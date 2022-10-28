Create

Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals 3-0 Manchester United win over Sheriff

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Oct 28, 2022 02:55 AM IST
Twitter exploded as Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United get a win
Twitter exploded as Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United get a win

Twitter exploded as Manchester United defeated FC Sheriff by a scoreline of 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to the United lineup after completing his suspension from the team.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for the Red Devils as the Portuguese full-back went on the scoresheet at the stroke of halftime. Substitute Marcus Rashford scored United's second in the 65th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third goal of the season in the 81st minute to score his side's third. The Portuguese's header from a Bruno Fernandes cross was initially saved by the Sheriff goalkeeper, Maksym Koval. However, Ronaldo made no mistake in slotting home the rebound with his left foot.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter to Manchester United's win:

My 🐐 at it again!This celebration cold asf.🥶#MUNSHE #Ronaldo @ManUtd https://t.co/E3eboZXRga
@ManUtd Erikson is such a phenomenal player maaaan.
@ManUtd @Cristiano ÇR7 I love you so muchI can sleep well tonight 😍
@manutdredz @ManUtd @Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals in UCL (141) and Europa League (2) than Pessi. Ronaldo is the king of European Club Football. 🐐
@vaibhav10346687 @goal @Cristiano @ManUtd your player is just scoring against farmer clubs with 35, be quiet please
Good night. Thank you Manchester united for making my night wonderful https://t.co/iSY45GkRyl
@ManUtd ❤️🫶🏾🔴 forever
A game that finally @ManUtd have the goals as their reward for the hard work! United should be scoring more with this kind of work rate! Happy @Cristiano got his goal. @MarcusRashford with a nice goal. @agarnacho7 the future is bright! Solid team performance! #MUNSHE #MUFC 🔴
🐐❤️!.@Cristiano https://t.co/VE4FTCoN72
Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored against Sheriff 😴 https://t.co/5lJ82xMbgR
CRISTIANO RONALDO FINALLY GETS HIS GOAL 😅 https://t.co/Q4HeLdqjgv
This already is one one of the best celebrations in Football history. Cristiano Ronaldo influence 🐐 https://t.co/hr16Xtd0iT
CRISTIANO RONALDOTHE GREATEST THERE IS! THE GREATEST THERE WAS! THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 15th goal of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 15 goals for 18 consecutive years.Longevity 🐐 https://t.co/Pi1AvjssVA
The 🐐 scores again. As he always will when he’s allowed to play. ⁦@Cristianohttps://t.co/xrXptjFqRQ
Cristiano Ronaldo has the most iconic celebrations in the history of football.https://t.co/bh6PVZLJhB
Cristiano Ronaldo is the most influential athlete EVER!!! 🥶 https://t.co/IKfnNQcWXR
Antony to Cristiano Ronaldo: Look at these Twitter warriors crying, they thought you were finished. https://t.co/NWxRfSi663
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sheriff:• 1 goal• 3 shots on target.• 1 chance created.• 1/1 dribbles succeeded.• 34/36 accurate passes.• 94% pass accuracy.• 52 touches.• 1 ground duel won.• 1/1 aeriel won.Perfect. https://t.co/fcm3Omlasz
🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 37 still scoring despite being the most criticized player this season818 career goals and still counting, the greatest of all time 🐐 https://t.co/hENg46ABgA
When the doubters are at their loudest, Cristiano Ronaldo always prevails. https://t.co/aeyOP8HoPe
The same Manchester United fans that were hating on cristiano are the same ones yelling siuuCristiano Ronaldo is quite simply inevitable https://t.co/pimH9oXxQw
Cristiano Ronaldo scores, Erik ten Hag with a smile applauds him, Ronaldo does his celebration, and Man Utd go 3-0 up.Perfect night.
Marcus Rashford was really happy for Cristiano Ronaldo ❤️ https://t.co/rxyRDSgsWN
Forget all the bullshit man, I absolutely love Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo praying to God to heal the people that said he was finished 🤲🏾😇 https://t.co/slxMl7pNNs

Manchester United now have 12 points on the board from their first five games in the competition.

Erik ten Hag's side return to action on October 30 as they face West Ham United at home in the Premier League.

They will return to action in the Europa League on November 3 in a crucial clash against Real Sociedad.

The winner of that game might seal their status as the group winners and potentially secure an easier route in the knockout stages of the competition.

Manchester United legend gave verdict on Erik ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League
Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

United legend Paul Scholes recently shared his verdict on Erik ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club.

The former midfielder believes that the Dutch manager has handled the situation really well, as he recently told BT Sport (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's been dealt with and I think the manager has dealt with it really well, answering so many questions about it, I think it's done now and Cristiano has obviously gone to see him and they've had a good meeting about it."

He added:

"The right thing has happened; he is available to play, he's trained with them this week and it is out of the way. It is old news and now let them carry on with the game."

Quick Links

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...