Twitter explodes as Chelsea suffer second straight away defeat after 2-1 loss against Southampton

Chelsea suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Southampton on August 30 which has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

In an enthralling affair it was the Saints who walked away with all three points as Thomas Tuchel's side suffer defeat for the second time this season.

Chelsea started brightly and got their reward in the 23rd minute when Kai Havertz spotted Mason Mount making a run into the box.

The English attacker played in Raheem Sterling, who showed great composure before placing past Gavin Bazunu.

Sterling's impressive start to life in Blues colors continues as he now has three goals in his first five appearances.

However, Southampton reacted strongly and just four minutes later they were level through a wonderstrike.

An inswinging corner from James Ward-Prowse was cleared by Cesar Azpilicueta with the ball falling to Romeo Lavia on the edge of the box.

The teenager signed from Manchester City this summer struck a thunderbolt past Edouard Mendy to grab a vital equalizer.

The Saints pressurized off the back of Lavia's stunner and turned it around in the 45+1 minute.

Romain Perraud found himself in space, sending a drilled cross into Scott Armstrong whose deflected strike went into the roof of the net.

Chelsea looked for an equalizer of their own with the likes of Sterling and Hakim Ziyech going close for the west London club.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's side could have been further ahead if it weren't for astute defending from Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard made a vital block from Mohamed Elyounoussi's header in the 52nd minute.

Thiago Silva then denied Mohammed Salisu in the 73rd minute with a goalline clearance following the Ghanian's header.

Chelsea were second best throughout the second half and deserved to be beaten on the night.

Tuchel will be less than impressed with his side as are the club's supporters.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Blues' surprising 2-1 defeat to Southampton:

Livz 👼🏽 @livzledgee There’s something wrong at Chelsea but nobody wants to say Tuchel it’s funny There’s something wrong at Chelsea but nobody wants to say Tuchel it’s funny

Umir @umirf1 Lavia and Raheem on the scoresheet, there's tears in my eyes there. Lavia and Raheem on the scoresheet, there's tears in my eyes there.

Lefty @CFCLefty @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp You can’t blame Pulisic for wanting to leave when you got Mount and Havertz stinking it up every f*cking week and never get dropped. when it’s gonna end Robbie @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp You can’t blame Pulisic for wanting to leave when you got Mount and Havertz stinking it up every f*cking week and never get dropped. when it’s gonna end Robbie😭

Ikhidero sunny @uduseresunny @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Can someone please tell me why and how Mount and havertz start week in week out? There is only one player in our attack and it's sterling @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Can someone please tell me why and how Mount and havertz start week in week out? There is only one player in our attack and it's sterling

Bongs @siix__vi . Pochettino will be better than this guy Yeah Tuchel is clueless now. Outplayed by Leeds and now being outplayed by Southampton. Pochettino will be better than this guy Yeah Tuchel is clueless now. Outplayed by Leeds and now being outplayed by Southampton 😂😂. Pochettino will be better than this guy

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar For years people laughed at us for not getting Koulibaly, turns out he's just a wish version of Harry Maguire For years people laughed at us for not getting Koulibaly, turns out he's just a wish version of Harry Maguire

Sani 🇬🇭 @Sani__UtD Timo Werner Hattrick at Leipzig

Tammy Abraham flourishing at Roma

Lukaku scoring at Inter Milan



Sometimes all you have to do is leave that Toxic Relationship🤣🤣🤣 Timo Werner Hattrick at Leipzig Tammy Abraham flourishing at RomaLukaku scoring at Inter MilanSometimes all you have to do is leave that Toxic Relationship🤣🤣🤣

⚡ @RJames24_

• 9-1-1 formation

• Defenders playing in midfield

• Relying on CB's to score a goal

• We won't create, give us a mistake

• Attacking football? No Danke

• Terrorising this beautiful game with his tactics

BETTER THAN TIM SHERWOOD???🥶🥶 @ChelseaFC 90 minutes of Tucheliban Ball:• 9-1-1 formation• Defenders playing in midfield• Relying on CB's to score a goal• We won't create, give us a mistake• Attacking football? No Danke• Terrorising this beautiful game with his tacticsBETTER THAN TIM SHERWOOD???🥶🥶 @ChelseaFC 90 minutes of Tucheliban Ball:• 9-1-1 formation• Defenders playing in midfield• Relying on CB's to score a goal• We won't create, give us a mistake• Attacking football? No Danke👍 • Terrorising this beautiful game with his tactics BETTER THAN TIM SHERWOOD???🥶🥶

