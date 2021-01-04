Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars for Juventus in record-breaking night

Juventus got their Serie A title defense back on track with a commanding 4-1 victory against Udinese, as they began 2021 on the right note. Cristiano Ronaldo was unsurprisingly the star of the show, with the Portuguese star bagging a brace on the night to take his team home.
Summer signing Federico Chiesa also got his name on the scoresheet, but all the limelight was on Cristiano Ronaldo once again. The Juventus talisman scored the 758th goal of his illustrious career and moved ahead of Brazilian icon Pele on the all time goalscorers chart.
Cristiano Ronaldo creates further history with Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo is only one goal away from equaling Jocef Bican's goal tally and looks set to make that record his own in the coming weeks. The 35-year-old, by virtue of his first half strike, also made sure that he has now scored in 20 successive years, a staggering record even by his lofty standards.
Udinese defender Marvin Zeegelaar got his name on the scoresheet late on for the away side, but it proved to be a mere consolation goal. Juventus added gloss to the scoreline in the dying moments of the game, as Paulo Dybala also got in amongst the goals in a routine victory for Andrea Pirlo's side
Here are the best tweets from what was a record-breaking night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who took center stage for Juventus yet again.
Published 04 Jan 2021, 03:20 IST