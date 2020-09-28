Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning brace helps rescue draw for 10-man Juventus

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus came from a goal behind after being reduced to 10 men, to earn a point against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, including an incredible equalizer when he scored one of his customary headers highlighted by that ludicrous hang time of his. Jordan Veretout scored twice for Paulo Fonseca's side in the first half.

Roma took the lead through Veretout, who converted from the spot after Adrien Rabiot was deemed to have handled the ball inside the penalty box. Cristiano Ronaldo pulled the visitors level just before half time, converting from the spot after Lorenzo Pellegrini was found guilty of handling the ball inside the box.

Roma immediately restored their lead, when Veretout finished an excellent counter-attack by the home side, slotting home Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cut back. Rabiot was given his marching orders after he scythed down Mkhitaryan, as the foul handed him his second yellow card of the game. However, the Old Lady equalized once again, as Ronaldo leapt highest to head home a Danilo cross.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in praising the Portuguese superman. Here are the best tweets:

Cristiano Ronaldo, he's something else, isn't he?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score 450 goals across Europe's big five leagues.



Reaching the milestone with a trademark header. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Tc3NyoVcau — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

450 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has now scored 450 in the top-5 European League, a record since 2003/04 (his Man United debut). Jump.#RomaJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored his second goal of the night against Roma.



He does it for country.

He does it for club.

He does it against big clubs.

He does it against small clubs.



He is definitely the greatest human to ever kick a ball. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) September 27, 2020

AIR RONALDO!

Air Ronaldo departs the turf to head home his second of the game, drawing Juve level with Roma despite being a man down. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/CS8SyK94MQ — Marino Peixoto (@marinovpeixoto) September 27, 2020

🚀 LIFT OFF @Cristiano.



🐐 Another goal with that trademark hang time. pic.twitter.com/oGLqB3wy0K — SPORF (@Sporf) September 27, 2020

Ronaldo with another one of these tonight, where he just lingers in the air for a minute or two pic.twitter.com/gkm4LadkIe — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 27, 2020

Juve getting bailed out by Ronaldo big time. Roma's finishing has been so poor considering the quality of chances. — Le Grove (@LeGrove) September 27, 2020

If you start your professional career today and score 40 goals a year for 18 years, you’ll retire with 720 goals.



Ronaldo has 742 Career goals. You'll never see another player like him. pic.twitter.com/0sSVKiMAqC — Yahya (@CFCYahya) September 27, 2020

4 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has scored in both the first 2 league games of the season for the fourth time in his career, after 2009, 2011 and 2014. Sprint. #RomaJuventus pic.twitter.com/XCHgTQjk8z — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo



2008 - 23 years old

31 Premier League Goals



2014 - 29 years old

31 La Liga Goals



2020 - 35 years old

31 Serie A Goals



No signs of slowing down. pic.twitter.com/IOclIZLPjU — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) September 27, 2020

Ronaldo with the 45 second hang time there... 2-2 — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) September 27, 2020

Rabiot had a game to forget...

62' | Second yellow card for Rabiot as we're now down to 10 for the last half hour. Come on boys dig deep! #RomaJuve [2-1] #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 27, 2020

Rabiot booked for hand-ball as he gives pen away. Receives a second yellow for scything down Mkhitaryan. Up there with his Genoa performance when he got sent off 15 minutes after coming on — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) September 27, 2020

Sorry I’m not accepting all the criticism of Weston Mckennie etc. You can’t put out a formation like this, put this kid under all this pressure in the middle and then criticise his passing/overall game. Even Rabiot cant cope. Thank God Arthur has come on. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) September 27, 2020

Rabiot sent off, the worst player on the pitch. Reckless challenge, poor in passing and has done absolutely nothing in this game. He should have been brought off earlier. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) September 27, 2020

Quite alarming if you’re Pirlo how many times Roma have left Rabiot and McKennie in their wake and then had 3v3s + 4v3s vs Chiellini, Bonucci, Danilo. They’ve got Tek to thank for not being further behind — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) September 27, 2020

If winter comes, can spring be far behind?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both score from the penalty spot within 146 seconds of each other.



19:32:17: pEnaLdO

19:34:43: pEssI pic.twitter.com/4bnynIFz8Q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

The customary Andrea Pirlo appreciation tweet, because, why not?

How Real Madrid and Zidane miss Ronaldo and his goals...

The way Ronaldo is wasting his career with Juventus is really annoying, the way he needs Real Madrid & Real Madrid needs him is frustrating. — OMAR. (@Omaaar96) September 27, 2020

Ouch!