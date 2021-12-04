Twitter explodes as Chelsea suffer shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham

West Ham United secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. The hosts produced an excellent display at the London Stadium as Chelsea succumbed to a derby defeat.

Chelsea, who came into the game with just one defeat in the Premier League this term, took the lead in the 28th minute. Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva leaped high from a Chelsea corner before planting his header into the back of the net.

It looked like the Blues were in for another comfortable win, but they quickly shot themselves in the foot. Jorginho's weak back pass exposed Edouard Mendy, who was pressed into committing a foul.

Squawka Football @Squawka West Ham are unbeaten at home in their last four Premier League games against Chelsea in December:



🤝 Dec 09: 1-1 vs Chelsea

✅ Dec 12: 3-1 vs Chelsea

✅ Dec 17: 1-0 vs Chelsea

✅ Dec 21: 3-2 vs Chelsea



A lucky month for the Hammers.⚒️ West Ham are unbeaten at home in their last four Premier League games against Chelsea in December:🤝 Dec 09: 1-1 vs Chelsea ✅ Dec 12: 3-1 vs Chelsea ✅ Dec 17: 1-0 vs Chelsea ✅ Dec 21: 3-2 vs Chelsea A lucky month for the Hammers.⚒️ https://t.co/YpULvZIrBq

Jarrod Bowen applied the pressure on the Chelsea custodian before drawing a rash challenge and the referee pointed to the spot straightaway. Manuel Lanzini stepped up to smash the spot-kick past Mendy as West Ham restored parity in the 40th minute.

The home crowd erupted and Chelsea knew they had only themselves to blame for the goal. However, Thomas Tuchel's men conjured the perfect reaction four minutes later through Mason Mount. The Englishman fired a first-time volley into the bottom corner after a beautiful pass from Hakim Ziyech, helping Chelsea restore their advantage at the break.

Despite trailing at the break, West Ham came out firing on all cylinders after the interval. Bowen produced an excellent finish from the edge of the area to help the Hammers claw their way back into the game in the 56th minute.

Both teams continued to push for the winner and it was West Ham that ultimately succeeded just three minutes before the end of normal time. Arthur Masuaku netted his first ever Premier League goal in some style to leave Chelsea in tatters.

The full-back went for goal from the flank and caught Mendy unaware as the Chelsea shot-stopper was beaten at his near post. West Ham supporters raised their decibel levels to celebrate a memorable win, much to the disappointment of Chelsea.

Chelsea could lose top spot in the Premier League tonight

The defeat now means both Liverpool and Manchester City can leapfrog Chelsea in the Premier League table, should they win their games later tonight. Following the thrilling win secured by West Ham, several fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

As expected, there was praise for West Ham as well as some digs aimed at Chelsea. On that note, here are some of the best reactions after Chelsea succumbed to only their second defeat in the Premier League:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC For the first time all season, Chelsea have conceded more than one goal in a game 🤯 For the first time all season, Chelsea have conceded more than one goal in a game 🤯 https://t.co/qFSF0KqzGo

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - West Ham have won three top-flight games in 2021 against teams starting the day in the top three positions in the league table, their most such wins in a calendar year since 1983. Fearless. 3 - West Ham have won three top-flight games in 2021 against teams starting the day in the top three positions in the league table, their most such wins in a calendar year since 1983. Fearless. https://t.co/e1z7p3iME2

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 48 - Chelsea’s loss to West Ham was their first Premier League defeat after leading at half-time since December 2018 against Wolves under Maurizio Sarri – they had been unbeaten in 48 league games when ahead at HT before today (W40 D8). Slip. 48 - Chelsea’s loss to West Ham was their first Premier League defeat after leading at half-time since December 2018 against Wolves under Maurizio Sarri – they had been unbeaten in 48 league games when ahead at HT before today (W40 D8). Slip. https://t.co/uQFP4Ix4gU

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Ball trajectory after Masuaku's shot/cross was so weird.



Not that impressive of course but it reminded me of Papiss Cisse's wonder goal against Chelsea. Ball trajectory after Masuaku's shot/cross was so weird.Not that impressive of course but it reminded me of Papiss Cisse's wonder goal against Chelsea.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC West Ham have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Tottenham and Leicester this season.



David Moyes 👏 West Ham have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Tottenham and Leicester this season.David Moyes 👏 https://t.co/JLbIZz5JAr

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney That match saw Chelsea's defensive record worsen by 50%. That match saw Chelsea's defensive record worsen by 50%.

Oskar @AFC_Oskar Declan Rice when he sees Mason Mount tomorrow morning Declan Rice when he sees Mason Mount tomorrow morning https://t.co/Jre9it6QGj

Trey @UTDTrey Chelsea 12 PL games before facing Sancho- 4 goals conceded



Chelsea 3 PL games after facing Sancho- 5 goals conceded



The key. Chelsea 12 PL games before facing Sancho- 4 goals conceded Chelsea 3 PL games after facing Sancho- 5 goals concededThe key. https://t.co/zg33brJadl

‏ً @flameosumeet I tried selling Jorginho on Career Mode and his only suitor was Bologna, make of that what you will I tried selling Jorginho on Career Mode and his only suitor was Bologna, make of that what you will

#MUFC @UTDNel Lukaku should’ve stayed at Inter. Lukaku should’ve stayed at Inter.

DC🥷🇫🇷 @DebbyChelsea10 Mendy each time West Ham is attacking😭 Mendy each time West Ham is attacking😭 https://t.co/Etwpn5pL6N

syphax🦁 @Vyncent_xyz Mendy without 7 defenders in front of him. Mendy without 7 defenders in front of him. https://t.co/Woy9jOcEJF

DAMI DREY🇦🇷 @damidreynoni Epl teams: Chelsea will win the League how do we stop them.



Professor: That is where Lukaku comes in. Epl teams: Chelsea will win the League how do we stop them.Professor: That is where Lukaku comes in. https://t.co/meG4hXw9eT

rival pr @rivalpr_ That's why i put kante instead of jorginho a.k.a "king of backpass" on my Ballon d'Or list, overrated That's why i put kante instead of jorginho a.k.a "king of backpass" on my Ballon d'Or list, overrated

Also Read Article Continues below

Lord Fe 🇬🇧 @Phemmie_10 They said Chelsea Kante lose to anyone anymore 💀 They said Chelsea Kante lose to anyone anymore 💀 https://t.co/Pugwvq11vl

Edited by Nived Zenith