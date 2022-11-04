Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho combine to lead Manchester United to 1-0 win against Real Sociedad 

Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League but Cristiano Ronaldo and co have had to settle for second place in Group E.
Erik ten Hag picked an unfamiliar lineup for the clash at the Reale Arena, which included a first start for Donny van de Beek with Marcus Rashford on the bench.
Sociedad made a promising start, but United took the lead in the 17th minute and did so in style.
The Red Devils broke on the counter when Cristiano Ronaldo sent a delightful ball into the path of youngster Alejandro Garnacho.
The 18-year-old Argentinian winger sped forward before he fired a powerful shot past Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
Garnacho is now the youngest ever non-English player to score in European football, beating the prior record holder George Best.
The game was an open one with both sides going hammer and tong at one another, especially in the second half.
David de Gea made an incredible double save to preserve United's lead and keep up his good form.
Ten Hag's desperation was on display in the 82nd minute when he sent Harry Maguire on to play as a target man upfront.
There was bedlam in the Sociedad box in the 89th minute when Casemiro couldn't untangle the ball from under his feet before Scott McTominay was denied by Remiro.
It needn't matter as Casemiro was in an offside position but United were desperate for a vital second.
That second didn't arrive and so Ten Hag's men will now head into the playoffs for the last 16 to face a side that finished third in their Champions League group.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a win for United that almost feels like a defeat:
Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on 6 November
Next up for Manchester United is a trip to Villa Park to face the Villains, who will be playing their first game under new manager Unai Emery.
United are in impressive form in the league, unbeaten in five games since their 6-3 thrashing away at cross-city rivals Manchester City on 2 October.
Ten Hag's side are fifth in the league with seven wins, two draws, and three defeats in 12 games.
They are well and truly in the hunt for a top-four finish and will be eager to dispatch of a Villa side that have been struggling this season.
Emery's men are 16th in the league and have won just three of 13 fixtures.
The new manager bounce is always a worry for sides that have made a new appointment and Manchester United will be wary of this.
However, Ten Hag's side are improving with each passing game and new signings Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are standing out.
Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to get back among the goals since he has only managed three goals in 15 appearances across competitions.