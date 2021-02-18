Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus suffer surprise 2-1 defeat against Porto

Juventus fell to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against FC Porto in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Estadio do Dragao. Cristiano Ronaldo and co once again failed to make their presence felt in Europe and are in danger of suffering elimination from Europe's premier club competition.
Porto raced off the blocks and took the lead in the second minute, as Mehdi Taremi broke the deadlock for the home side against the odds. Juventus piled on the pressure but Porto showed their class with a gritty showing, as they led 1-0 at half-time.
Cristiano Ronaldo draws rare blank for Juventus in Europe
Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus aimed to strike back in the second half. However, Porto took complete control of the game with their second goal of the game, with Moussa Marega getting his name on the scoresheet this time around.
Federico Chiesa halved the deficit with a late goal, but Juventus didn't have enough time to score the equalizer on the night despite their best efforts. Cristiano Ronaldo and co have their work cut out for them in the second leg and will need to perform much better to stand a realistic chance of making it through to the quarterfinals.
On that note, here are the best tweets from one of the standout results of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign.
Published 18 Feb 2021, 03:37 IST