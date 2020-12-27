Twitter explodes after Chelsea's damaging 3-1 defeat against Arsenal

The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium produced one of the highlight results of the Premier League season, as the Gunners recorded a stunning 3-1 victory against the Blues. Mikel Arteta's side had their backs against the wall and had to get all three points to avoid being dragged into a relegation dog fight.
They did just that, as goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka spurred them on to a 3-1 victory. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard slammed his players after the game for their dismal showing and admitted that they didn't play to their full potential.
The Englishman's tactics and team selection came under immense scrutiny, as Chelsea crumbled under pressure and lost their third Premier League game this month. The Blues recovered from successive defeats against Wolves and Everton with a 3-0 success against West Ham, but Arsenal put them to the sword with a clinical showing at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal defied the odds to shock Chelsea in North London
While the victory eased the pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Frank Lampard's side left much to be desired on the pitch and dropped to seventh in the Premier League standings.
Here are the best Tweets after the game, as Arsenal recorded a statement victory against arch-rivals Chelsea in the London derby.