Twitter explodes as Diogo Jota brace helps Liverpool thrash Southampton

Liverpool were in cruise control against Southampton
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
Modified Nov 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Liverpool moved into second place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to an easy win at Anfield as the Saints struggled to test the hosts.

Having won 4-0 against Arsenal in their last Premier League game, Liverpool looked confident from the get go. It only took them two minutes to find the back of the net and take the lead, with Diogo Jota getting on the end of a pass from Andrew Robertson.

The Reds thought they had doubled their lead when Sadio Mane headed the ball into the net, but the Senegal international was ruled offside. Jota, though, got his name on the scoresheet again, scoring Liverpool's second of the night in the 32nd minute of the game.

Thiago Alcantara, who scored a screamer against Porto on Wednesday, extended Liverpool's lead just five minutes later, albeit via a huge deflection from Lyanco. The Spaniard was evidently delighted to find the back of the net for the second game in a row.

Virgil van Dijk then finished the scoring for Liverpool just seven minutes into the second half. The Dutchman netted his first goal since returning from a long-term injury earlier this season.

Having taken a four-goal lead, Liverpool switched their attention towards managing the game. With the Reds cruising to a comfortable win, Klopp also gave some playing time to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fail to score for Liverpool

One would have expected Liverpool's star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to be on the scoresheet as the side earned a comfortable 4-0 win over Southampton. However, the African duo were in fact were not among the scorers.

Salah showed a desire to find the back of the net, but could not succeed in his mission. The Egypt international, though, provided the assist for Jota's second goal of the night.

Despite not scoring against Southampton, Salah remains the top scorer in the Premier League. The former Chelsea star has scored 11 goals from 13 appearances so far this season.

The Egyptian also tops the chart for assist providers, having set up eight goals for his team-mates. Trent Alexander-Arnold also claimed an assist, while Mane did not have anything to show for his performance.

As Liverpool cruised to an easy win against Southampton, the Reds faithful took to Twitter to express their delight. Here are some of the best reactions to Klopp's men registering a 4-0 victory at Anfield:

@DiogoJota18 is a world class signing, another Klopp master class 👍👍👍 #LFC
Diogo Jota is only 24. For most of this decade we're going to be watching him scoring goals for Liverpool, and it looks like the vast majority are going to be in and around the six-yard box. He's rapidly becoming one of my favourite players in the team. #LFC
Liverpool are actually blessed to have the best Portuguese player in the league #LFC
🧐 | Imagine if we signed Timo Werner instead of Diogo Jota…
No team itw beats us if Fabinho and Thiago are starting btw
#LFC are just a goal machine. I think that might be a record of 17 games with 2 or more goals.
5 clean sheets in 6 starts for Konaté. In a new league, in a new system, and at only age 22. No need for any daft articles piling pressure on: he's a terrific third choice option with the highest of ceilings to develop into. #LFC
virgil van dijk doesnt grow out his full beard because he know he would be TOO powerful with it and the world wouldnt be able to handle it
When I saw Thiago playing with hair I just knew that he’d be balling 💨
Thiago scored again? He’s finally arrived. League about to be in trouble.
@LFC @Thiago6 It’s the hair, he channelled his Barcelona days
Brilliant, Reds! Even when Mane and Salah don’t score we still score four. Virgil back on the scoresheet, Thiago is well & truly settled in this team, equalled an all time scoring record, another assist each for the world’s best full backs & a clean sheet. Job done. #LFC
Andy Robertson had an excellent game today. Looked sharp, focussed, and was at his energetic best. It shows what happens if you have two quality players in one position and they are rotated seamlessly. #LFC #LIVSOU https://t.co/AHiIpWJkdu
Hats off to Robertson today. Came back in the lineup despite the form of Kostas, and provided the opening assist and could’ve had a couple more. Solid performance. Form is temporary, class is permanent. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/vcFgWPJeYe
Silencing the haters today was Robbo #LFC https://t.co/X2C8iu8D6h
Thiago, fabinho and van dijk make it look like child's play #LFCSOU https://t.co/ElViQftKi4
Konate and Van dijk what a pairing 💥
The way Thiago treats the football is sensational. The true magician
Nice to see a scoresheet like that without a goal from Salah or Mane! What a game! 👏⚽️ #lfc #LIVSOU
Liverpool run the league, it's Mo Salah’s world and we are just living in it. #LFC https://t.co/8gl63JlGdj
Same energy @VirgilvDijk https://t.co/vIB10zJFCk
I'm not saying I'm in love with Alisson Becker, but if he had an OnlyFans I would definitely subscribe to it
@LFC Salah not scoring in one game feels like a goal drought to me. He literally spoilt us with his performance
Thiago Alcantará was born in Italy to Brazilian parents and moved to play for Barcelona at age 14. if you wanted to build a created player on a video game with perfect technique you almost couldn’t script his background any better lol

@Everton you next

