Twitter explodes as Chelsea's 3-0 embarrassing defeat blows Premier League top four race open

Chelsea fell to an unexpected 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Blues are in serious danger of dropping out of the Premier League top four.

Chelsea suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United Bramall Lane, as their top-four hopes were dented heavily after the unexpected result. The Blues fell behind within the first 20 minutes, as the home side piled on the pressure and broke the deadlock.

David McGoldrick slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga from close range, as a deflection had floored the Spanish goalkeeper.

As Frank Lampard side threatened to peg back, Oliver McBurnie doubled the home side's advantage with a superb header, as the Blues were left starring down the barrel.

David McGoldrick hadn’t scored a Premier League goal in 27 games. Enter Kepa, Rüdiger & co. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 11, 2020

3-0 Sheffield United. Game over. Nice assist by Rudiger. #SHUCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 11, 2020

I mean this with all the love in my heart, I have to speak honestly as a fan...



Rüdiger can’t play anymore. He’s just being too disastrous in dangerous moments. Nope. Nope. Nope. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) July 11, 2020

Andreas Christensen when there is a rebound in our box pic.twitter.com/FhFHUEHljW — M🇮🇹 (@TacticalCFC) July 11, 2020

The Englishman made three substitutes in the second half to turn the game around, as the likes of Olivier Giroud, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger were introduced after the interval.

Chelsea are lucky they're not sponsored by 9 mobile — kenna (@kennagq) July 11, 2020

11 losses for Chelsea now. Do they even deserve top 4? Lampard has changed formations 4 times in this game and Wilder has kept him tactically in his pocket throughout — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 11, 2020

32 - David McGoldrick (32 years 225 days) is the oldest player to score a brace against Chelsea in the Premier League since Paolo Di Canio for West Ham in September 2002 (34 years 81 days). Patience. pic.twitter.com/Q58p0ogvdW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2020

For the fourth consecutive game while wearing their new 3-sponsored shirt, Chelsea or their opponent has scored 3 goals. pic.twitter.com/X5QwodQDz1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2020

McGoldrick added a third in the 77th minute to put the game to bed, as Chris Wilder's side held on for a historic victory.

McGoldrick goal vs Chelsea (3-0)



pic.twitter.com/koGkJY7g2K — Premier League Goals ⚽️ (@PL_GOALS_) July 11, 2020

Thought Chelsea were finishing above United lol — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 11, 2020

Jorginho 0 recovery pace, turned with ease and couldn’t get back.



Rüdiger an awful clearance of the cross coming in.



That third goal summarises a lot of our defensive issues this season. — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 11, 2020

Sheffield United have ripped up the rule book. pic.twitter.com/bilBTLU9tG — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2020

The Blues are currently fourth on the league standings but could drop out of the top four if results don't go their way this weekend.

Manchester United and Leicester City can leapfrog the Blues with a positive result tomorrow, as the top four race looks set to go down to the wire this season.