Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores historic goal

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for the 19th consecutive season in club football. He capped off a brilliant opening game for new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo with a neat finish from inside the box.
The Old Lady started their title defence in emphatic fashion, as they beat Sampdoria 3-0 in what was Pirlo's first official game in charge.
Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Juventus in the 13th minute of the game. He slotted home a rebound from around the edge of the box with a first-time left-footed finish into the far corner.
It was his first goal for the Old Lady in his official debut for the club. Kulusevski was signed from Parma earlier in the year, but was loaned back for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Leonardo Bonucci bundled home from close range in the 78th minute, after Sampdoria failed to clear a Juventus corner. Ronaldo then joined Kulusevski and Bonucci on the scoresheet in the 88th minute. He fired home a low shot past a diving Audero to make the score 3-0.
Weston McKennie, one to watch out for...