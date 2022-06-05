Twitter explodes as Gareth Bale produces crowning moment to spearhead Wales to FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification 

Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick gave Wales a vital 1-0 win to confirm their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Ukraine, on June 5.

The two European sides faced off in the UEFA World Cup Playoff final at the Cardiff City Stadium and it's Wales who booked their ticket to Qatar.

A free-kick struck by Bale curled into the path of Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed despairingly past Heorhiy Bushchan in the 34th minute.

Ukraine were the better side for large periods of the game, with Wales only having had just one shot on target. They had their fair share of chances in the first half and had the ball in the back of the net when Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko took an early free-kick.

But he was deemed to have taken the free-kick too early. Later, Bale would set Wales on their way towards the crucial win.

In the second-half, Ukraine were clearly the better side and should have found an equalizer only for Ben Davies to put in one of his most remarkable performances.

Roman Yaremchuk came agonizingly close to equalizing in the 56th minute, sending his strike wide from just six yards out.

In the 75th minute, Brennan Johnson came close to adding to Wales' lead only to see his strike rebound off the post. Wayne Hennessey pulled off a fine stop from Artem Dobvyk in the 82nd minute in a pulsating end to the affair.

But Bale has once again proven to be vital for his national team and his deflected strike has sent fans into a frenzy.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Gareth Bale is inevitable. Gareth Bale is inevitable.

dani🇪🇸 @Danibarca23 Bale is by far the greatest British player of all time. Not just because of his Madrid status. The joy he bought to a small nation like Wales is really impressive Bale is by far the greatest British player of all time. Not just because of his Madrid status. The joy he bought to a small nation like Wales is really impressive

NotMyManager @DouzisApology Gareth Bale’s career doesn’t even make sense to me at times. Gareth Bale’s career doesn’t even make sense to me at times.

bentanballr @ConteBallN17 Bale needs to come back ngl. Still class and has that clutch gene. His ‘return’ before was scuppered by a lack of playing time and no fans in stadiums. Let’s run it back with Conte at the helm and see him lift a trophy for us🤩 Bale needs to come back ngl. Still class and has that clutch gene. His ‘return’ before was scuppered by a lack of playing time and no fans in stadiums. Let’s run it back with Conte at the helm and see him lift a trophy for us🤩

Michael @MGR1711 Bale deserves to be at the World Cup #WALUKR Bale deserves to be at the World Cup #WALUKR

MrcCfc @cristi7moro I actually hope wales will beat ukraine to see bale in the worldcup #walukr I actually hope wales will beat ukraine to see bale in the worldcup #walukr

Matte Black @CuthB_Kol If Bale had played the UCL final, Madrid would have won with 2+ goals If Bale had played the UCL final, Madrid would have won with 2+ goals

Joachim Steinberg @SFJoachim Feels pretty in character for Wales (& Gareth Bale) that the improbable trip to the World Cup that should make them everyone’s sentimental favorite runs through Ukraine Feels pretty in character for Wales (& Gareth Bale) that the improbable trip to the World Cup that should make them everyone’s sentimental favorite runs through Ukraine

zagreb citizen @sccp_alxndr180 Gareth bale is that one player that when he is committed the man can do the almost impossible Gareth bale is that one player that when he is committed the man can do the almost impossible

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Wales 1-0 Ukraine HT:



Shots: 5-8

Shots on target: 1-5

Possession: 37%-63%

Pass accuracy: 77%-84%

Corners: 2-5



Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick the difference at the break. Wales 1-0 Ukraine HT:Shots: 5-8Shots on target: 1-5Possession: 37%-63%Pass accuracy: 77%-84%Corners: 2-5Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick the difference at the break. https://t.co/nRujDQtsg9

FA Cup 2022 Winners @filthmino Bale finally in a world cup >>> Bale finally in a world cup >>>

anuel @footyanuel Bale actually carrying his team to the World Cup Bale actually carrying his team to the World Cup

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



Gareth Bale has arrived. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒊𝒈 𝒐𝒄𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Gareth Bale has arrived. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒊𝒈 𝒐𝒄𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale has arrived. ✨ https://t.co/gKQoOyYI5r

J E E M @JeemAlhashim I heard that Bale scored for Wales!? 🤩 I heard that Bale scored for Wales!? 🤩

Jack @LFCJack_96 VIVA GARETH BALE VIVA GARETH BALE

darren lear @LearDarren So does bale get that goal?? So does bale get that goal??

Gareth Bale will lead Wales into their first FIFA World Cup since 1958

Gareth Bale is a talisman for his team and will lead them at the FIFA World Cup

Wales have only ever qualified for the FIFA World Cup once and that was all the way back in 1958. Since then, the Dragons have had a slow rise to prominence on the international scene.

Their most recent success came at the European Championships in 2016 where they made it to the semi-finals, only to be defeated by eventual winners Portugal.

Gareth Bale leads the Welsh side with true character and grit. For many, they are a guilty pleasure to watch at times. The Welsh wizard is once again the man of the hour on the international stage and it will be intriguing to see which club he is at come World Cup time.

The 32-year-old has left Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract and has been touted (as per an interview his agent gave to Record) with a return to the Premier League.

