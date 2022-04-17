Twitter explodes as Chelsea set up FA Cup final with Liverpool after 2-0 win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the finals of the FA Cup. The Blues will face Liverpool in the final.

Thomas Tuchel named a strong lineup for the game, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Jorginho all starting.

During a cagey first-half, where neither side could get a foothold in the game, Crystal Palace, carved out the game's best opportunity in the 36th minute. Joachim Andersen saw his effort rifle off the crossbar, as the sides remained level.

The two sides went in at half-time 0-0, with everything to play for in the second half. Chelsea started much the better side in the second period. However, it was Palace, again, that had the better opportunities, as Kouyate saw his header fly wide of the post.

The Blues finally got their breakthrough in the 65th minute. Tyrick Mitchell gave the ball away cheaply on the edge of the area, which Havertz took advantage of, cutting it back to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who saw his volley deflect into the back of the net.

Crystal Palace could not get into the game after the opener, and their misery was compounded when Werner played Mount through for the Englishman to neatly finish. The Blues were truly in control now and had a chance to make it 3-0 at the end of the game, as substitute Romelu Lukaku saw his effort hit the base of the post.

Chelsea have a crucial few games coming up

The Blues won the game 2-0 and will now face Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup. The Reds beat Manchester City 3-2 in the other semi-final to book their place in the final.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face Arsenal in the Premier League during midweek, in what will be a crucial game for the top 4 race. Following that game, the Blues will face West Ham at the weekend. Chelsea are currently 3rd in the league, five points ahead of Tottenham, with two games in hand on their London rivals.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace:

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Chelsea have reached SIX finals since Thomas Tuchel took charge 15 months ago Chelsea have reached SIX finals since Thomas Tuchel took charge 15 months ago 🏆 https://t.co/JmU3hoMJ38

B/R Football @brfootball



The FA Cup final is set LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEAThe FA Cup final is set LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEAThe FA Cup final is set 🏆 https://t.co/a7spZ5rjuz

B/R Football @brfootball

2020-21:

2019-20:



Chelsea make their third-straight FA Cup final appearance 2021-22:2020-21:2019-20:Chelsea make their third-straight FA Cup final appearance 2021-22: ✅2020-21: ✅2019-20: ✅Chelsea make their third-straight FA Cup final appearance 💪 https://t.co/53TCj8nvoy

GOAL @goal Liverpool and Chelsea will meet again for the second time in a domestic cup final this season Liverpool and Chelsea will meet again for the second time in a domestic cup final this season 🏆 https://t.co/3b8JthuXCF

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 7 games

◉ 6 wins

◉ 1 draw

◉ 0 defeats

◎ 10 goals scored

◎ 1 goal conceded

◎ 6 clean sheets



They’ve made the final every time. Chelsea’s semi-final record under Thomas Tuchel:◉ 7 games◉ 6 wins◉ 1 draw◉ 0 defeats◎ 10 goals scored◎ 1 goal conceded◎ 6 clean sheetsThey’ve made the final every time. Chelsea’s semi-final record under Thomas Tuchel:◉ 7 games◉ 6 wins◉ 1 draw◉ 0 defeats◎ 10 goals scored◎ 1 goal conceded◎ 6 clean sheets They’ve made the final every time. 🙌 https://t.co/Yojl3eL1kT

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1992-93 - Chelsea and Liverpool will be just the second pair of teams to contest both the FA Cup and League Cup finals in the same season, after Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday in 1992-93. Domestic. 1992-93 - Chelsea and Liverpool will be just the second pair of teams to contest both the FA Cup and League Cup finals in the same season, after Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday in 1992-93. Domestic. https://t.co/cpzA4ZWRBr

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Man Utd (1993-1996)

◎ Arsenal (2000-2003)

◉ Chelsea (2019-2022)



Thomas Tuchel’s side complete the hat-trick. Only three sides have reached three consecutive #EmiratesFACup finals in the Premier League era:◎ Man Utd (1993-1996)◎ Arsenal (2000-2003)◉ Chelsea (2019-2022)Thomas Tuchel’s side complete the hat-trick. Only three sides have reached three consecutive #EmiratesFACup finals in the Premier League era:◎ Man Utd (1993-1996)◎ Arsenal (2000-2003)◉ Chelsea (2019-2022)Thomas Tuchel’s side complete the hat-trick. 🎩 https://t.co/XJhwE0jj0x

B/R Football @brfootball Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first goal of the season is a big one for Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first goal of the season is a big one for Chelsea ✨ https://t.co/L2qHB3Odl6

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ If you are a Chelsea fan & have a heart, you’re grinning from ear to ear about Ruben helping his club in such a big game. This man deserves it so much. If you are a Chelsea fan & have a heart, you’re grinning from ear to ear about Ruben helping his club in such a big game. This man deserves it so much. https://t.co/L9zz9onncu

Conn @ConnCFC Yeah this Werner - Kai - Mount front three is Chelsea’s best attack. Yeah this Werner - Kai - Mount front three is Chelsea’s best attack.

Conn @ConnCFC Thomas Tuchel takes Chelsea to ANOTHER cup final. Give this man a lifetime contract Thomas Tuchel takes Chelsea to ANOTHER cup final. Give this man a lifetime contract

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"Way overdue! It's been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form. I always believed in myself, I always wanted to play for



[via Ruben Loftus-Cheek on his goal:"Way overdue! It's been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form. I always believed in myself, I always wanted to play for #Chelsea ."[via @ITVSport Ruben Loftus-Cheek on his goal:"Way overdue! It's been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form. I always believed in myself, I always wanted to play for #Chelsea."[via @ITVSport]

LDN @LDNFootbalI Chelsea’s dominance over London has never been more clear…



𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 for a reason. Chelsea’s dominance over London has never been more clear…𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 for a reason. https://t.co/Bh7uhN07KS

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod



It’s a Chelsea thing! Both Chelsea Men and Women have qualified for the #FACup Final for the second year in a row, and the third time in the last 5 years!It’s a Chelsea thing! Both Chelsea Men and Women have qualified for the #FACup Final for the second year in a row, and the third time in the last 5 years! 🔵🏆 It’s a Chelsea thing! 😏 https://t.co/l5JtI6bIdz

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



45 games

12 goals

14 assists



The Blues look final-bound. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount for Chelsea in all competitions this season:45 games12 goals14 assistsThe Blues look final-bound.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount for Chelsea in all competitions this season:👕 45 games⚽️ 12 goals🅰️ 14 assistsThe Blues look final-bound. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/WnJdPsNUMP

L🌵 @L_BHAFC Crystal Palace fans when they bottle a semi final and lose 2-0 but they sung louder than the Chelsea fans did in the first half Crystal Palace fans when they bottle a semi final and lose 2-0 but they sung louder than the Chelsea fans did in the first half https://t.co/dody0wAFCi

Conn @ConnCFC First time Mason Mount has scored in 3 consecutive games for Chelsea. 26 G/A this season and still counting.



Start respecting Mason Mount. First time Mason Mount has scored in 3 consecutive games for Chelsea. 26 G/A this season and still counting. Start respecting Mason Mount.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Chelsea will face Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley "Thomas Tuchel will be delighted with the way they upped their game!"Chelsea will face Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley "Thomas Tuchel will be delighted with the way they upped their game!" Chelsea will face Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley 👇 https://t.co/uAuqgCXSIx

Edited by Adit Jaganathan