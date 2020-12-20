Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars in 4-0 Juventus victory

Juventus earned their seventh win in the Serie A this season as they crushed Parma 4-0 at Ennio Tardini. Dejan Kulusevki and Cristiano Ronaldo's goals inside the first-half set the tone, before the latter completed the rout with his second of the evening. Alvaro Morata scored the fourth goal.

The Old Lady, still yet to taste defeat this term, moved level with Inter and are now just a point behind AC Milan.

41 Juventus goals in 2020.

- Most among Juventus players in any calendar year throughout history.



33 league goals in 2020.

- Most across Europe's Top 5 Leagues in 2020.



756 official goals.

- Second most in football history (-1 from Pelé)#Cristiano 👑 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bY4KCuZmps — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) December 19, 2020

#Parma 0-4 #Juventus



Juventus made short work of Parma with a 4-0 hammering at the Stadio Tardini, as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace between Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata efforts https://t.co/xSNmro0haz #SerieA #ParmaJuve #SerieATIM #ParmaJuventus pic.twitter.com/q3Jpldyxzi — footballitalia (@footballitalia) December 19, 2020

Former Parma winger Kulusevski put Juventus ahead by slotting home from close range. The opposition was unable to deal with Alex Sandro's cross on that occasion.

No surprise Kulusevski makes an impact when he’s the third attacker rather than deeper in midfield to accommodate Dybala.



0-1 #ParmaJuve — Adam Digby (@Adz77) December 19, 2020

KULUSEVSKI — GOAL! 🔥🇸🇪



After a long time without a start xhe puts Juventus ahead against Parma. The team he played for last season.



Sandro? Good. //📲 @Nisrin_Juve pic.twitter.com/LSdjsULcBh — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) December 19, 2020

It just had to be him... Kulusevski opens the scoring 😑#ParmaJuventus ⚪ 0-1 🟠 (23') — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) December 19, 2020

Lovely ball across the box by #Sandro nobody able to get the ball or pick up Kulusevski who was unmarked lovely strike into the corner 1-0 Juventus!! pic.twitter.com/oPstwoSoGX — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) December 19, 2020

📸 — Cristiano and Kulusevski!



Both were on Juventus score sheet on our first Serie A match of this season. They both scored again today. Beautiful. #ParmaJuve | 0-2 | #JuveLive pic.twitter.com/xrGkuZsIVc — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo takes center stage once again

Cristiano Ronaldo rewrote the history books again, as he doubled Juventus' lead. In doing so, he became the leading goalscorer across Europe's top five divisions in 2020. It was one of those trademark leaps where the defenders appeared rooted to the floor.

32 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is only one of the five players able to score at least 32 goals in a single calendar year in Serie A's history. Sting.#ParmaJuve #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/0KUYEGKo0t — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 19, 2020

Ronaldo has doubled it. Lovely cross to his head. 2-0 to Juventus against Parma. In case I don’t say it enough, I love Morata. His goals, his assists, like this one, and his overall play for Juventus. Spanish perfection. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) December 19, 2020

Most league goals scored in Europe's top five divisions in 2020:



◉ Cristiano Ronaldo (32)

◎ Robert Lewandowski (32)



Lewy has played his final match of the year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JCIghMwE2m — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 19, 2020

1st in FIFpro awards: Lewandowski scores last minute winner 👏



2nd in FIFpro awards: No player has scored more than CR7 in 2020 🙌



3rd in FIFpro awards: Messi matches Pele’s most goals for a single club record 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lKMb6EpTD9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 19, 2020

Ronaldo putting up another 30 goals this season isn’t he? — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 19, 2020

Parma, who have had a decent return to the Serie A this season against the top teams, looked dismantled, as the Portuguese star got in on the act again.

Cristiano Ronaldo put the game to bed with an inch-perfect left-footed drive. He is also leading the Serie A goalscoring charts for this season with 12 goals to his credit.

Ronaldo in Serie A this season:



⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⛔️

⚽️⚽️

⛔️

⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cny2d7lpwb — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo so far this Serie A season:



- 9 Games (8 Starts)

- 710 Mins played

- 12 Goals

- 1 Assist



With 12 Goals, he's now leading the Serie A top scoring chart. 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/xjG2XAMaiZ — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 19, 2020

And Ronaldo exposes Parma again. 3-0 - this is all looking very easy for Pirlo’s men. Can I remind you that this team drew against both Milan and Inter. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) December 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most league goals (33) during 2020.



He’s 35 years of age... pic.twitter.com/J7JocmUagJ — TC. (@totalcristiano) December 19, 2020

Ronaldo scored a brace today after missing a penalty last week, this guy’s mentality and determination is second to none man 🐐 — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) December 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace summarized the forward's mentality and character to continue going strong at the age of 35. Both his goals were technically brilliant, and Juventus know he is perhaps their most crucial forward in their bid to retain the Serie A.

Morata, who had earlier set up Kulusevski and Cristiano Ronaldo's headed goal, iced the cake with Juventus' fourth goal of the game.

Lovely header by Morata.



That’s 10 goals in all competitions for him so far this season 🔥



Parma 0-4 JUVENTUS pic.twitter.com/EtgjeeJ1vL — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) December 19, 2020

Morata-Ronaldo is the best duo under pirlo. There’s no doubt about it — Daniel (@Dannn777) December 19, 2020

