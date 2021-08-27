Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's future was finally resolved earlier today as the Portuguese superstar sealed a sensational return to former club Manchester United. After growing disgruntled with life at Juventus, Ronaldo indicated his desire to seek a new challenge earlier this week, as the Bianconeri reluctantly agreed to part ways with their star man.
A few hours earlier, it looked like cross-town rivals Manchester City were frontrunners for the 36-year-old's signature, but an eleventh-hour hijack from the Red Devils has led to the completion of one of the most iconic transfers in Premier League history.
After bursting onto the scene as an exciting teenager at Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo became one of the best players in the world at Manchester United after sealing a move to England in 2003. The legendary attacker won every major trophy at the club under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson and also got his hands on the Ballon d'Or before sealing a record-breaking move to Real Madrid in 2009.
Now, nearly 12 years after leaving Old Trafford, Ronaldo has returned to the club on a two-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of €22 million, including add ons. Manchester United confirmed in an official statement that the 36-year-old will officially rejoin the club subject to an agreement on personal terms, visa and a medical.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United for one last dance
"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical."
"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal."
"In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the game's history, Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been one of the most unexpected moves of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have also signed Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane and will look to compete on all fronts after making a massive statement of intent in the transfer market.
Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford sent social media into a frenzy and here are some of the best reactions to his iconic homecoming.
