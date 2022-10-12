Twitter explodes as Chelsea seal 2-0 victory over 10-man AC Milan

Fans on Twitter reacted as Chelsea saw off AC Milan's threat with a 2-0 win away from home in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, October 11. The win came on the back of the Blues' impressive 3-0 win against the Rossoneri at Stamford Bridge last week.
The hosts were noticeably less disciplined than their English counterparts, racking up a remarkable six yellow cards and an early red card for Fikayo Tomori. The Blues picked up three yellow cards of their own and ended the game with more fouls (18) than the Italian outfit (12).
The first half started with a shocking dismissal for Tomori, with the former Chelsea centre-back given his marching orders in the 18th minute against his old team.
The referee caught Tomori grabbing at Mason Mount in the penalty area to stop a clear goalscoring opportunity and pointed to the spot. Notably, Mount did not fall to the ground and even managed to take his shot at goal. However, Tomori's impediment was clear enough for the referee, and the defender saw red.
Jorginho was the man who stepped up for the Blues, and the Italian converted his penalty into the left-bottom corner to secure the opening goal in the 21st minute.
Milan fought back, even with one man down, and sought out a number of chances to get behind Chelsea's defense. However, much like their previous fixture against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, the Rossoneri were not clinical in the final third as they struggled to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Most notably, Olivier Giroud was left unmarked in the 39th minute and had a clear chance to head the ball into goal. But the former Chelsea forward's header went just wide instead.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores the second goal for Chelsea as Blues see out the game
While Milan struggled to place their chances where they wanted them, Chelsea had fewer problems in this regard. New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the scoresheet within 15 minutes of their first goal to double the scoreline.
The forward was on hand to receive an excellent pass from Mount, who played a key role in getting the penalty that led to the first goal. Mount's pass may have been targeted towards Raheem Sterling, but the former Manchester City man had the awareness to leave it to Aubameyang, who scored with aplomb.
Other chances came for both sides, but it was not to be, as Milan failed to score a single goal, while the Blues did not score in the second half. Thanks to their two first-half goals, Graham Potter's men were able to secure a much-needed win to place them atop Group E.
Chelsea will next face Aston Villa in the Premier League away on October 16.