Twitter explodes as Chelsea and Real Madrid are drawn against each other in Champions League quarter-finals

The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals was held on Friday, with Chelsea setting up a mouth-watering clash with Real Madrid. Reigning European champions Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals after their 4-1 win over Lille on aggregate in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback against PSG to ensure they progressed to the last eight of the competition. Notably, the teams met each other in the semi-finals of the competition last season, when Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners on aggregate.

In addition to the first quarter-final, the three other fixtures in the round were also decided. Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, who beat Manchester United in the last round.

Villarreal face a herculean task in taking on Bayern Munich in only their third Champions League quarter-final, following their brilliant win over Juventus in the Round of 16.

The fourth quarter-final will witness Benfica locking horns with Liverpool. Additionally, the pathway to the final for each of the eight quarter-finalists was also revealed at the draw.

Chelsea could face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in Champions League semi-final if they beat Real Madrid

The winners of quarter-finals 1 and 2 will play the first semi-final, while the others will play the second one. The final will be held in Paris on May 28.

