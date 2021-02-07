Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in crucial Juventus victory against Roma

Two days after his 36th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo made a telling contribution for Juventus once again, as his first-half stunner put the Bianconeri on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Roma at the Allianz Stadium.

Andrea Pirlo's side came away with all three points in what could prove to be an important victory in the Serie A title race, with Cristiano Ronaldo getting his name on the scoresheet again. The Portuguese superstar's fierce left-footed strike found the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area, as Juventus took an early lead in the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue for Juventus again

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th league goal of the season and proved once again that he has aged like fine wine.

Roma attempted to claw their way back into the game in the second half, but Juventus opened up a two-goal advantage with a little slice of luck. Roger Ibanez inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 70th minute, as his unfortunate own goal virtually sealed the victory for the Bianconeri.

Here are the best tweets from the game, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus celebrated an important victory at home.

36-years-old? No problem for Cristiano Ronaldo, he can’t be stopped. — TC. (@totalcristiano) February 6, 2021

No Serie A player has scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo (16) this Serie A season. 👑#JuveRoma | 1-0 | #JuveLive pic.twitter.com/raQRoPfQow — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo starting 36 the same way he ended 35. Scoring BIG goals in BIG games. GOATs never age 🐐 — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

1⃣4⃣ years ago today Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal for the first time 🇵🇹



1⃣0⃣1⃣ goals in 1⃣6⃣5⃣ games and counting... ️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5Fj9pnGPHS — Goal (@goal) February 6, 2021

What a stunning finish from @Cristiano , puts Juventus 1-0 ahead against Roma..



👑 ⚽ — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) February 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has a better goals per game average (0.92) since turning 30, than he did before (0.64).



Out of this world . 🤖#WeSpeakYourGame pic.twitter.com/ZMOUceigsS — ZEbet Nigeria (@ZEbetNG) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 16 league goals this season, only Robert Lewandowski (24) has netted more in Europe's top five leagues this term.



A killer finish from CR7. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Jw47RdMkAL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo with his LEFT 👊 pic.twitter.com/blRvRbdv31 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't believe the referee when he said his shot didn't go over the line 😅 pic.twitter.com/1KWDeJK3yF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 300th goal since turning 30.



Age is just a number 🍷 pic.twitter.com/4de8KIBNjt — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Ronaldo before turning 30:

—463 goals in 718 games



Ronaldo since turning 30:

—300 goals in 326 games pic.twitter.com/DmZUkEZKVi — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 6, 2021