Twitter explodes as Chelsea seal 2-0 victory over 10-man AC Milan

Fans on Twitter reacted as Chelsea saw off AC Milan's threat with a 2-0 win away from home in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, October 11. The win came on the back of the Blues' impressive 3-0 win against the Rossoneri at Stamford Bridge last week.

The hosts were noticeably less disciplined than their English counterparts, racking up a remarkable six yellow cards and an early red card for Fikayo Tomori. The Blues picked up three yellow cards of their own and ended the game with more fouls (18) than the Italian outfit (12).

The first half started with a shocking dismissal for Tomori, with the former Chelsea centre-back given his marching orders in the 18th minute against his old team.

The referee caught Tomori grabbing at Mason Mount in the penalty area to stop a clear goalscoring opportunity and pointed to the spot. Notably, Mount did not fall to the ground and even managed to take his shot at goal. However, Tomori's impediment was clear enough for the referee, and the defender saw red.

Jorginho was the man who stepped up for the Blues, and the Italian converted his penalty into the left-bottom corner to secure the opening goal in the 21st minute.

Milan fought back, even with one man down, and sought out a number of chances to get behind Chelsea's defense. However, much like their previous fixture against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, the Rossoneri were not clinical in the final third as they struggled to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Most notably, Olivier Giroud was left unmarked in the 39th minute and had a clear chance to head the ball into goal. But the former Chelsea forward's header went just wide instead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores the second goal for Chelsea as Blues see out the game

While Milan struggled to place their chances where they wanted them, Chelsea had fewer problems in this regard. New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the scoresheet within 15 minutes of their first goal to double the scoreline.

The forward was on hand to receive an excellent pass from Mount, who played a key role in getting the penalty that led to the first goal. Mount's pass may have been targeted towards Raheem Sterling, but the former Manchester City man had the awareness to leave it to Aubameyang, who scored with aplomb.

Other chances came for both sides, but it was not to be, as Milan failed to score a single goal, while the Blues did not score in the second half. Thanks to their two first-half goals, Graham Potter's men were able to secure a much-needed win to place them atop Group E.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the impressive win from the Blues:

🌹𝓐𝓴𝓾𝓪𝓱 𝓦𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓮𝓼🌹💙 @akuahwritess ✍️ Aubameyang has broken the number 9 curse✍️ Aubameyang has broken the number 9 curse💙💙✍️

Papi Magnifico @BantzChesterUtd Tomori sneaking into Chelsea's dressing room at halftime after getting an early red card Tomori sneaking into Chelsea's dressing room at halftime after getting an early red card https://t.co/uyaqi8ZJIC

Elvis 🇬🇭 @Kayjnr10 This red card for Tomori was quite harsh in my opinion.

All the same, it’s the referee’s decision This red card for Tomori was quite harsh in my opinion.All the same, it’s the referee’s decision

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Tomori got a red card because he had no intention to play the ball but dragged Mason Mount like a Generator.



Unfortunately, that's the rule. Tomori got a red card because he had no intention to play the ball but dragged Mason Mount like a Generator. Unfortunately, that's the rule.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Great half. Mount and Auba cooking in attack and Tomori and Giroud still playing for Chelsea 🤣 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Great half. Mount and Auba cooking in attack and Tomori and Giroud still playing for Chelsea 🤣

Allday🖤 @Eugene_Allday We all know what Tomori planned with Boehly right? Planned red card mmoa We all know what Tomori planned with Boehly right? Planned red card mmoa 😂😂😭

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



"It's been happening for me in the last couple of games - I want more," he said after the match away at AC Milan. #UCL It's quite remarkable that Mason Mount won MOTM after playing just '45 minutes."It's been happening for me in the last couple of games - I want more," he said after the match away at AC Milan. #CFC It's quite remarkable that Mason Mount won MOTM after playing just '45 minutes. "It's been happening for me in the last couple of games - I want more," he said after the match away at AC Milan. #CFC #UCL https://t.co/f4G1jlayAp

sophia @90sSophie Retweet for our POTM. Well deserved Mason mount. Retweet for our POTM. Well deserved Mason mount. 💙🔋 https://t.co/x5UzLO3knh

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mason Mount awarded MOTM and only needed 45 mins to get that deserved award. Starboy Mason Mount awarded MOTM and only needed 45 mins to get that deserved award. Starboy 💙 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

#8 @Mxdiano Mount now has a goal or assist at the San Siro, Wembley, Bernabeau, Wanda, and the Dragao, all before 23. Mount now has a goal or assist at the San Siro, Wembley, Bernabeau, Wanda, and the Dragao, all before 23.

