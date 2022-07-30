Twitter explodes as Gabriel Jesus hat-trick helps Arsenal secure thumping 6-0 win over Sevilla in Emirates Cup final

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts after Arsenal earned a thumping 6-0 victory over Sevilla in the Emirates Cup final.
Arsenal continued their fine form with a 6-0 win against Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium today (July 30). They have won six of their seven friendlies in pre-season, with their only defeat coming in a behind-closed-doors match against Brentford.
Mikel Arteta named an unchanged XI for the match, having beaten Chelsea 4-0 in their last game. Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli were among the starters for the hosts.
The north London giants opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the match via Bukayo Saka. The England international drew a foul in the Sevilla box and made sure he made no mistake from the spot.
It took Arsenal just three minutes to double their lead, with Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net this time. The Brazil international rattled the net after Granit Xhaka's initial cross was repelled by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
Two more minutes later, Jesus had already scored his second goal of the afternoon. The former Manchester City forward combined with fellow countryman Martinelli to make it 3-0 for Arteta's side.
The Gunners continued their domination over the match, with Saka netting again in the 19th minute. Bounou let the 20-year-old's shot go through his legs after initially giving away possession.
Julen Lopetegui's side, especially goalkeeper Bounou, struggled to get a foothold in the match. However, the La Liga outfit managed to keep the scoreline at 4-0 until half-time.
Jesus, though, added to Sevilla's woes by scoring his third goal of the afternoon in the 77th minute. Arteta then made a host of changes for the final 10 minutes of the match, with Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah among those who came on.
It took Nketiah less than 10 minutes to get in on the act as he combined with Martinelli to score Arsenal sixth goal. The match thus ended in a 6-0 win for the hosts.
Jesus, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this month, has scored seven goals for the club during pre-season. He will be hopeful of maintaining his form when the Gunners begin their 2022-23 season against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on August 5.
Arteta will also be delighted with Saka's form ahead of the new campaign. The English winger has scored four goals and provided one assist from five appearances during the pre-season.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the best tweets from:
Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla