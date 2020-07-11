Twitter explodes as Chelsea's 3-0 embarrassing defeat blows Premier League top four race open
- Chelsea fell to an unexpected 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League.
- The Blues are in serious danger of dropping out of the Premier League top four.
Chelsea suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United Bramall Lane, as their top-four hopes were dented heavily after the unexpected result. The Blues fell behind within the first 20 minutes, as the home side piled on the pressure and broke the deadlock.
David McGoldrick slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga from close range, as a deflection had floored the Spanish goalkeeper.
As Frank Lampard side threatened to peg back, Oliver McBurnie doubled the home side's advantage with a superb header, as the Blues were left starring down the barrel.
The Englishman made three substitutes in the second half to turn the game around, as the likes of Olivier Giroud, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger were introduced after the interval.
McGoldrick added a third in the 77th minute to put the game to bed, as Chris Wilder's side held on for a historic victory.
The Blues are currently fourth on the league standings but could drop out of the top four if results don't go their way this weekend.
Manchester United and Leicester City can leapfrog the Blues with a positive result tomorrow, as the top four race looks set to go down to the wire this season.Published 11 Jul 2020, 23:56 IST