAqV1XQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2021

Andreas Christensen made nine clearances against Liverpool, the last Chelsea player to make more in a PL game was in May 2018 (Azpilicueta, 13 vs. Newcastle).



A rock at the back. ⛰ pic.twitter.com/sGRYO5ZNsu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2021

Ederson has provided more Premier League assists at home in 2021 than all Liverpool players combined. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2021

Liverpool have gone over 10 hours without an open play goal at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/ilBTcm7wme — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2021

There’s much bigger problems at Liverpool than injuries I don’t wanna hear about them again tbh — ً (@3Kashaveli) March 4, 2021

No player completed more xLGCLG (Let’s Go Chelsea Let’s Go!) than Pulisic vs Liverpool (28.87). Cheerleader. pic.twitter.com/eCYotrockg — Ben (@CriminalCosta) March 4, 2021

🗣️ "To take your top goalscorer off is a strange one..."



🗣️ "Liverpool didn't look like scoring. That is just as worrying as what is happening at the back" @Carra23 reflects on another disappointing night for Liverpool at Anfield pic.twitter.com/x2ko49Ca8N — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2021

You can't just use injuries as excuses for how poor Liverpool have been...



Last season fans would have argued they had the best front three in the world, Thiago was one of the best midfielders in the world, best fullbacks and keeper in the league...



Pathetic title defence. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 4, 2021

Liverpool have blood on their hands for making a world class player like Thiago look finished — 𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 (@IeeSZN) March 4, 2021

Liverpool bad? More like Liverpool bad for my mental health — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🇮🇪 (@AlexFtbl) March 4, 2021

Jorginho has been bossed the midfield vs Liverpool, Atletico and Tottenham under Tuchel. It’s time to start giving him so more respect.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) March 4, 2021

Moyes' Man United

Played: 27

Points: 45

GD: +12



Klopp's Greatest Team Ever Liverpool

Played: 27

Points: 43

GD: +12 pic.twitter.com/1B7zwX7bUB — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) March 4, 2021

Liverpool have scored just one league goal at Anfield in 2021.



A Mohamed Salah penalty. pic.twitter.com/yIiAG4z99T — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan has scored more goals at Anfield this year than every Liverpool player combined. It’s March — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) March 4, 2021

Tuchel is still unbeaten after playing Tottenham, Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, & Liverpool 🔥💉 — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) March 4, 2021

"There aren't many teams that can come to Anfield & play the way Chelsea have played this game. May be Man City of Guardiola. Chelsea are pressing Liverpool, they are dominating possession. Again, not many are brave enough to do it. May be Pep and now Tuchel" - Jamie Carragher pic.twitter.com/axvEP7BheD — Nouman (@nomifooty) March 4, 2021

Sadio Mané failed to produce a single shot or create a single chance in his 90 minutes on pitch for Liverpool vs. Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/dOtNhD0Pnc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2021

📊 Fewest home points in PL in 2021:

1 Liverpool

4 Newcastle, Southampton, Fulham, Everton



📊 Fewest home goals in PL in 2021:

1 Liverpool

2 Fulham

3 Everton

4 Southampton, West Brom pic.twitter.com/UAGlf7qF6x — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 4, 2021

10 - Liverpool have earned just 10 points from 11 Premier League games in 2021, with only West Brom (nine), Newcastle (seven) and Southampton (four) picking up fewer points since the turn of the year. Struggle. pic.twitter.com/6Zr36uOnJ8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

Liverpool would’ve given Chelsea a much harder game if Mane and Salah played.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) March 4, 2021