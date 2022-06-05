×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Gareth Bale produces crowning moment to spearhead Wales to FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification 

Cometh the hour, cometh the man... Gareth Bale
Cometh the hour, cometh the man... Gareth Bale
reaction-emoji
Matthew Guyett
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 05, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick gave Wales a vital 1-0 win to confirm their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Ukraine, on June 5.

The two European sides faced off in the UEFA World Cup Playoff final at the Cardiff City Stadium and it's Wales who booked their ticket to Qatar.

A free-kick struck by Bale curled into the path of Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed despairingly past Heorhiy Bushchan in the 34th minute.

Ukraine were the better side for large periods of the game, with Wales only having had just one shot on target. They had their fair share of chances in the first half and had the ball in the back of the net when Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko took an early free-kick.

But he was deemed to have taken the free-kick too early. Later, Bale would set Wales on their way towards the crucial win.

In the second-half, Ukraine were clearly the better side and should have found an equalizer only for Ben Davies to put in one of his most remarkable performances.

Roman Yaremchuk came agonizingly close to equalizing in the 56th minute, sending his strike wide from just six yards out.

In the 75th minute, Brennan Johnson came close to adding to Wales' lead only to see his strike rebound off the post. Wayne Hennessey pulled off a fine stop from Artem Dobvyk in the 82nd minute in a pulsating end to the affair.

Story continues below ad

But Bale has once again proven to be vital for his national team and his deflected strike has sent fans into a frenzy.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Gareth Bale is inevitable.
@goal @GarethBale11 @Cymru Gareth Bale had a better career than Ronaldo

Story continues below ad

Bale is by far the greatest British player of all time. Not just because of his Madrid status. The joy he bought to a small nation like Wales is really impressive
1-0 Wales.GARETH BALE’S FREEKICK TAKES A DEFLECTION AND GOES IN!!!!! https://t.co/jYLBDgf9Jn
Gareth Bale’s career doesn’t even make sense to me at times.

Story continues below ad

Bale needs to come back ngl. Still class and has that clutch gene. His ‘return’ before was scuppered by a lack of playing time and no fans in stadiums. Let’s run it back with Conte at the helm and see him lift a trophy for us🤩
Bale deserves to be at the World Cup #WALUKR
I actually hope wales will beat ukraine to see bale in the worldcup #walukr

Story continues below ad

Gareth Bale Again⚡#Garethbale#Bale https://t.co/JxXQ6ZdMrM
If Bale had played the UCL final, Madrid would have won with 2+ goals
Feels pretty in character for Wales (& Gareth Bale) that the improbable trip to the World Cup that should make them everyone’s sentimental favorite runs through Ukraine

Story continues below ad

Gareth bale is that one player that when he is committed the man can do the almost impossible
Wales 1-0 Ukraine HT:Shots: 5-8Shots on target: 1-5Possession: 37%-63%Pass accuracy: 77%-84%Corners: 2-5Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick the difference at the break. https://t.co/nRujDQtsg9
Come on Bale!!!!

Story continues below ad

Bale finally in a world cup >>>
Gareth Bale #MWG Member of Welsh Greats
Bale actually carrying his team to the World Cup

Story continues below ad

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒊𝒈 𝒐𝒄𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale has arrived. ✨ https://t.co/gKQoOyYI5r
I heard that Bale scored for Wales!? 🤩
Gareth Bale https://t.co/bVKIjc81ue

Story continues below ad

VIVA GARETH BALE
So does bale get that goal??
Gareth Bale: The greatest British player of all time? 🤔 #WALUKR https://t.co/yjNIbrcI4c

Story continues below ad

Gareth Bale will lead Wales into their first FIFA World Cup since 1958

Gareth Bale is a talisman for his team and will lead them at the FIFA World Cup
Gareth Bale is a talisman for his team and will lead them at the FIFA World Cup

Wales have only ever qualified for the FIFA World Cup once and that was all the way back in 1958. Since then, the Dragons have had a slow rise to prominence on the international scene.

Their most recent success came at the European Championships in 2016 where they made it to the semi-finals, only to be defeated by eventual winners Portugal.

Story continues below ad

Also Read Article Continues below

Gareth Bale leads the Welsh side with true character and grit. For many, they are a guilty pleasure to watch at times. The Welsh wizard is once again the man of the hour on the international stage and it will be intriguing to see which club he is at come World Cup time.

The 32-year-old has left Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract and has been touted (as per an interview his agent gave to Record) with a return to the Premier League.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी