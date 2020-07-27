Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo takes centre stage on the day of Juventus' historic ninth successive Serie A triumph

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi secured a ninth successive Serie A title for Juventus as well as Maurizio Sarri's maiden league triumph.
Juventus struggled to break down Sampdoria in the 2-0 win, but two moments of quality helped them settle what was a thrilling title race.
It was a tightly contested affair to begin with, as Sampdoria lined up bodies behind the ball and tested Juventus' patience to a substantial degree.
The hosts played their way, continuing to probe with patience and movement. It was more or less one-way traffic, but credit must go to Sampdoria for the way they maintained their shape.
Cristiano Ronaldo met a Blaise Matuidi cross and also came close to scoring on a couple of other occasions, but the Juventus talisman proved his worth by finally applying the finishing touches to an exceptional set piece from Miralem Pjanic.
In what was a frustrating first-half for the Old Lady, Ronaldo provided the breakthrough with a top-drawer finish.
It was certainly not going to be plain sailing despite all the possession and the opening goal due to Juventus' abysmal record after taking the lead. Prior to this fixture, the Serie A giants had lost 18 points from leading situations, with eight of those coming in the previous five outings.
Ronaldo was at the heart of it again, testing Emil Audero in the 61st minute and isolating defenders on various instances.
Sampdoria, just when they started to push a little further, were hit back by a second goal that all but confirmed Juventus' ninth successive league title.
An unlikely scorer in Federico Bernardeschi slammed home the second after the opposition keeper had parried away a Ronaldo strike.
Sampdoria almost pulled one back, only to be denied by an outstanding save from Wojciech Szczesny in the 71st minute. After Morten Thorsby received the marching orders for a second yellow card, Juventus had the game and title sealed.
Fabio Depaoli worsened his side's evening with a cheap penalty, which much to the surprise of the everyone, was missed by Ronaldo. The star winger only managed to smash the cross bar.
Despite that, another stellar Serie A campaign saw Juventus retain the Serie A trophy.