Twitter explodes as Darwin Nunez seals 3-1 win for Liverpool over Manchester City to help Reds lift Community Shield

Liverpool defeated Manchester City in the Community Shield.
Modified Jul 30, 2022 11:46 PM IST

Liverpool have started the 2022-23 season in style after beating rivals Manchester City 3-1 in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is the first time the Reds have lifted the shield since 2006 and their fans were ecstatic with the win.

Both sides took a cautious approach during the initial stages of the game. The Reds had a few half chances early on with both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson hitting the side-netting of the goal.

Liverpool's early pressure paid off after just 21 minutes when right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring. Mohamed Salah provided a gentle pass to the Englishman who took the shot first time from the edge of the area to score past Ederson.

Manchester City, however, made a bright side in the second half. Riyad Mahrez's close-range shot was saved by goalkeeper Adrian just one minute into the half. The Reds themselves had a chance saved by the goalkeeper when Darwin Nunez's one-on-one effort was matched by Ederson in the 63rd minute.

Manchester City equalized after 70 minutes through new signing Julian Alvarez. The initial shot from Phil Foden was saved by Adrian but the rebound was tucked home by the Argentine forward.

Nine minutes later, the Reds were awarded a penalty after Nunez's header struck Ruben Dias' hand in the box. Salah duly converted the spot-kick to make it 2-1 in Liverpool's favor.

Nunez then himself wrapped up the game for his new side by scoring the winning goal in injury-time. The Uruguayan forward scored from close-range following a cushioned header from Robertson.

Football fans had plenty of reactions throughout the course of the entertaining affair at the King Power Stadium. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Starting the season with silverware, thanks to goals from @TrentAA, @MoSalah and @Darwinn99 🏆#CommunityShield https://t.co/0fldUoYwzo
HAALAND IS WHAT YOU THOUGHT NUNEZ WAS 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nunez is ass but he’ll bag too many goals. He’s just in the right place at the right time
Darwin Nunez played 30 minutes against the Man City first team and was the best player on the pitch
Something very, very fitting about Nunez putting the icing on the cake with that goal after all the nonsense Twitter has said since he signed.
There Nunez chant proper sounds like they’re shouting ‘ROONEY ROONEY ROONEY’ 😂
That is some goal by Nunez, a much harder header than it looked. Wonderful that @Darwinn99 scores 👏 on first proper outing for Liverpool #YNWA
@LFC Mohammed Salah for Ballon D'or 🙌
New contract 📝New season ⚽️𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲 Mohamed Salah 🌟Liverpool's talisman puts the Reds back in front from the spot! 🔴 https://t.co/xRdXuDXqx0
New contract, same old Salah!!!!
Alvarez going to win the Haaland Nunez debate https://t.co/56Dy9VJx49
Julian Alvarez has that Aguero vibes man he's inevitable
Julian Alvarez HAS ARRIVED. Strikers instinct, what a player.
Nunez continues the Sadio Mane tradition of giving Ederson facial injuries. Beautiful
I honestly forgot how much I love Thiago Alcantara. What a footballer.
Klopp is shouting at the 4th official ?Football is well and truly back
Hope City bring Haaland on at half time
Why is UCL final Courtois in disguise as Adrian in the Community Shield 😭
Rival fans whenever Erling Haaland misses a big chance https://t.co/iUfb4lrPyr
If Darwin Nunez missed that 2nd Haaland chance there would have already being 100 videos made and shared all over social media... #Liverpoolfc #CommunityShield
🤫 https://t.co/YbIbGcFJYL
Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored for Liverpool with the first shot on target of the Community Shield.A great start for the Reds. 🤫 https://t.co/NmqokLbJmq
WHAT A GOAL MAN WHAT A PLAYER BEST FUCKING RB IN THE WORLD
Another reminder why Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best RB itw.
@catrinavfc Is that trent or roberto Carlos
This isn’t a friendly 🤣
Only took the Man City fans 16 minutes to start singing about Steven Gerrard. Progress we guess 😂#LFC
One minute in and can already tell Adrian's distribution is going to send me into a cardiac arrest.
Rodri in the transition https://t.co/NthbGchzMZ
Biggest positive so far: Mo Salah looks very, very on it 🔥
Liverpool fans booing the English national anthem before the Community Shield vs Man City😆https://t.co/jx2l7P78ec

When do Liverpool and Manchester City face each other in the Premier League?

Liverpool and Manchester City have resumed their rivalry ahead of yet another new season. The two sides have been the main staples in the Premier League title race over the last few seasons. However, the Cityzens have trumped the Reds, winning the title four times in five years.

The two powerhouse teams will first play against one another on October 16, 2022 at Anfield. The reverse fixture will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 1, 2023.

Ian Wright: “If Liverpool weren’t doing what they’re doing, City would be running away with the league, it would be boring.” #lfc [itv]

Pep Guardiola's side finished just one point clear of the Reds last time around.

Apart from battling in the Premier League, the two sides can also expect to face one another in cup competitions like last season. They played each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which Liverpool won 3-2.

Both City and the Reds, however, can expect new challengers in the race for the Premier League title race.

Arsenal have heavily strengthened their squad ahead of the new season after spending close to £120 million in bringing in five new players. They include Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Chelsea have also added new players in the form of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Edited by Aditya Singh

