Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads Manchester United to 1-0 win against Norwich City

Manchester United traveled to Carrow Road to take on the Premier League 20th-placed side Norwich City in Ralf Rangnick's second league game in charge of the Red Devils. In what turned out to be a tightly-contested game, the away side prevailed 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United looked lackluster in the first half and failed to create too many chances. Ralf Rangnick opted to start the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in what was a star-studded attack on paper, but the Red Devils struggled to get to grips with the game.

Norwich City, on the other hand, played some good football and grew into the game, as they looked to record an unlikely victory and move off the foot of the table. However, neither side could break the deadlock in the first half, with Manchester United failing to impress in the final third.

The second half turned out to be more of the same for the visitors as they continued to underwhelm away from home. Norwich dominated possession and piled on the pressure, but they lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands tall for Manchester United yet again

Despite being on the backfoot, Manchester United took the lead against the run of play in the 75th minute through a familiar source. Cristiano Ronaldo once again turned out to be their savior in front of goal, as he calmly dispatched a penalty after being brought down by Max Aarons.

Manchester United remained on the ropes in the closing stages of the game, with Norwich seeing a lot of the ball and creating a handful of chances. The best chance of the game fell to Ozan Kabak, whose header was brilliantly saved by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Late in the game, Ronaldo had a gilt-edged opportunity to double his tally and put the game beyond reasonable doubt, but he somehow missed from a few yards out after being teed up by Rashford.

In what turned out to be an eventful game at Carrow Road, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

William Hill @WilliamHill Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against ONE-HUNDRED-AND-SIXTY-FIVE different teams in his career. 🤯



120 clubs. 45 countries. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against ONE-HUNDRED-AND-SIXTY-FIVE different teams in his career. 🤯120 clubs. 45 countries. https://t.co/Khj0zoXOcb

Trey @UTDTrey CRISTIANO RONALDO



THE GREATEST THERE IS..THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE CRISTIANO RONALDO THE GREATEST THERE IS..THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE

jαck @UtdOptimist It’s actually crazy that a 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo would start for every team in the world right now. It’s actually crazy that a 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo would start for every team in the world right now.

v @vsburna Ronaldo so smart putting it right knowing Krul would dive left for the cameras! Ronaldo so smart putting it right knowing Krul would dive left for the cameras!

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 Ronaldo dropping a ball of shame performance again but getting bailed out by a penalty Ronaldo dropping a ball of shame performance again but getting bailed out by a penalty https://t.co/QabiST3Idf

Rod Strickland @Reemzestilo Nah Ronaldo is too funny man his body won’t communicate with his brain anymore Nah Ronaldo is too funny man his body won’t communicate with his brain anymore

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player to score for three different Man Utd managers (Solskjaer, Carrick, Rangnick) in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27 (Chapman, Hilditch, Bamlett). Prolific. 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player to score for three different Man Utd managers (Solskjaer, Carrick, Rangnick) in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27 (Chapman, Hilditch, Bamlett). Prolific. https://t.co/Cx4xUfB9ic

ً @utdcynical Our forwards just want to assist Ronaldo to post it on Insta. Just take it yourselves Our forwards just want to assist Ronaldo to post it on Insta. Just take it yourselves

Arun @ManUtdSZN Hope you get arrested for your crimes @Cristiano Hope you get arrested for your crimes @Cristiano.

chief @chief_afc Ralf Rangnick tactics vs Norwich | 1080p highlights | the inventor of the gegenpress? Ralf Rangnick tactics vs Norwich | 1080p highlights | the inventor of the gegenpress? https://t.co/PSXD6nIIxl

utdreport @utdreport 90+2' - David de Gea given Sky Sports' Man of the Match against Norwich City #mulive 90+2' - David de Gea given Sky Sports' Man of the Match against Norwich City #mulive

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Norwich actually don't deserve to lose 🤣 Norwich actually don't deserve to lose 🤣

Lonita 🇦🇱 @Lonita__ I know united are winning but how do you get schooled by Dean Smith’s NORWICH I know united are winning but how do you get schooled by Dean Smith’s NORWICH

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Norwich have had 3/4 good openings they just keep messing up the final action, it's so jarring Norwich have had 3/4 good openings they just keep messing up the final action, it's so jarring

Chelsea Loan Army @CFCLoanArmy_ Claude Makelele is at Norwich vs Man United to watch Billy Gilmour 👀



I reckon he’s impressed with his performance today… 🤞🏻 Claude Makelele is at Norwich vs Man United to watch Billy Gilmour 👀I reckon he’s impressed with his performance today… 🤞🏻 https://t.co/IYXwDW8mJm

Georgebaaaker hate account @lifeofpique And you guys say Rangnick hasn't had an effect on our pressing 😂😂 And you guys say Rangnick hasn't had an effect on our pressing 😂😂 https://t.co/u9mIWbpUK8

Dunc @duncsagain Ole ball vs Rangnick ball Ole ball vs Rangnick ball https://t.co/LtqGrInOeG

ً @_Riddxck Is this the Rangnick ball they’ve been gassing ? Is this the Rangnick ball they’ve been gassing ? https://t.co/O2ntiDn3d4

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1903 - Ralf Rangnick is the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge of the club after Ernest Mangnall in 1903. Spotlight. 1903 - Ralf Rangnick is the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge of the club after Ernest Mangnall in 1903. Spotlight. https://t.co/IcjmVNUDWu

UtdArena @utdarena This team will play much better with Varane, Shaw, Pogba and Cavani all fit and ready but there's enough quality in this side to play much better than this. Rangnick's going to have to solve this sooner rather than later. This team will play much better with Varane, Shaw, Pogba and Cavani all fit and ready but there's enough quality in this side to play much better than this. Rangnick's going to have to solve this sooner rather than later.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Games like this vs Norwich reveal Man Utd’s scattergun recruitment policy. CBs who aren’t top class at building play from the back & midfielders who can’t sustain long chains of possession. It leads to a chaotic game of transitions. Rangnick’s role in recruitment remains the key. Games like this vs Norwich reveal Man Utd’s scattergun recruitment policy. CBs who aren’t top class at building play from the back & midfielders who can’t sustain long chains of possession. It leads to a chaotic game of transitions. Rangnick’s role in recruitment remains the key.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Mckenna giving Rangnick ideas never fills me with confidence Mckenna giving Rangnick ideas never fills me with confidence

