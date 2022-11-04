Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho combine to lead Manchester United to 1-0 win against Real Sociedad 

Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League but Cristiano Ronaldo and co have had to settle for second place in Group E.

Erik ten Hag picked an unfamiliar lineup for the clash at the Reale Arena, which included a first start for Donny van de Beek with Marcus Rashford on the bench.

Sociedad made a promising start, but United took the lead in the 17th minute and did so in style.

The Red Devils broke on the counter when Cristiano Ronaldo sent a delightful ball into the path of youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old Argentinian winger sped forward before he fired a powerful shot past Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Garnacho is now the youngest ever non-English player to score in European football, beating the prior record holder George Best.

The game was an open one with both sides going hammer and tong at one another, especially in the second half.

David de Gea made an incredible double save to preserve United's lead and keep up his good form.

Ten Hag's desperation was on display in the 82nd minute when he sent Harry Maguire on to play as a target man upfront.

There was bedlam in the Sociedad box in the 89th minute when Casemiro couldn't untangle the ball from under his feet before Scott McTominay was denied by Remiro.

It needn't matter as Casemiro was in an offside position but United were desperate for a vital second.

That second didn't arrive and so Ten Hag's men will now head into the playoffs for the last 16 to face a side that finished third in their Champions League group.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a win for United that almost feels like a defeat:

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Barcelona

Juventus

Sporting

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar

Sevilla

Ajax

Leverkusen Manchester United will face one of the following clubs in the next round:BarcelonaJuventusSportingRB SalzburgShakhtarSevillaAjaxLeverkusen Manchester United will face one of the following clubs in the next round:🇪🇸 Barcelona🇮🇹 Juventus🇵🇹 Sporting🇦🇹 RB Salzburg🇺🇦 Shakhtar🇪🇸 Sevilla🇳🇱 Ajax🇩🇪 Leverkusen

ً @utdrobbo This being called for a game-winning penalty & subsequently making us play two more games in an already congested calendar in a season with a winter World Cup is... not ideal. This being called for a game-winning penalty & subsequently making us play two more games in an already congested calendar in a season with a winter World Cup is... not ideal. https://t.co/DLEXGVyo8N

Trey @UTDTrey So we are facing a team from the Champions League, I don’t care who it is. BRING IT ON So we are facing a team from the Champions League, I don’t care who it is. BRING IT ON

RedReveal @RedReveal Say what you want but, after that second half, we fully deserve to have to play an extra 2 games. Poor. #mufc Say what you want but, after that second half, we fully deserve to have to play an extra 2 games. Poor. #mufc

utdreport @utdreport 84' - Harry Maguire is playing up front with Cristiano Ronaldo 84' - Harry Maguire is playing up front with Cristiano Ronaldo

RedReveal @RedReveal Lump it to Maguire, fail. Lump it to Maguire, fail. Fantastic. #mufc Lump it to Maguire, fail. Lump it to Maguire, fail. Fantastic. #mufc

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Putting Maguire and McTominay on to win headers and then pinning your two best crossers back as CBs is certainly a tactic I guess Putting Maguire and McTominay on to win headers and then pinning your two best crossers back as CBs is certainly a tactic I guess

Jamie. @Jamie7Lite Ronaldo knocking Barcelona Ronaldo knocking Barcelona 👀

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Having put Maguire on as a big man up front, not sure short corner in injury-time was the correct move. February football in Europe for @ManUtd . Play a third place CL team, second leg at home. Draw on Monday. Having put Maguire on as a big man up front, not sure short corner in injury-time was the correct move. February football in Europe for @ManUtd. Play a third place CL team, second leg at home. Draw on Monday.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



18 years later, Garnacho's first goal for Utd was assisted by Ronaldo, and he celebrated it with Ronaldo's new celebration.



A stuff of dreams Garnacho, born July 2004, wasn't even born when Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy for Man Utd in May 2004.18 years later, Garnacho's first goal for Utd was assisted by Ronaldo, and he celebrated it with Ronaldo's new celebration.A stuff of dreams Garnacho, born July 2004, wasn't even born when Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy for Man Utd in May 2004.18 years later, Garnacho's first goal for Utd was assisted by Ronaldo, and he celebrated it with Ronaldo's new celebration.A stuff of dreams ❤️ https://t.co/vA0IsmDdn7

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Alejandro Garnacho scores his FIRST goal for Manchester United, and it's an assist from his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo!!!



Football Heritage. Alejandro Garnacho scores his FIRST goal for Manchester United, and it's an assist from his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo!!!Football Heritage. https://t.co/ZOKHdBr5df

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV 83' Harry Maguire comes on. He'll play as a striker. 83' Harry Maguire comes on. He'll play as a striker.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The year is 2022 and Harry Maguire is partnering Cristiano Ronaldo upfront for Man United The year is 2022 and Harry Maguire is partnering Cristiano Ronaldo upfront for Man United 😅 https://t.co/UqeKuS3Res

ًE. @UtdEIIis With each passing game Enrique’s decision to not call De Gea up to his 55 man provisional squad gets more and more embarrassing. With each passing game Enrique’s decision to not call De Gea up to his 55 man provisional squad gets more and more embarrassing.

Trey @UTDTrey I DONT GIVE A FUCK DE GEA IS THE BEST KEEPER IN THE WORLD I DONT GIVE A FUCK DE GEA IS THE BEST KEEPER IN THE WORLD

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict HOW ON EARTH HAS DAVID DE GEA KEPT THAT OUT?!?! HOW ON EARTH HAS DAVID DE GEA KEPT THAT OUT?!?!

EPL Statman @EPLStatman Real Sociedad:



Most Touches (96)

Most Accurate Long Balls (12)

Most Tackles (6)

Most Interceptions (6)



A busy evening. 🥵



#MUFC | #UEL | #SOCMUN Diogo DalotReal Sociedad:Most Touches (96)Most Accurate Long Balls (12)Most Tackles (6)Most Interceptions (6)A busy evening. 🥵 Diogo Dalot 🆚 Real Sociedad: 🔘 Most Touches (96) 🔘 Most Accurate Long Balls (12) 🔘 Most Tackles (6)🔘 Most Interceptions (6) A busy evening. 🥵 #MUFC | #UEL | #SOCMUN https://t.co/7B3gOoP44M

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on 6 November

The Villians are up next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to Villa Park to face the Villains, who will be playing their first game under new manager Unai Emery.

United are in impressive form in the league, unbeaten in five games since their 6-3 thrashing away at cross-city rivals Manchester City on 2 October.

Ten Hag's side are fifth in the league with seven wins, two draws, and three defeats in 12 games.

They are well and truly in the hunt for a top-four finish and will be eager to dispatch of a Villa side that have been struggling this season.

Emery's men are 16th in the league and have won just three of 13 fixtures.

The new manager bounce is always a worry for sides that have made a new appointment and Manchester United will be wary of this.

However, Ten Hag's side are improving with each passing game and new signings Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are standing out.

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to get back among the goals since he has only managed three goals in 15 appearances across competitions.

