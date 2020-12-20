Create
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars in 4-0 Juventus victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second and third goal for Juventus in their victory over Parma
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Modified 20 Dec 2020, 03:19 IST
News
Juventus earned their seventh win in the Serie A this season as they crushed Parma 4-0 at Ennio Tardini. Dejan Kulusevki and Cristiano Ronaldo's goals inside the first-half set the tone, before the latter completed the rout with his second of the evening. Alvaro Morata scored the fourth goal.

The Old Lady, still yet to taste defeat this term, moved level with Inter and are now just a point behind AC Milan.

Former Parma winger Kulusevski put Juventus ahead by slotting home from close range. The opposition was unable to deal with Alex Sandro's cross on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes center stage once again

Cristiano Ronaldo rewrote the history books again, as he doubled Juventus' lead. In doing so, he became the leading goalscorer across Europe's top five divisions in 2020. It was one of those trademark leaps where the defenders appeared rooted to the floor.

Parma, who have had a decent return to the Serie A this season against the top teams, looked dismantled, as the Portuguese star got in on the act again.

Cristiano Ronaldo put the game to bed with an inch-perfect left-footed drive. He is also leading the Serie A goalscoring charts for this season with 12 goals to his credit.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace summarized the forward's mentality and character to continue going strong at the age of 35. Both his goals were technically brilliant, and Juventus know he is perhaps their most crucial forward in their bid to retain the Serie A.

Morata, who had earlier set up Kulusevski and Cristiano Ronaldo's headed goal, iced the cake with Juventus' fourth goal of the game.

Published 20 Dec 2020, 03:19 IST
Serie A 2020-21 Juventus Football Parma Football Cristiano Ronaldo Alvaro Morata Twitter Reactions
