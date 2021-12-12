Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads Manchester United to 1-0 win against Norwich City

Manchester United traveled to Carrow Road to take on the Premier League 20th-placed side Norwich City in Ralf Rangnick's second league game in charge of the Red Devils. In what turned out to be a tightly-contested game, the away side prevailed 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United looked lackluster in the first half and failed to create too many chances. Ralf Rangnick opted to start the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in what was a star-studded attack on paper, but the Red Devils struggled to get to grips with the game.
Norwich City, on the other hand, played some good football and grew into the game, as they looked to record an unlikely victory and move off the foot of the table. However, neither side could break the deadlock in the first half, with Manchester United failing to impress in the final third.
The second half turned out to be more of the same for the visitors as they continued to underwhelm away from home. Norwich dominated possession and piled on the pressure, but they lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo stands tall for Manchester United yet again
Despite being on the backfoot, Manchester United took the lead against the run of play in the 75th minute through a familiar source. Cristiano Ronaldo once again turned out to be their savior in front of goal, as he calmly dispatched a penalty after being brought down by Max Aarons.
Manchester United remained on the ropes in the closing stages of the game, with Norwich seeing a lot of the ball and creating a handful of chances. The best chance of the game fell to Ozan Kabak, whose header was brilliantly saved by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.
Late in the game, Ronaldo had a gilt-edged opportunity to double his tally and put the game beyond reasonable doubt, but he somehow missed from a few yards out after being teed up by Rashford.
In what turned out to be an eventful game at Carrow Road, here are some of the best tweets from the game.
