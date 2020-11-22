Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helps Juventus beat Cagliari 2-0

Another gameweek, another Cristiano Ronaldo show. Well, that's the way it's going for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace for Juventus as they beat Cagliari at home to move to second on the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri took the game by the scruff of its neck and were in control from the get-go. They had a goal disallowed as early as the 10th minute but were eventually rewarded for their efforts in the 38th when Ronaldo whipped it inside the far post with his right foot after being found in space by Alvaro Morata.

He followed it up four minutes later with a poacher's goal. This time, the Portuguese was waiting at the second post to tap home after Juan Cuadrado's corner was helped into his path by Merih Demiral's flick.

Demiral would then meet yet another Cuadrado corner neatly but the young defender ended up hitting the woodwork and missing the chance to extend Juventus' lead even further.

Juventus made more chances and looked like they were always in control although the scoreline does not perhaps look as imposing as their performance. Andrea Pirlo will want more of the same from his team as they approach a packed schedule from now until Christmas.

In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, the likes of Demiral, Bernardeschi, Arthur and Kulusevski, all turned in good performances and amid all the speculation regarding his future, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show Juventus why they had to pay top dollar for him despite his age.

There are nine Juventus players with at least 60 touches against Cagliari: in the last 15 years, the Bianconeri have done better only once in a Serie A match (10 v Bologna on 26/09/2018).



[@OptaPaolo] pic.twitter.com/ixfzb4s3Sd — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 21, 2020

Arthur completed most passes in the first-half (70) than any other player, while Bernardeschi completed most take-ons, four. — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 21, 2020

As expected, Twitter went into meltdown following the Portuguese's excellent showing. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Juventus' 2-0 win against Cagliari.

Ronaldo has now scored in all of his five matches for Juventus so far.

Ronaldo in Serie A this season:

He has also outscored all of his peers since joining Juventus. He is 35-years-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 60 Serie A goals since joining Juventus in 2018, more than any other player in the competition in that timeframe.



We can't keep up. https://t.co/UVEBWfqXgK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

One for the G.O.A.T debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo in just one game tonight has scored more open play goals (2) than Leo Messi has scored (1) all season



KING 👑🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/3BNk5vbB02 — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) November 21, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Cagliari



- 2 goals

- 3 chances created

- 100% dribble success rate

- 2 shots on target

- 3/3 accurate long balls

- 83 touches

- 5/7 duels won

- 2 tackles

- 1 foul won

- 9.1 Rating

- MOTM



He’s 36 in 3 months 🐐. pic.twitter.com/A2EhMvfajn — Jay ☄️ (@Jay_RMA) November 21, 2020

Juventus are a whole different proposition when Ronaldo's around.

Cristiano Ronaldo so far this Serie A season



- Top scorer

- 8 Goals in 5 Games

- Averaging a goal every 41 Minutes

And hes doing all this at 35 years of age.... pic.twitter.com/kwbFJ1sRQj — Lisi(Fan Account)™️ (@CristianoRole) November 21, 2020

5 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the only Juventus' player to have found the net in each of his first five Serie A seasonal appearances in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95). Alien.#JuveCagliari pic.twitter.com/TjyTmYAY6k — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 21, 2020

And it's not the first time he has done it.

Cristiano begins a season with a scoring streak of 5 consecutive games for only the 2nd time in his career:



Real Madrid 2014-15

Juventus 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/oLziYiM3Zf — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 21, 2020

Credit where credit's due.

This man deserves appreciation for what he's done since joining Juventus.. Bravo @Arthurhromelo 👏 pic.twitter.com/jau3D5Pr8M — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 21, 2020

