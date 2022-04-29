Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United in 1-1 draw against Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a highly competitive 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo scored to cancel out Marcos Alonso's opener.

The Portuguese superstar lead the line for Manchester United, with Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford behind him as Jadon Sancho missed out through illness. Nemanja Matic partnered Scott McTominay in midfield, with the back-four also remaining unchanged following the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal last time out.

Thomas Tuchel named an extremely strong side, with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount in attack. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante started in the middle of the park, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso on either flank. The Blues were boosted by the return of both Antonio Rudiger and Reece James to the starting lineup, partnering Thiago Silva in a back three.

Chelsea dominated the first-half, carving out multiple chances with James, Kante and Havertz unable to open the scoring. The German in particular could have had a hat-trick in the first half, but could not put away any of his opportunities. United goalkeeper David De Gea was the only thing keeping Manchester United from being two or three goals down in the opening 45 minutes, as the two sides went into half-time level at 0-0.

Chelsea drew first blood in the second-half as Alonso volleyed in a low shot past De Gea after Havertz headed on James' cross to the full-back. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to level the scores two minutes later. Matic took advantage of Kante's misplaced pass and dinked the ball into the forward who took it down and finished with aplomb.

James then had a chance to put the Blues in front in the 80th minute but saw hist left-footed effort crash off the post. That was the last significant action of the game as the two sides shared the spoils

Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United's blushes as Chelsea dominate

Chelsea were unlucky to come away with just a point, as they were clearly the better side during the game.

A draw does neither side any favours as the Blues currently sit 3rd in the table, six points ahead of Arsenal in 4th. Meanwhile, Manchester United, are 6th, five points off the Gunners.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea :

Football Daily @footballdaily



A frustrating evening for Chelsea Manchester United and Chelsea can't be separated at Old Trafford 🤝A frustrating evening for Chelsea Manchester United and Chelsea can't be separated at Old Trafford 🤝A frustrating evening for Chelsea 🔵 https://t.co/NgsfR7Qzm1

𓅓 Desi Drake 𓅓 @adityagautamO_O Manchester United don't need Erik Ten Hag, they need Allah.



Wallahi this team is finished Manchester United don't need Erik Ten Hag, they need Allah.Wallahi this team is finished

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea are dominating Man United and doing so while in second gear. Chelsea are dominating Man United and doing so while in second gear.

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ #mufc playing with all the intensity of a team that’s just discovered that even their interim manager has been plotting his next move away from the club. #mufc playing with all the intensity of a team that’s just discovered that even their interim manager has been plotting his next move away from the club.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Reece James is head and shoulders the best player on the pitch so far. Reece James is head and shoulders the best player on the pitch so far.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



#MUFC Chelsea carving open chances with ease. Horrendous gaps in United's team. Chelsea carving open chances with ease. Horrendous gaps in United's team.#MUFC

ol🎌 @om18i havertz purple patch lasted less than a month havertz purple patch lasted less than a month

Felix @CFCFeIix Tuchel’s reaction to Havertz’s miss Tuchel’s reaction to Havertz’s miss 😳 https://t.co/YWSSgPLs2b

Mike @MikeLUHG2



Be in a fucking relegation scrap by now



Hope this helps Imagine where we would be if the top reds would have got their way. No Ronaldo and De Gea replaced by HendersonBe in a fucking relegation scrap by nowHope this helps Imagine where we would be if the top reds would have got their way. No Ronaldo and De Gea replaced by Henderson 💀Be in a fucking relegation scrap by now Hope this helps

Footymemes.21 @footymemes21

#MUNCHE David De Gea trying to save Man United from conceding against Chelsea David De Gea trying to save Man United from conceding against Chelsea#MUNCHE https://t.co/Pwtz1Fbzl6

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs Man Utd

vs West Ham

vs Southampton



A short lived lead… Marcos Alonso has been directly involved in 3 goals in his last 4 Premier League games:vs Man Utdvs West Hamvs SouthamptonA short lived lead… Marcos Alonso has been directly involved in 3 goals in his last 4 Premier League games: ⚽️ vs Man Utd 🅰️ vs West Ham ⚽️ vs Southampton A short lived lead… 🇪🇸 https://t.co/gO1kErYGFI

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey A goal conceded within seconds of a Chelsea throw. Not great from Kante twice there #CFC A goal conceded within seconds of a Chelsea throw. Not great from Kante twice there #CFC

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Majestic pass Matic.



Ronaldo's two touches pure quality.



#MUFC All of sudden United put a moment together.Majestic pass Matic.Ronaldo's two touches pure quality. All of sudden United put a moment together.Majestic pass Matic. Ronaldo's two touches pure quality.#MUFC

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Mohamed Salah (22)

Cristiano Ronaldo (17)

Son Heung-min (17)



Unbelievable finish. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season, only Mohamed Salah (22) has more:Mohamed Salah (22)Cristiano Ronaldo (17)Son Heung-min (17)Unbelievable finish. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season, only Mohamed Salah (22) has more: 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah (22)🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (17)🇰🇷 Son Heung-min (17)Unbelievable finish. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/hE3UaKmTvW

James Robson @jamesrobsonES

Pure class Of all United’s problems this season - just don’t say Ronaldo is one of them.Pure class #mufc Of all United’s problems this season - just don’t say Ronaldo is one of them. Pure class #mufc

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Garnacho's family - two wearing United shirts bearing his name - posing for memento pictures in directors' box.



#MUFC Some spirit about United in that second half. Totally outplayed, of course. Players staying on to digest the game.Garnacho's family - two wearing United shirts bearing his name - posing for memento pictures in directors' box. Some spirit about United in that second half. Totally outplayed, of course. Players staying on to digest the game.Garnacho's family - two wearing United shirts bearing his name - posing for memento pictures in directors' box.#MUFC

Edited by Adit Jaganathan