Frank Edoho @frankedoho

Tackles precise, passes unerring, ball-holding unflinching, playmaking superb, performance emphatic.



Should be Man-of-the-match!

#MilanChelsea This is arguably the best match Jorginho has ever played in a Chelsea shirt.Tackles precise, passes unerring, ball-holding unflinching, playmaking superb, performance emphatic.Should be Man-of-the-match! This is arguably the best match Jorginho has ever played in a Chelsea shirt. Tackles precise, passes unerring, ball-holding unflinching, playmaking superb, performance emphatic. Should be Man-of-the-match!#MilanChelsea

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



102 touches

100% long balls completed

97% pass accuracy

4 ground duels won

3 interceptions

2 clearances

2 tackles won

2 key passes

1 goal



[via Jorginho vs AC Milan:102 touches100% long balls completed97% pass accuracy4 ground duels won3 interceptions2 clearances2 tackles won2 key passes1 goal[via @StatmanDave Jorginho vs AC Milan: 102 touches100% long balls completed97% pass accuracy4 ground duels won3 interceptions 2 clearances2 tackles won2 key passes1 goal[via @StatmanDave]

Conn @ConnCFC Seeing Kovacic, Jorginho & Chalobah drop masterclasses tonight brings a smile to my face man. They’re too disrespected, all ballers. Seeing Kovacic, Jorginho & Chalobah drop masterclasses tonight brings a smile to my face man. They’re too disrespected, all ballers.

MAH @matissearmani Not so long ago we were thankful chelsea games were being postponed because we wanted time off to heal & pray, now we are praying to play again like next day delivery. This Club is got me bipolar. Not so long ago we were thankful chelsea games were being postponed because we wanted time off to heal & pray, now we are praying to play again like next day delivery. This Club is got me bipolar. 💙

Conn @ConnCFC Over both games..



Chelsea (3.7) 5-0 (0.87) Milan



Domination. Over both games.. Chelsea (3.7) 5-0 (0.87) Milan Domination.

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson Just want to thank the brilliant Olivier Giroud and Diego Costa for remembering who they are. Chelsea boys! Cheers lads. Clean Sheet FC are back! Just want to thank the brilliant Olivier Giroud and Diego Costa for remembering who they are. Chelsea boys! Cheers lads. Clean Sheet FC are back!

Lidocaine🔆 @trending_medic Mason Mount stat padding G/As against small clubs like Real Madrid, Man City and AC Milan in the champions league isn’t spoken about well enough. Mason Mount stat padding G/As against small clubs like Real Madrid, Man City and AC Milan in the champions league isn’t spoken about well enough.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



95% pass accuracy

66 touches

55 passes completed

3 clearances

3/4 aerial duels won

3 key passes

1 big chance created



[via Trevoh Chalobah vs AC Milan:95% pass accuracy66 touches55 passes completed3 clearances3/4 aerial duels won3 key passes1 big chance created[via @StatmanDave Trevoh Chalobah vs AC Milan: 95% pass accuracy 66 touches 55 passes completed 3 clearances 3/4 aerial duels won3 key passes 1 big chance created[via @StatmanDave]

Chelseafc.awaydays @CFCAWAYDAYSS #CFC #UCL #AWAYDAYS Battered Milan again. Chelsea go from bottom of the Champions league group to top. Huge respect to the 4000 Chelsea fans in Milan. Quality support Battered Milan again. Chelsea go from bottom of the Champions league group to top. Huge respect to the 4000 Chelsea fans in Milan. Quality support👏🔵 #CFC #UCL #AWAYDAYS https://t.co/6nN7aHp5y4

Malik Ofori @malikofori Chelsea beat AC Milan so easy, they are the current Italian champions by the way Chelsea beat AC Milan so easy, they are the current Italian champions by the way

Johyan @JohyanCruyff All black for Milan’s funeral All black for Milan’s funeral https://t.co/VkDONR3RHc

Chelsea will next face Aston Villa in the Premier League away on October 16.

