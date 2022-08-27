Twitter explodes as Erling Haaland nets hat-trick in incredible Manchester City comeback win over Crystal Palace

Manchester City staged a dramatic comeback to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 with Erling Haaland grabbing a scintillating hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium on August 27.

The Eagles had beaten City 2-0 last season and were on course to get the better of Pep Guardiola's side once again at half-time.

Palace got off to the perfect start in the fourth minute when an in-swinging Eberechi Eze corner was deflected into his own net by John Stones.

The Eagles were threatening on the counter with City lacking a killer edge throughout the first half.

Joachim Anderson grabbed Palace's second in the 21st minute from yet another fantastic Eze corner.

The Danish centre-back rose highest to nod home past the helpless Ederson with Patrick Vieira's side in the driving seat.

Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland failed to link up during the first half whilst Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

Manchester City went the entire half without putting any of their seven shots on target.

Guardiola must have got into his players at half-time as the Cityzens came back out with real intent.

Palace's stern defense eventually fell to City's onslaught of attack, with Rodri finding Bernardo Silva out wide in the 53rd minute.

The Portuguese attacker glided into the opposition area before his deflected strike crept past Vincente Guaita.

Manchester City pressurized following Silva's goal with the Barcelona target in the thick of most of their attacking play.

It was their talisman Haaland who grabbed the equalizer when Julian Alvarez's flick on fell to Phil Foden.

The English playmaker swept a floating ball over Palace heads and the imposing Norweigan headed home.

In the 70th minute it was Haaland once again who was in the right place at the right time, placing home, following pinball in the box.

The former Borussia Dortmund wasn't done there as he held off Danny Ward with ease in the 80th minute before poking past Guaita to grab himself a hat-trick.

This is the 13th hat-trick of the 22-year-old's career thus far.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another iconic comeback for Manchester City:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-2 Manchester City.



ERLING HAALAND SCORES HIS SECOND AND GIVES THEM THE LEAD!!!! 3-2 Manchester City.ERLING HAALAND SCORES HIS SECOND AND GIVES THEM THE LEAD!!!! https://t.co/Mmq1vfjBeg

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Erling Haaland has scored five goals in his first four Premier League appearances for Man City, only Sergio Agüero (6) has netted more in his first four games for the Citizens in the competition. Homecoming. 5 - Erling Haaland has scored five goals in his first four Premier League appearances for Man City, only Sergio Agüero (6) has netted more in his first four games for the Citizens in the competition. Homecoming. https://t.co/vAaMoO7enH

ASISAT M.O.N @AsisatOshoala ….him go just Dey game , hide one side just boom from nowhere #MCICRY #Haaland This guy is good Abeg….him go just Dey game , hide one side just boom from nowhere This guy is good Abeg🔥🔥….him go just Dey game , hide one side just boom from nowhere 💥💥 #MCICRY #Haaland

ZOhYes @ZOhYes

#cpfc #MCICRY Haaland is unreal. That guy is going to run riot this season. Haaland is unreal. That guy is going to run riot this season.#cpfc #MCICRY

Ryan @GOODKIDBAGCITY Haaland strength and finish for the hat trick what a player Haaland strength and finish for the hat trick what a player

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney All the focus on Lampard and Gerrard as stars from that era turned manager, and Vieira continues to tear things up at Palace. All the focus on Lampard and Gerrard as stars from that era turned manager, and Vieira continues to tear things up at Palace.

Lux @Cro__Lux @ManCity But... but... I thought that Bundesliga players couldnt handle the pace and power Premier @ManCity But... but... I thought that Bundesliga players couldnt handle the pace and power Premier⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️

that guy〽️🇹🇹 @bigskipperr @ManCity I went to sleep after the 2nd goal and woke up to this @ManCity I went to sleep after the 2nd goal and woke up to this https://t.co/i5dW6eoqfp

🐟 @IsmeelSweaad Haaland is actually a monster wtf Haaland is actually a monster wtf

Simon Stone @sistoney67 13 goals in (nearly) four games for Man City. 13 goals in (nearly) four games for Man City.

Nigel de Jong @NDJ_Official



Haaland Hat-rick. Standing ovation. Good day at the Etihad.



#MCICRY Comeback complete.Haaland Hat-rick. Standing ovation. Good day at the Etihad. Comeback complete. Haaland Hat-rick. Standing ovation. Good day at the Etihad.#MCICRY

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Another Man City comeback. Incredible that they've been two goals down in four of their last six league games and not lost once. Won two, drawn two. Another Man City comeback. Incredible that they've been two goals down in four of their last six league games and not lost once. Won two, drawn two.

N. @HazardPxcked



We need to have a serious conversation with on how much they are paying the referees @ManCity Man city and always seem to concede 2+ goals then suddenly make a comeback 🤔We need to have a serious conversation with on how much they are paying the referees @ManCity Man city and always seem to concede 2+ goals then suddenly make a comeback 🤔We need to have a serious conversation with on how much they are paying the referees 👍

Miles @greenmiles55 🤖 @ManCity We actually beat palace for once thanks haaland legend @ManCity We actually beat palace for once thanks haaland legend 💙🤖 https://t.co/TJ5DZVtqr6

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Julian Alvarez ball aswell as a Sergio Gomez debut tonight. My lord we are being treatedddd Julian Alvarez ball aswell as a Sergio Gomez debut tonight. My lord we are being treatedddd

𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚢 ✞𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎 👑🇺🇸 @fineboytunde_ They said he will flop, They said guardiola doesn’t play a 9, ladies and gentlemen I present to you the new king in England. Erling Haaaland.!!! They said he will flop, They said guardiola doesn’t play a 9, ladies and gentlemen I present to you the new king in England. Erling Haaaland.!!! https://t.co/qrVIHRN2dg

J. @StonedBatxx @premierleague Haaland has that inevitable gene, not having a great game then pops up with 3 goals. His mentality is top tier @premierleague Haaland has that inevitable gene, not having a great game then pops up with 3 goals. His mentality is top tier

Manchester City stage yet another memorable comeback

Erling earns City all three points

Manchester City's courage was on display in the 3-2 comeback win as they fought back admirably in a second-half onslaught.

It had seemed that Palace were heading towards yet another historic victory over Guardiola's side.

However, the Spanish tactician's half-time substitutions changed the game with Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan coming on.

The win echoes sentiments of their 3-2 title-winning comeback victory over Aston Villa on the final day of last season.

City now sit top of the table with three wins and a draw in their first four fixtures. Next up for the Cityzens is Nottingham Forest at home.

