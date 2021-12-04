Twitter explodes as Chelsea suffer shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham

West Ham United secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. The hosts produced an excellent display at the London Stadium as Chelsea succumbed to a derby defeat.
Chelsea, who came into the game with just one defeat in the Premier League this term, took the lead in the 28th minute. Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva leaped high from a Chelsea corner before planting his header into the back of the net.
It looked like the Blues were in for another comfortable win, but they quickly shot themselves in the foot. Jorginho's weak back pass exposed Edouard Mendy, who was pressed into committing a foul.
Jarrod Bowen applied the pressure on the Chelsea custodian before drawing a rash challenge and the referee pointed to the spot straightaway. Manuel Lanzini stepped up to smash the spot-kick past Mendy as West Ham restored parity in the 40th minute.
The home crowd erupted and Chelsea knew they had only themselves to blame for the goal. However, Thomas Tuchel's men conjured the perfect reaction four minutes later through Mason Mount. The Englishman fired a first-time volley into the bottom corner after a beautiful pass from Hakim Ziyech, helping Chelsea restore their advantage at the break.
Despite trailing at the break, West Ham came out firing on all cylinders after the interval. Bowen produced an excellent finish from the edge of the area to help the Hammers claw their way back into the game in the 56th minute.
Both teams continued to push for the winner and it was West Ham that ultimately succeeded just three minutes before the end of normal time. Arthur Masuaku netted his first ever Premier League goal in some style to leave Chelsea in tatters.
The full-back went for goal from the flank and caught Mendy unaware as the Chelsea shot-stopper was beaten at his near post. West Ham supporters raised their decibel levels to celebrate a memorable win, much to the disappointment of Chelsea.
Chelsea could lose top spot in the Premier League tonight
The defeat now means both Liverpool and Manchester City can leapfrog Chelsea in the Premier League table, should they win their games later tonight. Following the thrilling win secured by West Ham, several fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter.
As expected, there was praise for West Ham as well as some digs aimed at Chelsea. On that note, here are some of the best reactions after Chelsea succumbed to only their second defeat in the Premier League:
