Twitter explodes after Chelsea's damaging 3-1 defeat against Arsenal

The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium produced one of the highlight results of the Premier League season, as the Gunners recorded a stunning 3-1 victory against the Blues. Mikel Arteta's side had their backs against the wall and had to get all three points to avoid being dragged into a relegation dog fight.

They did just that, as goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka spurred them on to a 3-1 victory. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard slammed his players after the game for their dismal showing and admitted that they didn't play to their full potential.

The Englishman's tactics and team selection came under immense scrutiny, as Chelsea crumbled under pressure and lost their third Premier League game this month. The Blues recovered from successive defeats against Wolves and Everton with a 3-0 success against West Ham, but Arsenal put them to the sword with a clinical showing at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal defied the odds to shock Chelsea in North London

While the victory eased the pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Frank Lampard's side left much to be desired on the pitch and dropped to seventh in the Premier League standings.

Here are the best Tweets after the game, as Arsenal recorded a statement victory against arch-rivals Chelsea in the London derby.

Edouard Mendy was all of us watching Arsenal beat Chelsea yesterday 😲 pic.twitter.com/SRP3OWy8gy — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 27, 2020

Despite spending £222m in the summer, Chelsea are four points worse off than they were after 15 Premier League games last season. pic.twitter.com/zcGQfPCHpr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 26, 2020

130 million in the same picture 😭 pic.twitter.com/kTMJG83Nsm — . 🧀🇩🇪 (@The_lampard_end) December 27, 2020

Lampard will be like Roman I need another $200m🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YJhkmZKb7z — Aguy of the highest order ~Swah (@jacfran6) December 26, 2020

Lampard was ahead of the curve pic.twitter.com/1PxQeMk0ox — Seb 🇳🇱 (@NotYourWinger) December 27, 2020

I will say 1 thing, a manager is very important to the team, a good manager through his tactics & changes in a game could get a team 20 points in a season, that’s the difference between winning the Premier League or finishing 5th. I’m backing Frank Lampard but he needs to improve — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 27, 2020

Hudson-Odoi has 1 start out of 15 PL games, wasn’t Frank Lampard about playing the youth? All I’m going to say is Sarri got a lot of stick for not starting him and he’s now playing less minutes — Hałe (@CFCHale) December 27, 2020

Frank Lampard is just Tim Sherwood with money pic.twitter.com/KL60Y5Rf2v — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 27, 2020

Lampard. Please start playing him on the left.. pic.twitter.com/tW2au2YDPN — Conn (@ConnCFC) December 27, 2020

So Chelsea have lost the same amount of games in December than Manchetser United have since February but they are the third best team in Europe and we are a inconsistent banter club👁 — Reece (@EuropeanReece) December 27, 2020

Arsenal and Chelsea have the best set of U-23 players in the Premier league. In both clubs, the younger players are outshining some of the so called big signings. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 27, 2020

🗣 "The players have to take the responsibility because the message was clear."



An angry Frank Lampard called his Chelsea players "lazy" after slipping to defeat at Arsenal on Saturday. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 27, 2020