Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals 3-0 Manchester United win over Sheriff

Twitter exploded as Manchester United defeated FC Sheriff by a scoreline of 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to the United lineup after completing his suspension from the team.
Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for the Red Devils as the Portuguese full-back went on the scoresheet at the stroke of halftime. Substitute Marcus Rashford scored United's second in the 65th minute.
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third goal of the season in the 81st minute to score his side's third. The Portuguese's header from a Bruno Fernandes cross was initially saved by the Sheriff goalkeeper, Maksym Koval. However, Ronaldo made no mistake in slotting home the rebound with his left foot.
Manchester United now have 12 points on the board from their first five games in the competition.
Erik ten Hag's side return to action on October 30 as they face West Ham United at home in the Premier League.
They will return to action in the Europa League on November 3 in a crucial clash against Real Sociedad.
The winner of that game might seal their status as the group winners and potentially secure an easier route in the knockout stages of the competition.
Manchester United legend gave verdict on Erik ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo
United legend Paul Scholes recently shared his verdict on Erik ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club.
The former midfielder believes that the Dutch manager has handled the situation really well, as he recently told BT Sport (via Manchester Evening News):
"It's been dealt with and I think the manager has dealt with it really well, answering so many questions about it, I think it's done now and Cristiano has obviously gone to see him and they've had a good meeting about it."
He added:
"The right thing has happened; he is available to play, he's trained with them this week and it is out of the way. It is old news and now let them carry on with the game."