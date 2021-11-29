×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Chelsea and Manchester United share the spoils at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea&#039;s Jorginho redeemed himself against Manchester United after being at fault for the conceded goal.
Chelsea's Jorginho redeemed himself against Manchester United after being at fault for the conceded goal.
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 29, 2021 12:35 AM IST
News

Struggling Manchester United have managed to hold league leaders Chelsea to an unlikely 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Carrick, in his first Premier League game in charge of the club, decided to start with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford started up top with Bruno Fernandes behind them in a 4-3-2-1 formation. Nemanja Matic started alongside Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield. Meanwhile, club captain Harry Maguire was suspended for the match after his red card against Watford last week.

Alex Telles continued his recent run of starts with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly starting in defense. Chelsea had a few players missing as expected. Apart from missing N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were all on the bench.

Chelsea started with Timo Werner up-top with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech behind him. Marcus Alonso took the left wing-back position in place of the injured Ben Chilwell. Meanwhile Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were the holding midfielders.

The game started as expected, with Manchester United sitting deep and hardly creating a chance in the first half. Chelsea had most of the ball but struggled with their final pass. After a goal-less first half, the game sprung to life in the second as Jadon Sancho registered his first Premier League goal.

Manchester United put in a combative second half performance as Chelsea go behind after Jorginho error

European Footballer of the year Jorginho made a torrid 50th minute mistake. During a Chelsea corner, the Italian was the last man for Chelsea. A clearance from the United defense made its way to Jorginho. His failure to control the ball resulted in a 2 vs 1 with Eduardo Mendy against Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Sancho decided to score himself to slot in his second goal in two games.

However, a scuffle in Manchester Unitd’s box following a corner resulted in Aaron Wan Bissaka tripping Thiago Silva from behind. Jorginho promptly redeemed himself. He sent David De Gea the wrong way and slotted the resulting penalty neatly into the bottom left corner.

Manchester United were lucky not to concede in the first half as they were guilty of playing a bit too narrow. It was obviously an attempt to be as compact as they could be.

The second half started in much better fashion although Chelsea still dominated the ball. United again had to defend for most of the time although they had few chances to hit Chelsea on the counter. Manchester United will be happy with their defensive performance although they were extremely poor with their passing and decisions. A number of United players were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply multiple times.

The trio of Fred, Matic and McTominay were not a lot of value on the ball but put in extremely busy performances, particularly Fred. Romelu Lukaku was brought in for the final 1o minutes but did not get a clear cut chance.

Just like the first goal, Chelsea were guilty of giving away the ball cheaply a second time in the 87th minute. Mendy made a horrific clearance that went straight to Fred. The Brazilian decided to try and lob Mendy from outside the box instead of passing it to the red shirts inside. Mendy easily gathered the ball.

Manchester United will be happy with the draw. But they were only able to get it due to an uncharacteristically poor attacking display from Chelsea. The Blues failed to make the most of the situations they got into.

As expected, fans were extremely vocal about the match. They took to Twitter to showcase their reactions. Here are some of the best ones:

Chelsea fans deserved that for even uttering Jorginho’s name in the same sentence as Lionel Messi.
Ballon D'or shouts for Jorginho you know. Chelsea twitter most dangerous propaganda machine we've seen since 1930s Germany
What is Fred doin in Manchester United for ? :-This Chelsea team is a hard nut to crack but the boy are doin well #CHEMUN https://t.co/x6620NEMAa
@penry77 @WelBeast I mean true but its only 1 point. I fancy our chances for top 4 over united. Im more worried about the other teams. 1- City2- Chelsea 3- LiverpoolWould make me happy. Give the fanless clubs the trophy. Chelsea fans are like new borns.
The reason Man United didn’t lose to Chelsea today #CHEMUN https://t.co/yTRUet0QMW
That’s the difference between city and Liverpool to Chelsea for me ! United were spanked by the aforementioned! Chelsea so much possession but not clinical enough !
considering the level Chelsea are playing at and how much they BATTERED us in the 1st half a draw for United is a great result, we hung in there, scored first and defended well. just a shame attacking wise and on the ball we are shit. loads of work needed. #CHEMUN
This has been so Chelsea. Brilliant in the week, but poor at the weekend against a United that's in freefall. So frustrating..
I can't believe I'm saying this...Despite that miss against MendyI really think Fred has been Manchester United's best player on the pitchHe really worked hard today vs Chelsea 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#PremierLeague #CHEMUN https://t.co/0lcuy9Ssyn
Think both teams will free disappointed not to win this. Chelsea because they’ve been the better team over the 90. United because they’ve took the lead & Chelsea goal was avoidable.
Good result for everyone that #CHEMUN lovely stuff…. Chelsea looked leggy and United still piss!! #terrific ⚽️⚽️⚽️❤️❤️❤️
@aksymert1 @TrollFootball Ronaldo vs Chelsea 😂AGERonaldo 36Chelsea 115 GOALSRonaldo 789Chelsea 1,654MAJOR TROPHIESRonaldo 34Chelsea 28UCL Ronaldo 5Chelsea 2CLUB WORLD CUPRonaldo 4Chelsea 0Ballon D'or Ronaldo= 5Chelsea= glory be to God 😭😂😂😂Small club indeed
@nishm15 @StevenMcinerney Don't know what game you watched but Chelsea didn't look as average as united, also bear in mind they had kante and kovacic out, it was just a shoddy midfield than usual but they were still a lot better than united
All United fans let’s gather around. Chelsea is a weak team. Penalty team. 😂😂😂😂
lol I wanna hear no Chelsea fans having a go at United for celebrating a draw away from home when you lot did the exact same. An thought 10 men was a good enough excuse 😂😂😂an 11 man United might as well be the equivalent of that when u see how bad they’ve been playing.
@brfootball Last night my son came up to me, and told he couldn't get sleep after trying for so long. I told him "son, come watch this Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United." You wouldn't believe! It only took 3 minutes and he was sleeping on the couch! Amazing! 🤩
Hope Rangnick can get something out of this lot in time, a good point considering I suppose, but christ felt like I was watching Chelsea Vs Burnley not United.
Chelsea couldn’t beat United at home, when they are the worst they have ever been and without a manager. What a joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #CHEMUN
So both Chelsea and United fans are equally livid with that result. Exactly what I was expecting 😂😂
Chelsea have been struggling to beat Manchester United in the premier league for some years now. Last time they won, Eden Hazard was still playing for them and Mourinho was Manchester United manager
#PL FT:Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United⚽️ Sancho 50’⚽️ Jorginho (penalty) 69’#CHEMUN https://t.co/8OuQFf1gdF

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Chelsea needed a soft and controversial PEN to pickup a point against United 😱😱

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी