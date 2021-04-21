Twitter explodes as Chelsea pull out of the European Super League 

According to several reliable reports, Premier League giants Chelsea have opted to pull out of the European Super League. The tournament has been the talk of the town for the past 48 hours, with several big clubs across the continent signing up for the breakaway competition. The announcement shook the footballing fraternity and divided opinion, as fans vented their frustration in large numbers.

Chelsea were one of 12 clubs to have signed up for the European Super League, but it now appears the Blues are set to pull out of the competition. Ahead of their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Chelsea fans gathered in large groups outside Stamford Bridge to possibly force the club's hand.

It seems to have worked, with several reliable journalists from the UK confirming that Chelsea have indeed communicated their decision to withdraw from the European Super League.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to have given the green light for the Blues to pull out of the competition, while there have been reports that Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will follow suit as well.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the founder of the European Super League, confirmed yesterday in an interview that none of the 12 members can withdraw from the competition after signing their respective contracts.

Several clubs expected to follow Chelsea's belated European Super League snub

News of Chelsea's withdrawal from the ESL was met with widespread cheers outside Stamford Bridge, but the implications are unclear as things stand.

Nevertheless, the Blues have pulled out of the ESL, with an emergency meeting scheduled to happen in the next few hours to decide the fate of the competition.

In what has been a frantic few hours for football fans across the world, here are the best reactions to Chelsea's withdrawal from the competition.

BREAKING

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

man city and chelsea to the rest of the super league pic.twitter.com/vZEb4RTgHl — dyl. (@dylxnzi) April 20, 2021

Cesc Fabregas' quote sums up this moment best. Football is f*cking unbelievable.



pic.twitter.com/Cmv0wpNctm — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) April 20, 2021

City and Chelsea saving football. Turns out it’s the “oil clubs” who have morals and common sense — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) April 20, 2021

To every single one of you, thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/0crJIiAY9d — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) April 20, 2021

💙 Never forget...



Chelsea Football Club started the collapse of the Super League. Couldn’t be prouder. pic.twitter.com/lft7Qq2ezX — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) April 20, 2021

Fans are gathering at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brighton tonight. 🟦❌ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021

Iconic image that will go down in the deep history of football.. 💙 pic.twitter.com/qp8vYZlzlK — Si & Dan Talk Chelsea (@SiandDanTalkCFC) April 20, 2021

A day we will never forget. pic.twitter.com/zpacBOnuTW — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) April 20, 2021

Cech to Chelsea Fans



“I know! Give us time!" pic.twitter.com/dvCkbUTk5B — Will (@willreyner) April 20, 2021

The scene at Stamford Bridge as it’s reported Chelsea preparing to withdraw pic.twitter.com/meZpntKiBc — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 20, 2021

FOOTBALL IS HAVING A RED WEDDING AND CLEANSING IT OF THE TOXIC PEOPLE IN IT — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) April 20, 2021

The Chelsea protests outside Stamford Bridge. Brings a tear to my eye ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ycyt7gIMFy — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) April 20, 2021

Roman Abramovich decided Chelsea could not go ahead with joining the ESL and, together with the board, he gave the green light for the club to start preparing documentation to pull out. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 20, 2021

Safe to say the Chelsea fans have spoken.



Incredible scenes down at Stamford Bridge. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) April 20, 2021

Football fans are EVERYTHING.



Feeling so proud tonight. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) April 20, 2021