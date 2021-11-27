Twitter explodes as Diogo Jota brace helps Liverpool thrash Southampton

Liverpool moved into second place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to an easy win at Anfield as the Saints struggled to test the hosts.

Having won 4-0 against Arsenal in their last Premier League game, Liverpool looked confident from the get go. It only took them two minutes to find the back of the net and take the lead, with Diogo Jota getting on the end of a pass from Andrew Robertson.

The Reds thought they had doubled their lead when Sadio Mane headed the ball into the net, but the Senegal international was ruled offside. Jota, though, got his name on the scoresheet again, scoring Liverpool's second of the night in the 32nd minute of the game.

Thiago Alcantara, who scored a screamer against Porto on Wednesday, extended Liverpool's lead just five minutes later, albeit via a huge deflection from Lyanco. The Spaniard was evidently delighted to find the back of the net for the second game in a row.

Virgil van Dijk then finished the scoring for Liverpool just seven minutes into the second half. The Dutchman netted his first goal since returning from a long-term injury earlier this season.

Having taken a four-goal lead, Liverpool switched their attention towards managing the game. With the Reds cruising to a comfortable win, Klopp also gave some playing time to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fail to score for Liverpool

One would have expected Liverpool's star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to be on the scoresheet as the side earned a comfortable 4-0 win over Southampton. However, the African duo were in fact were not among the scorers.

Salah showed a desire to find the back of the net, but could not succeed in his mission. The Egypt international, though, provided the assist for Jota's second goal of the night.

Despite not scoring against Southampton, Salah remains the top scorer in the Premier League. The former Chelsea star has scored 11 goals from 13 appearances so far this season.

The Egyptian also tops the chart for assist providers, having set up eight goals for his team-mates. Trent Alexander-Arnold also claimed an assist, while Mane did not have anything to show for his performance.

As Liverpool cruised to an easy win against Southampton, the Reds faithful took to Twitter to express their delight. Here are some of the best reactions to Klopp's men registering a 4-0 victory at Anfield:

David Comerford @Dave_Comerford



#LFC Diogo Jota is only 24. For most of this decade we're going to be watching him scoring goals for Liverpool, and it looks like the vast majority are going to be in and around the six-yard box. He's rapidly becoming one of my favourite players in the team. Diogo Jota is only 24. For most of this decade we're going to be watching him scoring goals for Liverpool, and it looks like the vast majority are going to be in and around the six-yard box. He's rapidly becoming one of my favourite players in the team. #LFC

brook morris @Brookmorris1 Liverpool are actually blessed to have the best Portuguese player in the league #LFC Liverpool are actually blessed to have the best Portuguese player in the league #LFC

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 🧐 | Imagine if we signed Timo Werner instead of Diogo Jota… 🧐 | Imagine if we signed Timo Werner instead of Diogo Jota…

Dani @dxnii50 No team itw beats us if Fabinho and Thiago are starting btw No team itw beats us if Fabinho and Thiago are starting btw

Rich Dobson @Rich_Dobbo #LFC are just a goal machine. I think that might be a record of 17 games with 2 or more goals. #LFC are just a goal machine. I think that might be a record of 17 games with 2 or more goals.

Nik Postinger @nikpostinger 5 clean sheets in 6 starts for Konaté. In a new league, in a new system, and at only age 22. No need for any daft articles piling pressure on: he's a terrific third choice option with the highest of ceilings to develop into. #LFC 5 clean sheets in 6 starts for Konaté. In a new league, in a new system, and at only age 22. No need for any daft articles piling pressure on: he's a terrific third choice option with the highest of ceilings to develop into. #LFC

cassidy two 💗 @hecbellerin virgil van dijk doesnt grow out his full beard because he know he would be TOO powerful with it and the world wouldnt be able to handle it virgil van dijk doesnt grow out his full beard because he know he would be TOO powerful with it and the world wouldnt be able to handle it

Abid @AbzMus10 When I saw Thiago playing with hair I just knew that he’d be balling 💨 When I saw Thiago playing with hair I just knew that he’d be balling 💨

🦙🇨🇦 @Llama________ Thiago scored again? He’s finally arrived. League about to be in trouble. Thiago scored again? He’s finally arrived. League about to be in trouble.

Tom Hamer @Tom_Hamer7 Brilliant, Reds! Even when Mane and Salah don’t score we still score four. Virgil back on the scoresheet, Thiago is well & truly settled in this team, equalled an all time scoring record, another assist each for the world’s best full backs & a clean sheet. Job done. #LFC Brilliant, Reds! Even when Mane and Salah don’t score we still score four. Virgil back on the scoresheet, Thiago is well & truly settled in this team, equalled an all time scoring record, another assist each for the world’s best full backs & a clean sheet. Job done. #LFC

SHooMit @SHoomwitter #LIVSOU Andy Robertson had an excellent game today. Looked sharp, focussed, and was at his energetic best. It shows what happens if you have two quality players in one position and they are rotated seamlessly. #LFC Andy Robertson had an excellent game today. Looked sharp, focussed, and was at his energetic best. It shows what happens if you have two quality players in one position and they are rotated seamlessly. #LFC #LIVSOU https://t.co/AHiIpWJkdu

Samue @SamueILFC Hats off to Robertson today. Came back in the lineup despite the form of Kostas, and provided the opening assist and could’ve had a couple more. Solid performance.



Form is temporary, class is permanent. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Hats off to Robertson today. Came back in the lineup despite the form of Kostas, and provided the opening assist and could’ve had a couple more. Solid performance. Form is temporary, class is permanent. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/vcFgWPJeYe

Andrew Moyes @Andrewmoyzee Konate and Van dijk what a pairing 💥 Konate and Van dijk what a pairing 💥

TFD @thefitnessdaddy The way Thiago treats the football is sensational. The true magician The way Thiago treats the football is sensational. The true magician

Laura Devlin @lauradevlin_1 #LIVSOU Nice to see a scoresheet like that without a goal from Salah or Mane! What a game! 👏⚽️ #lfc Nice to see a scoresheet like that without a goal from Salah or Mane! What a game! 👏⚽️ #lfc #LIVSOU

Jay @ScouseSocialism I'm not saying I'm in love with Alisson Becker, but if he had an OnlyFans I would definitely subscribe to it I'm not saying I'm in love with Alisson Becker, but if he had an OnlyFans I would definitely subscribe to it

Vijayadurga Vasan @Durga_LFC @LFC Salah not scoring in one game feels like a goal drought to me. He literally spoilt us with his performance @LFC Salah not scoring in one game feels like a goal drought to me. He literally spoilt us with his performance

Aaron West @oeste Thiago Alcantará was born in Italy to Brazilian parents and moved to play for Barcelona at age 14. if you wanted to build a created player on a video game with perfect technique you almost couldn’t script his background any better lol Thiago Alcantará was born in Italy to Brazilian parents and moved to play for Barcelona at age 14. if you wanted to build a created player on a video game with perfect technique you almost couldn’t script his background any better lol

