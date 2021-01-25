Twitter explodes as Chelsea sack Frank Lampard

Chelsea have announced the sacking of Frank Lampard after the Englishman failed to turn around a series of underwhelming results. Hailed as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players, Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm for the 2019-20 season and led the Blues to an impressive fourth-place finish.

The former Derby County manager was also instrumental in the development of several young players, as the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham burst onto the scene under his tutelage.

Chelsea opted to splash the cash in the summer of 2020 and spent in excess of £200 million, with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy joining the club to potentially transform their fortunes.

Tuchel to succeed Lampard at Chelsea

Their form, however, dipped considerably, as Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League table after a torrid run of form.

Former Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Tuchel has reportedly agreed a deal to replace Lampard at Stamford Bridge. The German tactician is hailed as one of the best footballing minds of his generation and will look to hit the ground running immediately, as he prepares to return to the touching after his sacking at the Parc des Princes earlier this season.

Here are the best tweets, as Chelsea made the tough decision to part ways with Frank Lampard.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard becomes the latest manager to leave Chelsea 👋 pic.twitter.com/mnuXbHSkCg — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard never got the send off he deserved as a player. Now he doesn’t get the send off he deserves as a manager 💔



Chelsea’s greatest. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) January 25, 2021

I think lampard could help Ole set up cones in training pic.twitter.com/Zb7xSBZAhy — Ots.ile24 (@Otsilemaletso1) January 25, 2021

Ole is top of the League while Lampard is out of a job. Comprehensive end to that debate. — Trey (@UTDTrey) January 25, 2021

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s the P.E teacher, then Frank Lampard’s the school janitor. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 19, 2021

I hope this confirms that Lampard lost the Ole-Lampard-Arteta debate? — Max. ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) January 25, 2021

this hurts like no other https://t.co/njRCEJKOs9 — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) January 25, 2021

It's only right that Mason Mount captained Chelsea in Frank Lampard's final match as manager 💙 pic.twitter.com/hZhB6DbCec — Goal (@goal) January 25, 2021

This is Frank Lampard a club legend. Most goals for the club. He came in when we had a ban and lost Eden Hazard. He got us Champions League football and into a FA cup final. Yes form has dipped this season but give respect to them fans that still adore him instead of laughing — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) January 25, 2021

Thank you for everything Frank, forever a legend 💙 pic.twitter.com/LZD4CSytzP — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) January 25, 2021

Daniel Sturridge on the player power at Chelsea which saw AVB lose his job



Today, Chelsea have sacked Frank Lampard as Head Coach. Has player power won again? 🔵



Link to podcast - https://t.co/MOA8IDswHM pic.twitter.com/9J204jiEqF — The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) January 25, 2021

Goodbye Twitter, I can't take it.

Love u Lampard. Hurts. 💔 — SARA (@sarajbz) January 25, 2021

Lampard sacked after spending £220 million in one window but I thought being a ‘chequebook manager’ was supposed to be easy? Or maybe...just maybe you actually need tactics and proper coaching to win titles — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) January 25, 2021

Regardless of you stance on Lampard. This moment should forever be in your heart. A rare moment in football.. 💙 pic.twitter.com/HxmQxG1uGc — Conn (@ConnCFC) January 25, 2021