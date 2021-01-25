Twitter explodes as Chelsea sack Frank Lampard

Chelsea have announced the sacking of Frank Lampard after the Englishman failed to turn around a series of underwhelming results. Hailed as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players, Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm for the 2019-20 season and led the Blues to an impressive fourth-place finish.
The former Derby County manager was also instrumental in the development of several young players, as the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham burst onto the scene under his tutelage.
Chelsea opted to splash the cash in the summer of 2020 and spent in excess of £200 million, with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy joining the club to potentially transform their fortunes.
Tuchel to succeed Lampard at Chelsea
Their form, however, dipped considerably, as Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League table after a torrid run of form.
Former Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Tuchel has reportedly agreed a deal to replace Lampard at Stamford Bridge. The German tactician is hailed as one of the best footballing minds of his generation and will look to hit the ground running immediately, as he prepares to return to the touching after his sacking at the Parc des Princes earlier this season.
Here are the best tweets, as Chelsea made the tough decision to part ways with Frank Lampard.