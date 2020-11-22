Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helps Juventus beat Cagliari 2-0

Another gameweek, another Cristiano Ronaldo show. Well, that's the way it's going for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace for Juventus as they beat Cagliari at home to move to second on the Serie A table.
The Bianconeri took the game by the scruff of its neck and were in control from the get-go. They had a goal disallowed as early as the 10th minute but were eventually rewarded for their efforts in the 38th when Ronaldo whipped it inside the far post with his right foot after being found in space by Alvaro Morata.
He followed it up four minutes later with a poacher's goal. This time, the Portuguese was waiting at the second post to tap home after Juan Cuadrado's corner was helped into his path by Merih Demiral's flick.
Demiral would then meet yet another Cuadrado corner neatly but the young defender ended up hitting the woodwork and missing the chance to extend Juventus' lead even further.
Juventus made more chances and looked like they were always in control although the scoreline does not perhaps look as imposing as their performance. Andrea Pirlo will want more of the same from his team as they approach a packed schedule from now until Christmas.
In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, the likes of Demiral, Bernardeschi, Arthur and Kulusevski, all turned in good performances and amid all the speculation regarding his future, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show Juventus why they had to pay top dollar for him despite his age.
Cristiano Ronaldo's quickfire brace earns Juventus a comfortable win
As expected, Twitter went into meltdown following the Portuguese's excellent showing. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Juventus' 2-0 win against Cagliari.
Ronaldo has now scored in all of his five matches for Juventus so far.
He has also outscored all of his peers since joining Juventus. He is 35-years-old.
One for the G.O.A.T debate.
Juventus are a whole different proposition when Ronaldo's around.
And it's not the first time he has done it.
Credit where credit's due.
I think we can all agree.Published 22 Nov 2020, 03:46 IST