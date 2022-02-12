×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo fails to inspire Manchester United in frustrating Southampton draw

That didn&#039;t turn out well for Ronaldo and company!
That didn't turn out well for Ronaldo and company!
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Feb 12, 2022 08:37 PM IST
News

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo suffered another blow in their pursuit of Champions League football next season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick's men were determined to bounce back from their draw against Burnley in their last outing, but ended up playing out the same scoreline on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on as a second-half substitute against Burnley, was restored to the starting line-up. However, the Portuguese forward endured a frustrating afternoon as he struggled to influence the game.

A frantic and enthralling encounter finishes with the points shared#MUNSOU https://t.co/8qhsQKfEaA

The Red Devils did start the game on the front foot and took the lead in the 21st minute. Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet yet again as the summer-recruit netted hs first Premier League goal at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes played an excellent ball over the top for Marcus Rashford, who raced into the visitors' penalty box before squaring it to Sancho.

Despite Kyle Walker-Peters' sliding effort to try and intercept, the ball made its way to Sancho. The Manchester United man's effort took a slight deflection off Walker-Peters and crashed into the back of the net as the home crowd erupted.

Living the dream 😄💭@Sanchooo10 nets his first #PL goal at home for @ManUtd#MUNSOU https://t.co/zOJt3G2KMy

Although the hosts enjoyed a rollicking start, Southampton grew in confidence as the game progressed. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men knocked on the door and were eventually rewarded shortly after the half-time interval.

Che Adams slipped in behind the Manchester United defense after a pass from Mohamed Elyounoussi and restored parity for the visitors. The low shot from the Southampton striker with went in off the upright and left David De Gea with no chance of keeping it out.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a golden opportunity to give Manchester United an early lead

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had failed to find the back of the net despite rounding the goalkeeper as Romain Perraud came across to block his tame attempt. Manchester United also had a goal disallowed before half-time due to offside.

Buoyed by the equalizer, Southampton continued to ask questions in the second half. Both Armando Broja and Stuart Armstrong conjured attempts to try and seal the win.

Later, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net with a header but his frustration was clearly visible when he looked up and saw the offside flag up against him. Harry Maguire was denied the opportunity to grab the winning goal in second-half stoppage time after an excellent save from Southampton shot-stopper Fraser Foster.

The result now means Manchester United continue to sit outside the top-four in the Premier League in fifth place. On a rainy afternoon when Ronaldo failed to deliver the fireworks, Twitter was filled with reactions from across the globe.

On that note, here are the best reactions from the game:

Ronaldo in that first half reminded me of Radamel Falcao.
Good to see @Sanchooo10 finally finding his feet that were so mesmerising at @BlackYellow 👍🏻
How can anyone not think Ronaldo isn’t a problem in this United side
RONALDO had only one job to do and he can't even do that 💀 https://t.co/Avb6YgQU8t
Ronaldo shouldn't have came back the Premier League..He is so washed my God. #MUNSOU
It's Feb 2022, and Cristiano Penaldo is yet register a goal or assist for his club..Lmaoo, can never be my GOAT!
Rollnaldo having a culture shock when he realized people in his team pass the ball #MUNSOU
Luke Shaw when he's asked to step up: https://t.co/jaflCCkHS9
Man Utd vs Southampton highlights https://t.co/PZoEiIBtYJ
Man United fans watching their team drop a lead for the third game in a row 😭 #MUNSOU https://t.co/GAetfNR1SO
Man United's backline is looking great🔥#FPL #FPLCommunity https://t.co/4dNpEgTIkW
Luke Shaw emptying his pockets tonight https://t.co/6MCOzA1nA6
Ronaldo looks so slow and stiff#MUNSOU
Every time the same shit, I'm tired
Pov : ure a man utd fans nowadays https://t.co/NsvSm86tzZ
The messi PSG signed vs the ronaldo man utd signed https://t.co/A1zKHFCPeH
Ronaldo’s English is good enough for MLS! Hollywood will save him from this embarrassment #MUNSOU https://t.co/tSKUAzypu5
Harry Maguire 2021/22 highlights https://t.co/ZkqAELHzMP
Watching Man United play football every week https://t.co/z4aMUp0pll
Man Utd fans once they hear the half time whistle https://t.co/MZ4V5SNBHC
@slawoid Jadon Sancho at Manchester United https://t.co/3Yxu7o5xXJ
Ronaldo is not that guy anymore. The sooner he realizes it the better
ronaldo is washed

Also ReadArticle Continues below

It's time to let Ronaldo rest.

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी