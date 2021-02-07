Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in crucial Juventus victory against Roma

Two days after his 36th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo made a telling contribution for Juventus once again, as his first-half stunner put the Bianconeri on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Roma at the Allianz Stadium.
Andrea Pirlo's side came away with all three points in what could prove to be an important victory in the Serie A title race, with Cristiano Ronaldo getting his name on the scoresheet again. The Portuguese superstar's fierce left-footed strike found the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area, as Juventus took an early lead in the first half.
Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue for Juventus again
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th league goal of the season and proved once again that he has aged like fine wine.
Roma attempted to claw their way back into the game in the second half, but Juventus opened up a two-goal advantage with a little slice of luck. Roger Ibanez inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 70th minute, as his unfortunate own goal virtually sealed the victory for the Bianconeri.
Here are the best tweets from the game, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus celebrated an important victory at home.