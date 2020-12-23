Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus lose 3-0 to Fiorentina

Juventus fell to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina. The Old Lady were put on the backfoot early on in the match as Juan Cuadrado received a red card in the 18th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co never seemed to recover from that as Fiorentina secured a famous victory away from home.

This is Juventus' heaviest defeat at the Allianz Stadium since they moved here 9 years ago. Andrea Pirlo was not happy with his players' attitude in the defeat. Speaking after the match, he said:

"What happened with the red card cannot be used as an alibi," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The result was not down to Fiorentina's attitude but the lack of ours.

"When this is the case you face bad situations like this. In games before Christmas it can happen then you have your mind on the holidays. We were unfocused and could not recover.

"The images for the sending off seem clear to me. There could have been some decisions in our favour, but that's not something I want to comment on – you can see for yourself.

The result leaves Juventus on 4th place with 24 points while struggling Firoentina moved up to 15th place with 14 points. Surprisingly, the ever reliable Leonardo Bonucci looked really shaky at the back and was arguably at fault for all the 3 goals.

Pirlo, however defended his captain saying:

"A bad night happens to everyone but he's put in great performances so far. It can happen to anyone but he's our captain and we have great confidence in him

Although Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half, Firoentina always looked threatening with veteran winger Franck Ribery putting in an accomplished performance.

The Frenchman looked sharp throughout and caused the likes of Bonucci and De Ligt plenty of problems throughout the night. This result casts a serious doubt on Juventus' title challenge and it will be interesting to see how Cristiano Ronaldo and Co recover from this damaging defeat.

Advertisement

Best Tweets from Juventus 0-3 Fiorentina

Juventus’ defeat means there’s only one unbeaten team left in Europe’s top five leagues: @acmilan 💯 pic.twitter.com/4jYe32FVYs — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 22, 2020

Andrea Pirlo suffers his first league loss in his managerial career.



Juventus could be 10 points behind AC Milan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XdcwLHbER5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 22, 2020

Franck Ribery's game by numbers vs. Juventus:



93% passing accuracy

62 touches

12 duels won

6 tackles won

5 take-ons completed

2 recoveries

1 assist



Still got it. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/WROAPXuYlC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo needs more support from his Juventus teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo was directly involved in nine of Juventus' 13 shots in their 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina (6 shots, 3 chances created).



He can't do it all on his own. pic.twitter.com/oYNfjUTbcd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his first Serie A match at home for Juventus since joining the club.



3 years later! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Qjb9rh47po — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 22, 2020

For the first time, Juventus have lost at the Allianz Stadium with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/UY4WABBxJC — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo created 3 chances, dribbled 8 times, won 9 duels and got robbed off of a penalty vs Fiorentina but his teammates weren’t there to help, as usual. pic.twitter.com/1WMyainFGS — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 22, 2020

—Down to 10 men

—Now losing 3-0 to Fiorentina

—Unbeaten run in Serie A in jeopardy



Juventus mood: pic.twitter.com/zWPEC3ta0e — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

Andrea Pirlo is now under a lot of pressure

Maldini: Sabotage Juventus and I’ll forgive you.

Pirlo: Si Capitano pic.twitter.com/kVFt0t01Jj — Speedy (@TMS136) December 22, 2020

Andrea Pirlo | Coaching Skills 2020/21 | The Next Rinus Mitchell? pic.twitter.com/MhKevDi6ut — Enrico (@enricoI00) December 22, 2020

Also read: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema