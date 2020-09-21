Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores historic goal

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for the 19th consecutive season in club football. He capped off a brilliant opening game for new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo with a neat finish from inside the box.

The Old Lady started their title defence in emphatic fashion, as they beat Sampdoria 3-0 in what was Pirlo's first official game in charge.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Juventus in the 13th minute of the game. He slotted home a rebound from around the edge of the box with a first-time left-footed finish into the far corner.

It was his first goal for the Old Lady in his official debut for the club. Kulusevski was signed from Parma earlier in the year, but was loaned back for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Leonardo Bonucci bundled home from close range in the 78th minute, after Sampdoria failed to clear a Juventus corner. Ronaldo then joined Kulusevski and Bonucci on the scoresheet in the 88th minute. He fired home a low shot past a diving Audero to make the score 3-0.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after Cristiano Ronaldo's goal. Here are the best tweets:

Cristiano Ronaldo, take a bow.

Juventus start the Andrea Pirlo era with a commanding victory ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/g1VVql5mkS — 433 (@433) September 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 19 consecutive top-flight seasons.



New season, same player. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oul2ZDpmb0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

If you score 50 goals for the next 14 seasons, you will 700 career goals.



Cristiano Ronaldo has 740 official career goals... pic.twitter.com/GCKvIJbSEu — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2020:

—22 goals in 20 games in Serie-A

—28 goals in 27 games for club and country pic.twitter.com/a0M83zYYOO — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) September 20, 2020

Ronaldo scores in Juventus' first game of the season



Year 19 🍷 pic.twitter.com/GHHmEjd9N3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2020

Find it astounding that Ronaldo is in year nineteen (19) of his career and he’s still here doing what he does best. Convinced this man won’t stop until he breaks every record there is to break. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2020:



27 Games.

28 Goals.



🐐. pic.twitter.com/gwapgNJgJ0 — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) September 20, 2020

Pirlo-ball...

Juventus had 653 passes tonight with a pass accuracy of 90%. pic.twitter.com/IX7Qj5yZZ2 — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) September 20, 2020

Very strong performance in the first game for Pirlo's Juventus. Very good in passing and recovery. Many mistakes as well but considering it's the first game of the season, it's understandable.



McKennie, Ramsey and Kulusevski stood out for me while Frabotta did very good as well. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) September 20, 2020

Unfazed...

⚪️⚫️ All class, as Mister Pirlo reports for duty as coach for the first time. The journey for Juventus’ 10th straight Scudetto begins. pic.twitter.com/VeWx3ixcEL — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) September 20, 2020

Andrea Pirlo's first match as Juventus manager 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WqinCjrjun — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 20, 2020

Ouch...

Juventus playing like a team that got rid of a manager they hated — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) September 20, 2020

Weston McKennie, one to watch out for...

Weston McKennie for Juventus in the first half:



52 touches

39/42 passes (93%)

1 key pass

2 clearances

1 interception

1 tackle

3 duels won

2 fouls pic.twitter.com/DCWoEhWY63 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 20, 2020