𝔍ú𝔫𝔦𝔬𝔯💮 @CFC_Junior_ @ChelseaFC Questions must be asked of Tuchel now…you’ve had money to spend on who you want this summer and this is how we start the season? @ChelseaFC Questions must be asked of Tuchel now…you’ve had money to spend on who you want this summer and this is how we start the season?

. @ForeverBlue_07 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp 7 points from 5 games and apart from that Spurs game we haven’t played well in any of the other matches. We’ve spent £200m yet without James we look like a Championship team. @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp 7 points from 5 games and apart from that Spurs game we haven’t played well in any of the other matches. We’ve spent £200m yet without James we look like a Championship team.

Cian @Cian_1997 @SouthamptonFC Fair play! We were absolutely shite but yous can only play what's in front of you. Yous wanted it more and were absolutely switched on and controlled the game. Great win! @SouthamptonFC Fair play! We were absolutely shite but yous can only play what's in front of you. Yous wanted it more and were absolutely switched on and controlled the game. Great win!

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea.



A boring and bad performance from Tuchel's side which leads to the second away defeat in a row. FT: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea.A boring and bad performance from Tuchel's side which leads to the second away defeat in a row. https://t.co/G8j5fIHHXQ

Zlatan Softić @zlatansoftic @ChelseaFC

I love Tuchel but I am so fed up pretending that Havertz is the striker we need. Beside Sterling & Reece James there is absolutely no one on this team that can make a difference. @WhaleFinApp We can all agree tonight that we are miles behind Liverpool & City in every segment of the game.I love Tuchel but I am so fed up pretending that Havertz is the striker we need. Beside Sterling & Reece James there is absolutely no one on this team that can make a difference. @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp We can all agree tonight that we are miles behind Liverpool & City in every segment of the game. I love Tuchel but I am so fed up pretending that Havertz is the striker we need. Beside Sterling & Reece James there is absolutely no one on this team that can make a difference.

Alex Green @alexgreeeen3 @ChelseaFC



- Havertz is NOT a striker. Stop making us watch him there.

- Pulisic, Jorginho, Azpi, Mendy, Mount just simply not good enough

- Tuchel doesn’t have a plan B

- We lost a big 3 points to a bag average Southampton side



START SPENDING WISELY ON FORWARDS. 🤬 @WhaleFinApp Full time analysis- Havertz is NOT a striker. Stop making us watch him there.- Pulisic, Jorginho, Azpi, Mendy, Mount just simply not good enough- Tuchel doesn’t have a plan B- We lost a big 3 points to a bag average Southampton sideSTART SPENDING WISELY ON FORWARDS. 🤬 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Full time analysis - Havertz is NOT a striker. Stop making us watch him there.- Pulisic, Jorginho, Azpi, Mendy, Mount just simply not good enough - Tuchel doesn’t have a plan B- We lost a big 3 points to a bag average Southampton sideSTART SPENDING WISELY ON FORWARDS. 🤬

Proper Chels @care31905 Ship out Pulisic and Ziyech asap.

Broja needs to start the next game over Havertz Ship out Pulisic and Ziyech asap. Broja needs to start the next game over Havertz

Paul O. @ColtsFanPO @AbsoluteChelsea Pathetic. Tuchel has to be on the hot seat now. The players don’t seem to want to play for him anymore. They show no fire. @AbsoluteChelsea Pathetic. Tuchel has to be on the hot seat now. The players don’t seem to want to play for him anymore. They show no fire.

Chelsea's summer transfer business not papering over the cracks

Another disappointing defeat for the Blues

Chelsea have had an impressive summer transfer window signing the likes of Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cucurella.

They have splashed the cash and are the Premier League's biggest spenders at £193.1 million thus far.

Having spent so much you would expect the Blues to field a side that are cohesive and look threatening.

However, there is a real lack of unity within the side and Tuchel looks unimpressed with the current state of affairs.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett