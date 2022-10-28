Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals 3-0 Manchester United win over Sheriff

Twitter exploded as Manchester United defeated FC Sheriff by a scoreline of 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to the United lineup after completing his suspension from the team.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for the Red Devils as the Portuguese full-back went on the scoresheet at the stroke of halftime. Substitute Marcus Rashford scored United's second in the 65th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third goal of the season in the 81st minute to score his side's third. The Portuguese's header from a Bruno Fernandes cross was initially saved by the Sheriff goalkeeper, Maksym Koval. However, Ronaldo made no mistake in slotting home the rebound with his left foot.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter to Manchester United's win:

profoundlebza @profoundlebza @ManUtd Erikson is such a phenomenal player maaaan. @ManUtd Erikson is such a phenomenal player maaaan.

Best @Best12550048 @ManUtd

I can sleep well tonight @Cristiano ÇR7 I love you so muchI can sleep well tonight @ManUtd @Cristiano ÇR7 I love you so muchI can sleep well tonight 😍

CR7/EH9 🇸🇾 @os9_osomahh @manutdredz @ManUtd @Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals in UCL (141) and Europa League (2) than Pessi. Ronaldo is the king of European Club Football. @manutdredz @ManUtd @Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals in UCL (141) and Europa League (2) than Pessi. Ronaldo is the king of European Club Football. 🐐

bagia charles @charles_bagia Good night. Thank you Manchester united for making my night wonderful Good night. Thank you Manchester united for making my night wonderful https://t.co/iSY45GkRyl

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored against Sheriff Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored against Sheriff 😴 https://t.co/5lJ82xMbgR

GOAL @goal CRISTIANO RONALDO FINALLY GETS HIS GOAL CRISTIANO RONALDO FINALLY GETS HIS GOAL 😅 https://t.co/Q4HeLdqjgv

Janty @CFC_Janty This already is one one of the best celebrations in Football history. Cristiano Ronaldo influence This already is one one of the best celebrations in Football history. Cristiano Ronaldo influence 🐐 https://t.co/hr16Xtd0iT

Trey @UTDTrey CRISTIANO RONALDO



THE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS! THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE CRISTIANO RONALDOTHE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS! THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Longevity Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 15th goal of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 15 goals for 18 consecutive years.Longevity Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 15th goal of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 15 goals for 18 consecutive years.Longevity 🐐 https://t.co/Pi1AvjssVA

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan scores again. As he always will when he’s allowed to play. ⁦ Thescores again. As he always will when he’s allowed to play. ⁦ @Cristiano The 🐐 scores again. As he always will when he’s allowed to play. ⁦@Cristiano⁩ https://t.co/xrXptjFqRQ

Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG Cristiano Ronaldo is the most influential athlete EVER!!! 🥶 Cristiano Ronaldo is the most influential athlete EVER!!! 🥶 https://t.co/IKfnNQcWXR

Preeti @MadridPreeti Antony to Cristiano Ronaldo:



Look at these Twitter warriors crying, they thought you were finished. Antony to Cristiano Ronaldo: Look at these Twitter warriors crying, they thought you were finished. https://t.co/NWxRfSi663

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sheriff:



• 1 goal

• 3 shots on target.

• 1 chance created.

• 1/1 dribbles succeeded.

• 34/36 accurate passes.

• 94% pass accuracy.

• 52 touches.

• 1 ground duel won.

• 1/1 aeriel won.



Perfect. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sheriff:• 1 goal• 3 shots on target.• 1 chance created.• 1/1 dribbles succeeded.• 34/36 accurate passes.• 94% pass accuracy.• 52 touches.• 1 ground duel won.• 1/1 aeriel won.Perfect. https://t.co/fcm3Omlasz

Martial🇬🇭✝️ @RmaOzil23 Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 37 still scoring despite being the most criticized player this season



818 career goals and still counting, the greatest of all time Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 37 still scoring despite being the most criticized player this season818 career goals and still counting, the greatest of all time 🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 37 still scoring despite being the most criticized player this season818 career goals and still counting, the greatest of all time 🐐 https://t.co/hENg46ABgA

Keyse #ZoroSzn @keyse_02 When the doubters are at their loudest, Cristiano Ronaldo always prevails. When the doubters are at their loudest, Cristiano Ronaldo always prevails. https://t.co/aeyOP8HoPe

AB @AbsoluteBruno The same Manchester United fans that were hating on cristiano are the same ones yelling siuu



Cristiano Ronaldo is quite simply inevitable The same Manchester United fans that were hating on cristiano are the same ones yelling siuuCristiano Ronaldo is quite simply inevitable https://t.co/pimH9oXxQw

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Cristiano Ronaldo scores, Erik ten Hag with a smile applauds him, Ronaldo does his celebration, and Man Utd go 3-0 up.



Perfect night. Cristiano Ronaldo scores, Erik ten Hag with a smile applauds him, Ronaldo does his celebration, and Man Utd go 3-0 up.Perfect night.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Marcus Rashford was really happy for Cristiano Ronaldo Marcus Rashford was really happy for Cristiano Ronaldo ❤️ https://t.co/rxyRDSgsWN

Trey @UTDTrey Forget all the bullshit man, I absolutely love Cristiano Ronaldo Forget all the bullshit man, I absolutely love Cristiano Ronaldo

Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG Cristiano Ronaldo praying to God to heal the people that said he was finished 🤲🏾 Cristiano Ronaldo praying to God to heal the people that said he was finished 🤲🏾😇 https://t.co/slxMl7pNNs

Manchester United now have 12 points on the board from their first five games in the competition.

Erik ten Hag's side return to action on October 30 as they face West Ham United at home in the Premier League.

They will return to action in the Europa League on November 3 in a crucial clash against Real Sociedad.

The winner of that game might seal their status as the group winners and potentially secure an easier route in the knockout stages of the competition.

Manchester United legend gave verdict on Erik ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

United legend Paul Scholes recently shared his verdict on Erik ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club.

The former midfielder believes that the Dutch manager has handled the situation really well, as he recently told BT Sport (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's been dealt with and I think the manager has dealt with it really well, answering so many questions about it, I think it's done now and Cristiano has obviously gone to see him and they've had a good meeting about it."

He added:

"The right thing has happened; he is available to play, he's trained with them this week and it is out of the way. It is old news and now let them carry on with the game."

Poll : 0 votes