Twitter explodes as Gabriel Jesus hat-trick helps Arsenal secure thumping 6-0 win over Sevilla in Emirates Cup final

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts after Arsenal earned a thumping 6-0 victory over Sevilla in the Emirates Cup final.

Arsenal continued their fine form with a 6-0 win against Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium today (July 30). They have won six of their seven friendlies in pre-season, with their only defeat coming in a behind-closed-doors match against Brentford.

Mikel Arteta named an unchanged XI for the match, having beaten Chelsea 4-0 in their last game. Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli were among the starters for the hosts.

The north London giants opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the match via Bukayo Saka. The England international drew a foul in the Sevilla box and made sure he made no mistake from the spot.

It took Arsenal just three minutes to double their lead, with Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net this time. The Brazil international rattled the net after Granit Xhaka's initial cross was repelled by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Two more minutes later, Jesus had already scored his second goal of the afternoon. The former Manchester City forward combined with fellow countryman Martinelli to make it 3-0 for Arteta's side.

The Gunners continued their domination over the match, with Saka netting again in the 19th minute. Bounou let the 20-year-old's shot go through his legs after initially giving away possession.

Julen Lopetegui's side, especially goalkeeper Bounou, struggled to get a foothold in the match. However, the La Liga outfit managed to keep the scoreline at 4-0 until half-time.

Jesus, though, added to Sevilla's woes by scoring his third goal of the afternoon in the 77th minute. Arteta then made a host of changes for the final 10 minutes of the match, with Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah among those who came on.

It took Nketiah less than 10 minutes to get in on the act as he combined with Martinelli to score Arsenal sixth goal. The match thus ended in a 6-0 win for the hosts.

Jesus, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this month, has scored seven goals for the club during pre-season. He will be hopeful of maintaining his form when the Gunners begin their 2022-23 season against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on August 5.

Arteta will also be delighted with Saka's form ahead of the new campaign. The English winger has scored four goals and provided one assist from five appearances during the pre-season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best tweets from:

Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝟱!



6-0 (FT) 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝟱!6-0(FT) 🔥 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝟱! 🔥🔴 6-0 ⚫️ (FT) https://t.co/bE5gzzkDLB

Max @BettKMax Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus then there is Chelsea that has no striker since 2010. Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus then there is Chelsea that has no striker since 2010.

Unruly King @unrulyking00 I think Arsenal got their Thierry Henry back in Gabriel Jesus, the guy is savaging Sevilla back , front , left and right I think Arsenal got their Thierry Henry back in Gabriel Jesus, the guy is savaging Sevilla back , front , left and right 😂😂

Aros @Damiar0s Gabriel Jesus has scored like 7 goals already Gabriel Jesus has scored like 7 goals already 😭😭 https://t.co/gqFwdTvLQt

Dhrey Of Ilorin @Dhreyfcbb Manchester City fans RN: I think we should give Arsenal “Julian Alvarez” and take back out Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City fans RN: I think we should give Arsenal “Julian Alvarez” and take back out Gabriel Jesus. https://t.co/G0yVHsWJgM

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 It takes Gabriel Jesus just 13 minutes to score his first goal at the Emirates for the Arsenal. It takes Gabriel Jesus just 13 minutes to score his first goal at the Emirates for the Arsenal.

Trey @UTDTrey Gabriel Jesus is twice the player Nunez is and cost half the price Gabriel Jesus is twice the player Nunez is and cost half the price 💀

Siri @_SiriKE

#ARSSEV The Arsenal today is what we've always wanted, gunners go go gooooooals >>> The Arsenal today is what we've always wanted, gunners go go gooooooals >>>#ARSSEV https://t.co/B00dDWGI3n

FOOTY HUB @FOO_TYHUB

We need to quench this duos blazing fire

Bukayo Saka + Gabriel Jesus = Cheat Code Get a fire extinguisher 🧯We need to quench this duos blazing fireBukayo Saka + Gabriel Jesus = Cheat Code Get a fire extinguisher 🧯We need to quench this duos blazing fireBukayo Saka + Gabriel Jesus = Cheat Code 😭 https://t.co/B8N4ekbKI7

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi Gabriel Jesús and Bukayo Saka are THE duo to watch in the Premier League.



Astonishing players. Gabriel Jesús and Bukayo Saka are THE duo to watch in the Premier League. Astonishing players.

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports



Arsenal must keep that boy by all means and must give him what he wants. 🏾 Bukayo Saka has Played Left back, Left wing and right wing perfectly well..Arsenal must keep that boy by all means and must give him what he wants. Bukayo Saka has Played Left back, Left wing and right wing perfectly well..Arsenal must keep that boy by all means and must give him what he wants.🙏🏾

Michael @Kofi1999_ Bukayo Saka will be the face of the Premier League within the next 3 years Bukayo Saka will be the face of the Premier League within the next 3 years

Saka AFC🇳🇬 @BukayoSaka_07 We don't even hail Saka anymore cus 100% from him has become a regular thing. Absolute baller We don't even hail Saka anymore cus 100% from him has become a regular thing. Absolute baller

Olanrewaju Bello @Lanray45 It’s going to be a big season for Bukayo Saka. It’s going to be a big season for Bukayo Saka.

KING👑 @_IKENNA_ @afcstuff @BukayoSaka87 Hope that contract announcement comes right before the season starts @afcstuff @BukayoSaka87 Hope that contract announcement comes right before the season starts

BUKAYO SAKA @fawwazab14 The unselfishness of Martinelli 🥹 The unselfishness of Martinelli 🥹

AI @nonewthing They said Martinelli was a bench player. LOL.



Big season incoming for him. I expect him to beat Saka's tally from last season. They said Martinelli was a bench player. LOL.Big season incoming for him. I expect him to beat Saka's tally from last season. https://t.co/gPLkx71epA

Imad 🥤 @imadafc The only thing stopping Martinelli from turning into 2009 Cristiano is his finishing The only thing stopping Martinelli from turning into 2009 Cristiano is his finishing

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 People who don’t think Martinelli is good enough to start… I have no words for you People who don’t think Martinelli is good enough to start… I have no words for you

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 People who don’t think Martinelli is good enough to start… I have no words for you People who don’t think Martinelli is good enough to start… I have no words for you

EBL @EBL2017 Nketiah could play for one minute & a goal would be guaranteed. Seriously, all of his touches are so decisive. He is so, so good. I'm not joking when I say he has world class potential. He specialises at all of the necessary centre forward skills.



A worthy heir to the #14. Nketiah could play for one minute & a goal would be guaranteed. Seriously, all of his touches are so decisive. He is so, so good. I'm not joking when I say he has world class potential. He specialises at all of the necessary centre forward skills.A worthy heir to the #14.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan adding his name to the score sheet in our THRASHING of Sevilla this afternoon A sign of things to come LOVE to see Eddie Nketiahadding his name to the score sheet in our THRASHING of Sevilla this afternoonA sign of things to come LOVE to see Eddie Nketiah 📞 adding his name to the score sheet in our THRASHING of Sevilla this afternoon 😍 A sign of things to come 👌

