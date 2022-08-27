Twitter explodes as Erling Haaland nets hat-trick in incredible Manchester City comeback win over Crystal Palace

Manchester City staged a dramatic comeback to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 with Erling Haaland grabbing a scintillating hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium on August 27.
The Eagles had beaten City 2-0 last season and were on course to get the better of Pep Guardiola's side once again at half-time.
Palace got off to the perfect start in the fourth minute when an in-swinging Eberechi Eze corner was deflected into his own net by John Stones.
The Eagles were threatening on the counter with City lacking a killer edge throughout the first half.
Joachim Anderson grabbed Palace's second in the 21st minute from yet another fantastic Eze corner.
The Danish centre-back rose highest to nod home past the helpless Ederson with Patrick Vieira's side in the driving seat.
Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland failed to link up during the first half whilst Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.
Manchester City went the entire half without putting any of their seven shots on target.
Guardiola must have got into his players at half-time as the Cityzens came back out with real intent.
Palace's stern defense eventually fell to City's onslaught of attack, with Rodri finding Bernardo Silva out wide in the 53rd minute.
The Portuguese attacker glided into the opposition area before his deflected strike crept past Vincente Guaita.
Manchester City pressurized following Silva's goal with the Barcelona target in the thick of most of their attacking play.
It was their talisman Haaland who grabbed the equalizer when Julian Alvarez's flick on fell to Phil Foden.
The English playmaker swept a floating ball over Palace heads and the imposing Norweigan headed home.
In the 70th minute it was Haaland once again who was in the right place at the right time, placing home, following pinball in the box.
The former Borussia Dortmund wasn't done there as he held off Danny Ward with ease in the 80th minute before poking past Guaita to grab himself a hat-trick.
This is the 13th hat-trick of the 22-year-old's career thus far.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another iconic comeback for Manchester City:
Manchester City stage yet another memorable comeback
Manchester City's courage was on display in the 3-2 comeback win as they fought back admirably in a second-half onslaught.
It had seemed that Palace were heading towards yet another historic victory over Guardiola's side.
However, the Spanish tactician's half-time substitutions changed the game with Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan coming on.
The win echoes sentiments of their 3-2 title-winning comeback victory over Aston Villa on the final day of last season.
City now sit top of the table with three wins and a draw in their first four fixtures. Next up for the Cityzens is Nottingham Forest at home.
