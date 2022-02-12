Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo fails to inspire Manchester United in frustrating Southampton draw

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo suffered another blow in their pursuit of Champions League football next season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick's men were determined to bounce back from their draw against Burnley in their last outing, but ended up playing out the same scoreline on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on as a second-half substitute against Burnley, was restored to the starting line-up. However, the Portuguese forward endured a frustrating afternoon as he struggled to influence the game.

Premier League @premierleague



#MUNSOU A frantic and enthralling encounter finishes with the points shared A frantic and enthralling encounter finishes with the points shared#MUNSOU https://t.co/8qhsQKfEaA

The Red Devils did start the game on the front foot and took the lead in the 21st minute. Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet yet again as the summer-recruit netted hs first Premier League goal at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes played an excellent ball over the top for Marcus Rashford, who raced into the visitors' penalty box before squaring it to Sancho.

Despite Kyle Walker-Peters' sliding effort to try and intercept, the ball made its way to Sancho. The Manchester United man's effort took a slight deflection off Walker-Peters and crashed into the back of the net as the home crowd erupted.

Although the hosts enjoyed a rollicking start, Southampton grew in confidence as the game progressed. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men knocked on the door and were eventually rewarded shortly after the half-time interval.

Che Adams slipped in behind the Manchester United defense after a pass from Mohamed Elyounoussi and restored parity for the visitors. The low shot from the Southampton striker with went in off the upright and left David De Gea with no chance of keeping it out.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a golden opportunity to give Manchester United an early lead

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had failed to find the back of the net despite rounding the goalkeeper as Romain Perraud came across to block his tame attempt. Manchester United also had a goal disallowed before half-time due to offside.

Buoyed by the equalizer, Southampton continued to ask questions in the second half. Both Armando Broja and Stuart Armstrong conjured attempts to try and seal the win.

Later, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net with a header but his frustration was clearly visible when he looked up and saw the offside flag up against him. Harry Maguire was denied the opportunity to grab the winning goal in second-half stoppage time after an excellent save from Southampton shot-stopper Fraser Foster.

The result now means Manchester United continue to sit outside the top-four in the Premier League in fifth place. On a rainy afternoon when Ronaldo failed to deliver the fireworks, Twitter was filled with reactions from across the globe.

On that note, here are the best reactions from the game:

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN Ronaldo in that first half reminded me of Radamel Falcao. Ronaldo in that first half reminded me of Radamel Falcao.

Tim Land @Timbabaland1888 How can anyone not think Ronaldo isn’t a problem in this United side How can anyone not think Ronaldo isn’t a problem in this United side

Shxxy @Shayinnit RONALDO had only one job to do and he can't even do that RONALDO had only one job to do and he can't even do that 💀 https://t.co/Avb6YgQU8t

Nickmeister @NiklauseXavier Ronaldo shouldn't have came back the Premier League..He is so washed my God. #MUNSOU Ronaldo shouldn't have came back the Premier League..He is so washed my God. #MUNSOU

FEMI 🇨🇦 @belafeid_ It's Feb 2022, and Cristiano Penaldo is yet register a goal or assist for his club..



Lmaoo, can never be my GOAT! It's Feb 2022, and Cristiano Penaldo is yet register a goal or assist for his club..Lmaoo, can never be my GOAT!

Harikaran Pillai @HarikaranPillai Rollnaldo having a culture shock when he realized people in his team pass the ball #MUNSOU Rollnaldo having a culture shock when he realized people in his team pass the ball #MUNSOU

ᴴ @HaroIdCunt Luke Shaw when he's asked to step up: Luke Shaw when he's asked to step up: https://t.co/jaflCCkHS9

⚽️442oons⚽️ @442oons #MUNSOU Man United fans watching their team drop a lead for the third game in a row Man United fans watching their team drop a lead for the third game in a row 😭 #MUNSOU https://t.co/GAetfNR1SO

Young Andrew @AnfrewAfell

#MUNSOU Ronaldo looks so slow and stiff Ronaldo looks so slow and stiff#MUNSOU

Trey @UTDTrey Every time the same shit, I'm tired Every time the same shit, I'm tired

Herbert Thiery @HerbertThiery Pov : ure a man utd fans nowadays Pov : ure a man utd fans nowadays https://t.co/NsvSm86tzZ

Great ovo @great_ovo The messi PSG signed vs the ronaldo man utd signed The messi PSG signed vs the ronaldo man utd signed https://t.co/A1zKHFCPeH

WC @UTDbllr Watching Man United play football every week Watching Man United play football every week https://t.co/z4aMUp0pll

The Round Table Podcast @TRTablePod Man Utd fans once they hear the half time whistle Man Utd fans once they hear the half time whistle https://t.co/MZ4V5SNBHC

ebuka @neotheclutch Ronaldo is not that guy anymore. The sooner he realizes it the better Ronaldo is not that guy anymore. The sooner he realizes it the better

ً @tefo_breezy ronaldo is washed ronaldo is washed

KM💀 @KeithMwandiaMK It's time to let Ronaldo rest. It's time to let Ronaldo rest.

Edited by Nived Zenith