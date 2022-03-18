×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Chelsea and Real Madrid are drawn against each other in Champions League quarter-finals

Fans have actively reacted to the Champions League Round of 16
Fans have actively reacted to the Champions League Round of 16
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 18, 2022 06:21 PM IST
News

The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals was held on Friday, with Chelsea setting up a mouth-watering clash with Real Madrid. Reigning European champions Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals after their 4-1 win over Lille on aggregate in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback against PSG to ensure they progressed to the last eight of the competition. Notably, the teams met each other in the semi-finals of the competition last season, when Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners on aggregate.

In addition to the first quarter-final, the three other fixtures in the round were also decided. Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, who beat Manchester United in the last round.

The quarter-finals are set! ✔️What's your reaction to the draw?#UCLdraw https://t.co/Je3NQHabuy

Villarreal face a herculean task in taking on Bayern Munich in only their third Champions League quarter-final, following their brilliant win over Juventus in the Round of 16.

The fourth quarter-final will witness Benfica locking horns with Liverpool. Additionally, the pathway to the final for each of the eight quarter-finalists was also revealed at the draw.

Chelsea could face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in Champions League semi-final if they beat Real Madrid

The winners of quarter-finals 1 and 2 will play the first semi-final, while the others will play the second one. The final will be held in Paris on May 28.

As soon as the draw was announced, fans on Twitter were quick to react to the fortunes of their respective clubs. On that note, here are some of the best reactions to the quarter-final draw:

Of course Liverpool and Man City get High School Musical FC and Hogwarts FC #UCLdraw
Bayern Munich walking among the other 7 finalists.#UCLdraw #FootballWithDMEhttps://t.co/VUu2gJnJNK
Man United and Arsenal fans commenting on #UCLdraw https://t.co/hxbkCYht9m
The #UCLdraw is so painful to watch as a man utd fan but it has to be done😭
And the semi-final draw: Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real MadridBenfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or BayernAbsolutely no room for complacency at this stage of the tournament, but I'd guess Liverpool/Bayern odds will just be coming down slightly #UCLdraw
Yeah, I can definitely see another all-English Champions League final.My money is on Manchester City vs Liverpool.If that's the case, then what a rivalry this is starting to turn into... #UCLdraw #UCL
Scripted to perfection. One will win the Premier League league the other will win the Champions League. Man City vs Liverpool in the UCL final 👀 #UCLdraw
Everyone wants final:Mancester City v Liverpool 😉#UCLdraw https://t.co/Q6YWO9MFmv
Current Manchester United fans mood 😉😂😂😂😂😂😂 #UCLdraw https://t.co/zAxbldX8hl
Ngolo Kante , Jorginho and Kovacic after "Chelsea - Real Madrid" news ....#UCLdraw #UCL https://t.co/C14PQSzf7Y
Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager in Chelsea’s history to win both the Premier League and the FA Cup in the same season. Thomas Tuchel is the only manager in Chelsea’s history to win the UCL, the UEFA Super Cup & the Club World Cup. Now they come face-to-face. 🍿#UCLDraw https://t.co/d4nwt5Mwsy
Nice to see United involved in the last eight draw - Mikael Silvestre's pulling out the balls. #MCFC
United fans watching the champions league draw, reminiscing about that Manchester derby quarter final they could have won. https://t.co/9g3JWN16Ow
That champions League draw... https://t.co/nIxZYImQtq
Nobody:Liverpool right now after drawing Benfica in the champions league draw #UCLdraw https://t.co/qqrjwQyCzQ
#ChampionsLeague draw looks favourable to Liverpool
Chelsea's travel administrator after watching the draw......lol, first team, subs & manager only on that flight ! #chelsea #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/BXjKtVAdBn
Just seen the draw, I don't want to jinx it but... #LFC #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/us9O2h49zb
Champions league draw. What wet dreams are made of.. it's in our hands to get to this final lads #YNwA
#UCLdraw : Bayern Munich vs Villarreal.Bayern Munich right now.#UCL https://t.co/ca99YFxPbc
PSG to face Bibiani fc ...One of the toughest team in Ghana 🇬🇭.#UCLdraw
ManU fans are so quiet about this #UCLdraw
If Atletico plan to play a low block against Man City, they're gonna get absolutely battered #UCLdraw
Football institution vs Russian oil money. Bring it on. ⚽ #UCLdraw
Also Read Article Continues below
Truth be told, It won't be the same without Messi and Ronaldo 😔#UCLdraw #ChampionsLeague #AtleticoMadrid #Chelsea #Bayern https://t.co/8S3Y2bIF2L

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी