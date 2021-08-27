Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's future was finally resolved earlier today as the Portuguese superstar sealed a sensational return to former club Manchester United. After growing disgruntled with life at Juventus, Ronaldo indicated his desire to seek a new challenge earlier this week, as the Bianconeri reluctantly agreed to part ways with their star man.

A few hours earlier, it looked like cross-town rivals Manchester City were frontrunners for the 36-year-old's signature, but an eleventh-hour hijack from the Red Devils has led to the completion of one of the most iconic transfers in Premier League history.

After bursting onto the scene as an exciting teenager at Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo became one of the best players in the world at Manchester United after sealing a move to England in 2003. The legendary attacker won every major trophy at the club under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson and also got his hands on the Ballon d'Or before sealing a record-breaking move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Now, nearly 12 years after leaving Old Trafford, Ronaldo has returned to the club on a two-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of €22 million, including add ons. Manchester United confirmed in an official statement that the 36-year-old will officially rejoin the club subject to an agreement on personal terms, visa and a medical.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United for one last dance

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical."

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal."

"In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the game's history, Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been one of the most unexpected moves of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have also signed Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane and will look to compete on all fronts after making a massive statement of intent in the transfer market.

Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford sent social media into a frenzy and here are some of the best reactions to his iconic homecoming.

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

*Ronaldo coming back to Manchester United*



MUFC fans: pic.twitter.com/2BVwdNV8Yb — thewittyfolks (@thewittyfolks) August 27, 2021

United fans when they still can’t hold prolonged periods of possession, progress the ball from their own half, and still end up losing games as a result despite having Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/1KnsQUjATg — mashir (@gunnersformula) August 27, 2021

Already have the announcement video envisioned. SAF narrating the whole video, 2 minute video of Ronaldo throwback moments at United, build up throughout the video, then a cut scene right into SAF & Ronnie walking out to OT together saying “I’m back.” The end. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo saw these guys returning and said time to come home pic.twitter.com/WCiczBnn1Z — Ché (@che___xo) August 27, 2021

I literally grew up watching Ronaldo at United so the nostalgia feeing of this signing is top 1 — ‏ً (@utdcynical) August 27, 2021

Man Utd fans coming back to Ronaldo FC after being on loan to Messi FC for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/ybqay036IA — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo fee €15m with €8m in add-ons. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 27, 2021

Here-we-good work Bruno 🇵🇹😏 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo would not turn down Manchester United once it was made clear to him that they wanted to sign him.



[via @skysports_sheth] pic.twitter.com/a4Nu4j8oOm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 27, 2021

Manchester United fans, how does it feel to have Ronaldo back? pic.twitter.com/5RYa5vUWdp — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) August 27, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson: “He’s my boy. Every generation has it's special footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is that footballer.” pic.twitter.com/bvR0UcFMPn — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 27, 2021

Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo for under 125m pounds. What on earth. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) August 27, 2021

They said ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the challenge at Juventus to join a Manchester City superteam’ only for him to show loyalty and join Manchester United for the massive challenge of winning them their first trophy since 2017. — TC (@totalcristiano) August 27, 2021

Chelsea signed Lukaku, Manchester United signed Ronaldo, Manchester City signed Grealish, Tottenham kept Kane whilst Arsenal signed relegation specialist Aaron Ramsdale.. 💀 — Conn (@ConnCFC) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo helping Cavani to the Manchester airport after taking his (7) shirtpic.twitter.com/Af5FKvNtV1 — ₮ł₥Ø₩ VɆⱤ₦Ø₩ 🥵 (@cfc__abdul) August 27, 2021

Official: Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Manchester United. Saga over. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United has broken the internet and every single platform, even the Manchester United website went down 😭😭😭 — TC (@totalcristiano) August 27, 2021

I cannot wait to share the pitch with my idol, @Cristiano. Welcome home brother. pic.twitter.com/8Y7lQfzc8N — Marcus Rashford MBE (@arrywinks) August 27, 2021

