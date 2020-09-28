Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning brace helps rescue draw for 10-man Juventus

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus came from a goal behind after being reduced to 10 men, to earn a point against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, including an incredible equalizer when he scored one of his customary headers highlighted by that ludicrous hang time of his. Jordan Veretout scored twice for Paulo Fonseca's side in the first half.
Roma took the lead through Veretout, who converted from the spot after Adrien Rabiot was deemed to have handled the ball inside the penalty box. Cristiano Ronaldo pulled the visitors level just before half time, converting from the spot after Lorenzo Pellegrini was found guilty of handling the ball inside the box.
Roma immediately restored their lead, when Veretout finished an excellent counter-attack by the home side, slotting home Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cut back. Rabiot was given his marching orders after he scythed down Mkhitaryan, as the foul handed him his second yellow card of the game. However, the Old Lady equalized once again, as Ronaldo leapt highest to head home a Danilo cross.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in praising the Portuguese superman. Here are the best tweets:
Cristiano Ronaldo, he's something else, isn't he?
AIR RONALDO!
Rabiot had a game to forget...
If winter comes, can spring be far behind?
The customary Andrea Pirlo appreciation tweet, because, why not?
How Real Madrid and Zidane miss Ronaldo and his goals...
Ouch!Published 28 Sep 2020, 02:30 IST