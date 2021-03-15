Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning hattrick in 3-1 Juventus victory 

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show for Juventus yet again, as they brushed aside Cagliari away from home to record a 3-1 victory. Andrea Pirlo's side returned to winning ways after their calamitous UEFA Champions League elimination against FC Porto, with their talismanic striker scoring a perfect hat-trick in the first half.

Speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future dominated the back pages leading up to the game, as reports emerged that Juventus could look to sell him at the end of the season. The Portuguese talisman was also criticized for his failure to prevent his side from European elimination, as fans and pundits slammed him for his lackluster showing against Porto.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets perfect hat-trick in 32 mins for Juventus

However, he silenced his critics in some style with two well-taken goals either side of a penalty in the first half. Juventus virtually sealed the game before halftime and went into the interval with a deserved lead.

Cagliari reduced the deficit through Giovanni Simeone in the second half, but the Argentine's goal proved to be just a consolation, as Juventus saw off the game comfortably.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again delivered the goods for his side and looks set to finish as Juventus' top scorer for the third season running, taking his tally up to 115 goal involvements in 118 games for the Bianconeri.

On that note, here are the best tweets from a routine Juventus victory in Serie A.

Ronaldo responds to his critics by scoring a perfect hat-trick in around half an hour of football. If you think he’s even close to being finished then you should find a new sport — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) March 14, 2021

A hattrick in 33 minutes as @Cristiano answers his critics in the best way possible. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 14, 2021

Ronaldo's Last Hat Trick : January vs Cagliari



Ronaldo's Latest Hat Trick: March vs Cagliari



Cagliari man for a reason. — Mr We$t (@adet0la) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 770 career goals. pic.twitter.com/riSFA5NMNl — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 league goals in 23 appearances this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MzzfxGRdhY — RMadridbabe (@RMadridBabe) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo:



"I can't hear you now" pic.twitter.com/tn1Kd0jmsI — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) March 14, 2021

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME 🐐



WHAT A HATTRICK TO SILENCE HIS CRITICS 🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/BxAiK19bbL — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has 115 G/A in 118 games for Juventus.



But I’m supposed to believe he’s the one bringing them down. pic.twitter.com/SHN4rTWjQM — Amaan. (@amaanseven) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo just scored his 9th Perfect Hattrick. Thats 9 more than Lionel Messi has in his entire Career (0). — Albi🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored a hattrick in 30 minutes. NEVER piss off Ronaldo again lmao — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) March 14, 2021

People really called Ronaldo finished just for him to respond with a hat-trick inside 30 minutes. That says everything about him. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) March 14, 2021

⚽️ 10th minute, headed goal

⚽️ 25th minute, right foot goal

⚽️ 32nd minute, left foot goal



Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored the perfect hat-trick and he had a message for the haters who doubted him this week... 🤫 https://t.co/oqWZooZdMl — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 14, 2021

Match Day: Cagliari vs Juventus



Good Luck Cristiano. We keep supporting you no matter what 🐐 pic.twitter.com/v8Jb3lhb7Z — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) March 14, 2021

Ronaldo scoring a 32 minute hatrick after all the abuse he got against Porto. This guy is not normal. Mentality monster. — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 14, 2021

Ronaldo has 57 career hat tricks!



Think about that for a second 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wjsy1Sqb77 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2021

FIRST HALF HAT TRICK FROM CRISTIANO RONALDO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wCBQ3UyNt8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored at every Serie A stadium (18) he’s played in. pic.twitter.com/Rho5CYk6pC — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 14, 2021

A hat-trick inside 33 minutes for Cristiano Ronaldo! 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/VkrK6dTZQL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 14, 2021

Ronaldo before scoring a first-half hat trick today: "More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet."



Legend 👏 pic.twitter.com/BGxRNEtOlc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2021

⚽️ 09': Head

⚽️ 25': Right foot

⚽️ 32': Left foot



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a perfect hat-trick in 32 minutes against Cagliari. 😤 pic.twitter.com/xKG5uNpgOH — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 14, 2021