Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo takes centre stage on the day of Juventus' historic ninth successive Serie A triumph

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi secured a ninth successive Serie A title for Juventus as well as Maurizio Sarri's maiden league triumph.

Juventus struggled to break down Sampdoria in the 2-0 win, but two moments of quality helped them settle what was a thrilling title race.

2006/07. 2007/08. 2008/09. 2011/12. 2016/17. 2018/19. 2019/20.



CR7 claims his seventh league title. pic.twitter.com/i47DlGf4f5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 26, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first ever to win multiple league titles in 3 of Europe’s top 5 leagues. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/oz7BJCny6X — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 26, 2020

It was a tightly contested affair to begin with, as Sampdoria lined up bodies behind the ball and tested Juventus' patience to a substantial degree.

The hosts played their way, continuing to probe with patience and movement. It was more or less one-way traffic, but credit must go to Sampdoria for the way they maintained their shape.

Cristiano Ronaldo met a Blaise Matuidi cross and also came close to scoring on a couple of other occasions, but the Juventus talisman proved his worth by finally applying the finishing touches to an exceptional set piece from Miralem Pjanic.

In what was a frustrating first-half for the Old Lady, Ronaldo provided the breakthrough with a top-drawer finish.

At 23 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 31 Premier League goals, the second-most in a single league season in Man Utd’s 142-year history.



At 35 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 31 Serie A goals, equalling the all-time Juventus record for most in a single league season. pic.twitter.com/cEf8eCaO0U — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2020

Age has no limit for Ronaldo 👏



At 23-years-old: 31 Premier League goals

At 35-years-old: 31 Serie A goals pic.twitter.com/FiaDlr2cii — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2020

HT: Juventus 1-0 Sampdoria



31 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has netted 31 goals in the current league season; in #Juventus history only Felice Borel scored more in a single Serie A campaign (32 in 1933/34). Stellar.#JuveSamp #JuveSampdoria #SerieA pic.twitter.com/kSzRmdrBFV — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 26, 2020

Juventus have conceded 38 goals this season – their worst record since 2011, when they finished 7th in the league.



Imagine where they would be this year without Cristiano Ronaldo scoring so many goals. pic.twitter.com/JtjVHAewQT — 𝙏𝘿𝙄 (@TheDarklnvader) July 26, 2020

Disastrous first half salvaged by CR7 for Juventus. Given two more injury concerns, they must finish the job with Lyon in 12 days. #JuveSampdoria pic.twitter.com/ZD1zCOf7WK — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 26, 2020

Well worked set-piece this. Ronaldo puts Juve on the cusp of a 9th successive Scudetto after a difficult first half. #JuveSampdoria pic.twitter.com/tVjD3N1Q9t — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) July 26, 2020

It was certainly not going to be plain sailing despite all the possession and the opening goal due to Juventus' abysmal record after taking the lead. Prior to this fixture, the Serie A giants had lost 18 points from leading situations, with eight of those coming in the previous five outings.

Ronaldo was at the heart of it again, testing Emil Audero in the 61st minute and isolating defenders on various instances.

Sampdoria, just when they started to push a little further, were hit back by a second goal that all but confirmed Juventus' ninth successive league title.

An unlikely scorer in Federico Bernardeschi slammed home the second after the opposition keeper had parried away a Ronaldo strike.

Federico Bernardeschi's first goal since October 2019 might've sealed Juve their title 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ZfnJkgJhK — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 26, 2020

Federico Bernardeschi makes it 2-0



Juventus are now 25 minutes away from their ninth consecutive Scudetto — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) July 26, 2020

Pleased for Fede https://t.co/3ftyaOZcEz — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) July 26, 2020

Sampdoria almost pulled one back, only to be denied by an outstanding save from Wojciech Szczesny in the 71st minute. After Morten Thorsby received the marching orders for a second yellow card, Juventus had the game and title sealed.

77' | ♦️ | RED CARD! Thorsby shown a second yellow card. Samp down to 10.#JuveSamp [2-0] #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 26, 2020

RED CARD! A second booking for Morten Thorsby. Sampdoria are down to 10 men.#JuveSampdoria pic.twitter.com/L6ngy9oNCc — Goal (@goal) July 26, 2020

Fabio Depaoli worsened his side's evening with a cheap penalty, which much to the surprise of the everyone, was missed by Ronaldo. The star winger only managed to smash the cross bar.

Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot in Serie A this season:



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️✘



His first league penalty miss of the season. 😲 pic.twitter.com/JOzRknzatC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2020

Despite that, another stellar Serie A campaign saw Juventus retain the Serie A trophy.

Most consecutive LG titles across Europe:



🇳🇴 Rosenborg = 13 (1992-2004)



🇭🇺 MTK Budapest = 10 (1914-23)

🇬🇪 Dinamo Tibilisi = 10 (1990-99)



🇧🇬 CSKA Sofia = 9 (1953-62)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic = 9 (1966-74)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers = 9 (1989-97)

🇨🇭 Basel = 9 (2007-17)

🇮🇹 Juventus = 9 (2012-now)#STRON9ER pic.twitter.com/A2pT2y3SEo — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) July 26, 2020

Milarem Pjanic game by numbers — against Sampdoria



▪93 Touches

▪76 Passes completed

▪9 Recoveries

▪4 Key passes

▪4 Long balls succeed

▪5 Chances created

▪1 Assist



Magician. 🎩🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/kEkjY4eW8G — Forza Juve Stats (@ForzaJuveStats) July 26, 2020