Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United in 1-1 draw against Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a highly competitive 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo scored to cancel out Marcos Alonso's opener.
The Portuguese superstar lead the line for Manchester United, with Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford behind him as Jadon Sancho missed out through illness. Nemanja Matic partnered Scott McTominay in midfield, with the back-four also remaining unchanged following the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal last time out.
Thomas Tuchel named an extremely strong side, with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount in attack. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante started in the middle of the park, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso on either flank. The Blues were boosted by the return of both Antonio Rudiger and Reece James to the starting lineup, partnering Thiago Silva in a back three.
Chelsea dominated the first-half, carving out multiple chances with James, Kante and Havertz unable to open the scoring. The German in particular could have had a hat-trick in the first half, but could not put away any of his opportunities. United goalkeeper David De Gea was the only thing keeping Manchester United from being two or three goals down in the opening 45 minutes, as the two sides went into half-time level at 0-0.
Chelsea drew first blood in the second-half as Alonso volleyed in a low shot past De Gea after Havertz headed on James' cross to the full-back. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to level the scores two minutes later. Matic took advantage of Kante's misplaced pass and dinked the ball into the forward who took it down and finished with aplomb.
James then had a chance to put the Blues in front in the 80th minute but saw hist left-footed effort crash off the post. That was the last significant action of the game as the two sides shared the spoils
Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United's blushes as Chelsea dominate
Chelsea were unlucky to come away with just a point, as they were clearly the better side during the game.
A draw does neither side any favours as the Blues currently sit 3rd in the table, six points ahead of Arsenal in 4th. Meanwhile, Manchester United, are 6th, five points off the Gunners.
With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea :