Twitter explodes as Chelsea pull out of the European Super League 

According to several reliable reports, Premier League giants Chelsea have opted to pull out of the European Super League. The tournament has been the talk of the town for the past 48 hours, with several big clubs across the continent signing up for the breakaway competition. The announcement shook the footballing fraternity and divided opinion, as fans vented their frustration in large numbers.
Chelsea were one of 12 clubs to have signed up for the European Super League, but it now appears the Blues are set to pull out of the competition. Ahead of their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Chelsea fans gathered in large groups outside Stamford Bridge to possibly force the club's hand.
It seems to have worked, with several reliable journalists from the UK confirming that Chelsea have indeed communicated their decision to withdraw from the European Super League.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to have given the green light for the Blues to pull out of the competition, while there have been reports that Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will follow suit as well.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the founder of the European Super League, confirmed yesterday in an interview that none of the 12 members can withdraw from the competition after signing their respective contracts.
Several clubs expected to follow Chelsea's belated European Super League snub
News of Chelsea's withdrawal from the ESL was met with widespread cheers outside Stamford Bridge, but the implications are unclear as things stand.
Nevertheless, the Blues have pulled out of the ESL, with an emergency meeting scheduled to happen in the next few hours to decide the fate of the competition.
In what has been a frantic few hours for football fans across the world, here are the best reactions to Chelsea's withdrawal from the competition.