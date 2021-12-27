Twitter explodes as Chelsea record crucial 3-1 comeback victory against Aston Villa

Chelsea recorded a 3-1 comeback victory against Aston Villa to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The Blues were winless in their last two league matches and desperately needed all three points against Villa.
Things did not get off to the best of starts for Thomas Tuchel's side. Aston Villa took the lead in the first half through a Reece James own-goal. Chelsea pulled it back level six minutes later through a Jorginho penalty.
The Blues took the lead through the returning Romelu Lukaku in the second-half. The Belgian forward headed home from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross to score his first league goal since mid-September. The 28-year-old forward was sidelined after suffering an ankle injury before being infected by the coronavirus.
A second penalty from Jorginho in injury-time sealed all three points for Chelsea in a must-win game for the Blues.
Football fans took to Twitter to react to Chelsea's win over Aston Villa. The Blues supporters were pleased with the three points and the return of Romelu Lukaku. However, another section of supporters ridiculed Chelsea for relying on penalties to beat their opponents. Here are some of the best tweets from the game:
Chelsea had hit a small patch of poor form prior to their game against Aston Villa. The Blues suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United earlier this month and were unconvincing in their wins against Watford and Leeds United.
Chelsea went on to draw their two matches against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively before returning to winning ways against Aston Villa.
In between these games, Chelsea also secured a place in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup by beating Brentford in the quarterfinals.
Chelsea will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League next week at Stamford Bridge before facing Liverpool on the 2nd of January 2022.
Chelsea are still six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League
Chelsea's underwhelming form in December has seen them drop down to third place in the Premier League after leading the title race during the early stages. As things stand, the Blues are six points behind league leaders Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's side are in the middle of a brilliant run at the moment. The Cityzens notched up their ninth straight win in the Premier League by thrashing Leicester City 6-3 on Boxing Day.
Thomas Tuchel's side are level on points with second-placed Liverpool. However, the Reds have a game in hand after their clash with Leeds United was postponed due to COVID-19.
