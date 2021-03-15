Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning hattrick in 3-1 Juventus victory 

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show for Juventus yet again, as they brushed aside Cagliari away from home to record a 3-1 victory. Andrea Pirlo's side returned to winning ways after their calamitous UEFA Champions League elimination against FC Porto, with their talismanic striker scoring a perfect hat-trick in the first half.
Speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future dominated the back pages leading up to the game, as reports emerged that Juventus could look to sell him at the end of the season. The Portuguese talisman was also criticized for his failure to prevent his side from European elimination, as fans and pundits slammed him for his lackluster showing against Porto.
Cristiano Ronaldo nets perfect hat-trick in 32 mins for Juventus
However, he silenced his critics in some style with two well-taken goals either side of a penalty in the first half. Juventus virtually sealed the game before halftime and went into the interval with a deserved lead.
Cagliari reduced the deficit through Giovanni Simeone in the second half, but the Argentine's goal proved to be just a consolation, as Juventus saw off the game comfortably.
Cristiano Ronaldo once again delivered the goods for his side and looks set to finish as Juventus' top scorer for the third season running, taking his tally up to 115 goal involvements in 118 games for the Bianconeri.
On that note, here are the best tweets from a routine Juventus victory in Serie A.