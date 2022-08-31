Twitter explodes as Chelsea suffer second straight away defeat after 2-1 loss against Southampton

Chelsea suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Southampton on August 30 which has sent Twitter into a frenzy.
In an enthralling affair it was the Saints who walked away with all three points as Thomas Tuchel's side suffer defeat for the second time this season.
Chelsea started brightly and got their reward in the 23rd minute when Kai Havertz spotted Mason Mount making a run into the box.
The English attacker played in Raheem Sterling, who showed great composure before placing past Gavin Bazunu.
Sterling's impressive start to life in Blues colors continues as he now has three goals in his first five appearances.
However, Southampton reacted strongly and just four minutes later they were level through a wonderstrike.
An inswinging corner from James Ward-Prowse was cleared by Cesar Azpilicueta with the ball falling to Romeo Lavia on the edge of the box.
The teenager signed from Manchester City this summer struck a thunderbolt past Edouard Mendy to grab a vital equalizer.
The Saints pressurized off the back of Lavia's stunner and turned it around in the 45+1 minute.
Romain Perraud found himself in space, sending a drilled cross into Scott Armstrong whose deflected strike went into the roof of the net.
Chelsea looked for an equalizer of their own with the likes of Sterling and Hakim Ziyech going close for the west London club.
Ralph Hassenhuttl's side could have been further ahead if it weren't for astute defending from Marc Cucurella.
The Spaniard made a vital block from Mohamed Elyounoussi's header in the 52nd minute.
Thiago Silva then denied Mohammed Salisu in the 73rd minute with a goalline clearance following the Ghanian's header.
Chelsea were second best throughout the second half and deserved to be beaten on the night.
Tuchel will be less than impressed with his side as are the club's supporters.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Blues' surprising 2-1 defeat to Southampton:
Chelsea's summer transfer business not papering over the cracks
Chelsea have had an impressive summer transfer window signing the likes of Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cucurella.
They have splashed the cash and are the Premier League's biggest spenders at £193.1 million thus far.
Having spent so much you would expect the Blues to field a side that are cohesive and look threatening.
However, there is a real lack of unity within the side and Tuchel looks unimpressed with the current state of affairs.
