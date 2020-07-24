Juventus travelled to the Stadio Fruili to take on Udinese in the Serie A, as they aimed to record a victory and mathematically seal their ninth Scudetto in succession.
In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, Juventus suffered their fifth league defeat of the season, as they were beaten 2-1 deep into stoppage time.
The first half was tightly contested, as the likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo pushed hard to break the deadlock.
However, it was Matthijs de Ligt who managed to score the opening goal of the game for Juventus, as he notched up his fourth goal of the season just before half time.
The Dutchman's stunning effort from outside the box gave Juventus the lead, as Maurizio Sarri breathed a huge side of relief.
Udinese came back all guns blazing after the interval and restored parity moments after the restart through Ilija Nestorovski. The 30-year-old scored a brilliant diving header from close range to level the scoreline, as the home side continued to grow in stature.
As Juventus pushed for a winner to score the winner, Udinese shocked them to score an unlikely stoppage time winner.
Seko Fofana latched onto a loose ball and put the finishing touches to a fine solo effort in the dying minutes of the game, as Sarri's side were beaten away from home.
Juventus surrendered the points after taking the lead yet again and will have to wait to mathematically seal the title. The Bianconeri are still in pole position to win the title but the manner of the defeat will irk Sarri, who has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks.
Ronaldo also failed to add to his tally of 30 Serie A goals this season, as he remains tied with Lazio's Ciro Immobile in the race for the Golden Boot.
With three games left to play, Juventus are still six points clear of second-placed Atalanta and are still favourites to win the Serie A title.