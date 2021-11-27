Twitter explodes as Diogo Jota brace helps Liverpool thrash Southampton

Liverpool moved into second place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to an easy win at Anfield as the Saints struggled to test the hosts.
Having won 4-0 against Arsenal in their last Premier League game, Liverpool looked confident from the get go. It only took them two minutes to find the back of the net and take the lead, with Diogo Jota getting on the end of a pass from Andrew Robertson.
The Reds thought they had doubled their lead when Sadio Mane headed the ball into the net, but the Senegal international was ruled offside. Jota, though, got his name on the scoresheet again, scoring Liverpool's second of the night in the 32nd minute of the game.
Thiago Alcantara, who scored a screamer against Porto on Wednesday, extended Liverpool's lead just five minutes later, albeit via a huge deflection from Lyanco. The Spaniard was evidently delighted to find the back of the net for the second game in a row.
Virgil van Dijk then finished the scoring for Liverpool just seven minutes into the second half. The Dutchman netted his first goal since returning from a long-term injury earlier this season.
Having taken a four-goal lead, Liverpool switched their attention towards managing the game. With the Reds cruising to a comfortable win, Klopp also gave some playing time to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fail to score for Liverpool
One would have expected Liverpool's star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to be on the scoresheet as the side earned a comfortable 4-0 win over Southampton. However, the African duo were in fact were not among the scorers.
Salah showed a desire to find the back of the net, but could not succeed in his mission. The Egypt international, though, provided the assist for Jota's second goal of the night.
Despite not scoring against Southampton, Salah remains the top scorer in the Premier League. The former Chelsea star has scored 11 goals from 13 appearances so far this season.
The Egyptian also tops the chart for assist providers, having set up eight goals for his team-mates. Trent Alexander-Arnold also claimed an assist, while Mane did not have anything to show for his performance.
As Liverpool cruised to an easy win against Southampton, the Reds faithful took to Twitter to express their delight. Here are some of the best reactions to Klopp's men registering a 4-0 victory at Anfield:
