Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus suffer surprise 2-1 defeat against Porto

Juventus fell to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against FC Porto in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Estadio do Dragao. Cristiano Ronaldo and co once again failed to make their presence felt in Europe and are in danger of suffering elimination from Europe's premier club competition.

Porto raced off the blocks and took the lead in the second minute, as Mehdi Taremi broke the deadlock for the home side against the odds. Juventus piled on the pressure but Porto showed their class with a gritty showing, as they led 1-0 at half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo draws rare blank for Juventus in Europe

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus aimed to strike back in the second half. However, Porto took complete control of the game with their second goal of the game, with Moussa Marega getting his name on the scoresheet this time around.

Federico Chiesa halved the deficit with a late goal, but Juventus didn't have enough time to score the equalizer on the night despite their best efforts. Cristiano Ronaldo and co have their work cut out for them in the second leg and will need to perform much better to stand a realistic chance of making it through to the quarterfinals.

On that note, here are the best tweets from one of the standout results of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign.

If Juventus and Barcelona both exit the Champions League in this round, this will be the first time since 2004/05 that neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo feature in the quarter finals or beyond. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/t79pS6hpPM — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 17, 2021

Juventus conceded 63 seconds into the first half...and 19 seconds into the second 🙃 pic.twitter.com/1IojbtFbw3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 17, 2021

Juventus and Barcelona have done what football couldn't do for 15 years and finally stopped Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from winning — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) February 17, 2021

Messi fans piping up on the timeline like Ronaldo isn’t going to carry Juventus to the QF single handedly in the second leg whilst their boy bows out in the first round 😂😂😂 — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) February 17, 2021

Ramsey comes on and Juventus immediately play better, it’s not a coincidence. Best midfielder at the club. — TR (@TacticalRole) February 17, 2021

That's the first time in seven Champions League knockout games since Ronaldo joined Juventus that someone other than Ronaldo has scored a goal for them. — Nicky Bandini (@NickyBandini) February 17, 2021

Porto eliminated Roma from the UEFA Champions League play-off round, eliminated Roma from the UEFA Champions League knockout round, and defeated Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.



Only a matter of time before Sergio Conceição gets a top Serie A job. pic.twitter.com/PK3ct5IyCG — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 17, 2021

I can’t tell if Porto are really good or Juventus are just that bad — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) February 17, 2021

Porto 2-0 up against Juventus and people are using it against Ronaldo. Did you forget what he did singlehandedly against Atletico from 2-0 down? — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) February 17, 2021

1 - Federico Chiesa is the first Juventus player other than Cristiano Ronaldo to score a goal for the Bianconeri in the #UCL knockout stage since Blaise Matuidi in April 2018 (in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid). Handover.#PortoJuventus — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 17, 2021

Juventus bought Ronaldo to help them win champions league Lmaoooooooooooooooooooooooooo — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) February 17, 2021

Juventus 2-0 down to PORTO, but I thought Ronaldo would never let this happen to his team? — dan 🧀 (@sfcdannnn) February 17, 2021

Porto dey beat Juventus. Abeg make uefa president share the GOATS meat reach me oh.😂😂😂 — sophia (@90sSophie) February 17, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo CLEARLY fouled in the box and no penalty was given...



Juventus have been robbed.pic.twitter.com/fEmHKrXaDy — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 17, 2021

Juventus players play against each other



pic.twitter.com/KGwvlYBPXw — ًThe Legend (@the_legend020) February 17, 2021

When Barca fans hear that Porto is leading Juventus 2 - 0 and Ronaldo is on the pitch,



We Barca fans: pic.twitter.com/NPZjhlCFGY — Retired Barca Principal ⚽ (@TheGeniusJaj) February 17, 2021

Juventus getting Ronaldo to help them win the UCL pic.twitter.com/EdXeaqEK9S — ♣️ (@Itz_Revenge) February 17, 2021

When Messi Loses, He has a problem but when Ronaldo loses, his team mates has a problem



When Messi loses, everyone's happy but when Ronaldo loses, everyone's angry at Juventus.



What a shame. — D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@the_dynastyy) February 17, 2021