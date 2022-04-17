Twitter explodes as Chelsea set up FA Cup final with Liverpool after 2-0 win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the finals of the FA Cup. The Blues will face Liverpool in the final.
Thomas Tuchel named a strong lineup for the game, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Jorginho all starting.
During a cagey first-half, where neither side could get a foothold in the game, Crystal Palace, carved out the game's best opportunity in the 36th minute. Joachim Andersen saw his effort rifle off the crossbar, as the sides remained level.
The two sides went in at half-time 0-0, with everything to play for in the second half. Chelsea started much the better side in the second period. However, it was Palace, again, that had the better opportunities, as Kouyate saw his header fly wide of the post.
The Blues finally got their breakthrough in the 65th minute. Tyrick Mitchell gave the ball away cheaply on the edge of the area, which Havertz took advantage of, cutting it back to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who saw his volley deflect into the back of the net.
Crystal Palace could not get into the game after the opener, and their misery was compounded when Werner played Mount through for the Englishman to neatly finish. The Blues were truly in control now and had a chance to make it 3-0 at the end of the game, as substitute Romelu Lukaku saw his effort hit the base of the post.
Chelsea have a crucial few games coming up
The Blues won the game 2-0 and will now face Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup. The Reds beat Manchester City 3-2 in the other semi-final to book their place in the final.
Thomas Tuchel's side will face Arsenal in the Premier League during midweek, in what will be a crucial game for the top 4 race. Following that game, the Blues will face West Ham at the weekend. Chelsea are currently 3rd in the league, five points ahead of Tottenham, with two games in hand on their London rivals.
