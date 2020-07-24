Juventus travelled to the Stadio Fruili to take on Udinese in the Serie A, as they aimed to record a victory and mathematically seal their ninth Scudetto in succession.

In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, Juventus suffered their fifth league defeat of the season, as they were beaten 2-1 deep into stoppage time.

Udinese's first win against Juventus at home since April 2010. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) July 23, 2020

Udinese 2-1 Juventus.



No Serie A title today ❌ pic.twitter.com/59sSGsqcD0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 23, 2020

Today marks 3,000 days of Juventus being champions of Italy.



With a win at Udinese, they will clinch their ninth Serie A title in a row this evening.



Follow it live: https://t.co/4oYcslPmJC pic.twitter.com/8n2iUY2w8n — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 23, 2020

Paulo Dybala captains Juventus today against Udinese. 💎⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/3shEwBit1V — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 23, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Immobile both tie at 30 goals in the Serie A. Lazio face Cagliari later on after the Juventus match.



Time to take the lead. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ElNLxs0qlN — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 23, 2020

Juventus could have clinched the Serie A title with a win over Udinese.



They led 1-0 at half-time, only to lose 2-1 during a second-half collapse.



It's one win in five for Maurizio Sarri's men. pic.twitter.com/wOQLZjS1Xq — bet365 (@bet365) July 23, 2020

The first half was tightly contested, as the likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo pushed hard to break the deadlock.

However, it was Matthijs de Ligt who managed to score the opening goal of the game for Juventus, as he notched up his fourth goal of the season just before half time.

Advertisement

Matthijs De Ligt has now scored from outside the box, inside the box and inside the six-yard box in Serie A this season.



The complete goal-scoring centre-back. 😉 pic.twitter.com/QppUbfJJw5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 23, 2020

De Ligt (4) has scored more goals only this season than Bernardeschi & Costa have scored in the last two seasons (3). pic.twitter.com/lNHl1Dvgc0 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 23, 2020

1-0 Juventus. MATTHIJS DE LIGT! A brilliant low driven strike from outside the box! What a beautiful moment for him in the match that can give his team the title! pic.twitter.com/vmr0xniGrA — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 23, 2020

👏 Juventus are leading at the break against Udinese thanks to Matthijs de Ligt's fourth league goal of the season



🤔 Only Cristiano Ronaldo (30), Paulo Dybala (11) and Gonzalo Higuain (7) have scored more Serie A goals than the 20-year-old for Juventus in 2019/20 pic.twitter.com/E3Yqw7bnPW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 23, 2020

The Dutchman's stunning effort from outside the box gave Juventus the lead, as Maurizio Sarri breathed a huge side of relief.

Udinese came back all guns blazing after the interval and restored parity moments after the restart through Ilija Nestorovski. The 30-year-old scored a brilliant diving header from close range to level the scoreline, as the home side continued to grow in stature.

Brilliant header goal nesterrovski Udinese vs Juventus 1-1 new pic.twitter.com/8G5TnN9Fgt — Fightgame (@futurefights360) July 23, 2020

As Juventus pushed for a winner to score the winner, Udinese shocked them to score an unlikely stoppage time winner.

Seko Fofana latched onto a loose ball and put the finishing touches to a fine solo effort in the dying minutes of the game, as Sarri's side were beaten away from home.

Seko Fofana with a brilliant injury time winner for Udinese against Juventus!!



Juve would’ve wrapped up the title with a win, instead it’s Udinese celebrating.



Excellent performance by @WTroostEkong and his team mates. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) July 23, 2020

Juventus surrendered the points after taking the lead yet again and will have to wait to mathematically seal the title. The Bianconeri are still in pole position to win the title but the manner of the defeat will irk Sarri, who has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks.

Ronaldo also failed to add to his tally of 30 Serie A goals this season, as he remains tied with Lazio's Ciro Immobile in the race for the Golden Boot.

I feel like Rodrigo De Paul will be on the verge of a big move next season.



He was one of Argentina’s standouts during Copa America last year and despite being with an under performing Udinese this season, De Paul is skyrocketing the numbers. https://t.co/HK8ZydOdTu — Renato the Sun (@renato_sun) July 23, 2020

Alex Sandro’s FIFA stats been fooling me for years before Ronaldo joined Juventus — 🌵 (@Dag7i) July 23, 2020

Don't they know that everyone has to pass to Ronaldo today? Why are they shooting? — hash (@hashim0307) July 23, 2020

Juventus in the final third tonight pic.twitter.com/bowicevflf — Black & White & Read All Over (@JuventusNation) July 23, 2020

Juventus trying to win the league today pic.twitter.com/ItvynQS4xJ — Cenzo Rossi (@RossiCenzo) July 23, 2020

Juventus have conceded 12 goals in the last 5 games! — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 23, 2020

With three games left to play, Juventus are still six points clear of second-placed Atalanta and are still favourites to win the Serie A title.