Twitter explodes as Gareth Bale produces crowning moment to spearhead Wales to FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification 

Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick gave Wales a vital 1-0 win to confirm their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Ukraine, on June 5.
The two European sides faced off in the UEFA World Cup Playoff final at the Cardiff City Stadium and it's Wales who booked their ticket to Qatar.
A free-kick struck by Bale curled into the path of Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed despairingly past Heorhiy Bushchan in the 34th minute.
Ukraine were the better side for large periods of the game, with Wales only having had just one shot on target. They had their fair share of chances in the first half and had the ball in the back of the net when Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko took an early free-kick.
But he was deemed to have taken the free-kick too early. Later, Bale would set Wales on their way towards the crucial win.
In the second-half, Ukraine were clearly the better side and should have found an equalizer only for Ben Davies to put in one of his most remarkable performances.
Roman Yaremchuk came agonizingly close to equalizing in the 56th minute, sending his strike wide from just six yards out.
In the 75th minute, Brennan Johnson came close to adding to Wales' lead only to see his strike rebound off the post. Wayne Hennessey pulled off a fine stop from Artem Dobvyk in the 82nd minute in a pulsating end to the affair.
Story continues below ad
But Bale has once again proven to be vital for his national team and his deflected strike has sent fans into a frenzy.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Gareth Bale will lead Wales into their first FIFA World Cup since 1958
Wales have only ever qualified for the FIFA World Cup once and that was all the way back in 1958. Since then, the Dragons have had a slow rise to prominence on the international scene.
Their most recent success came at the European Championships in 2016 where they made it to the semi-finals, only to be defeated by eventual winners Portugal.
Story continues below ad
Gareth Bale leads the Welsh side with true character and grit. For many, they are a guilty pleasure to watch at times. The Welsh wizard is once again the man of the hour on the international stage and it will be intriguing to see which club he is at come World Cup time.
The 32-year-old has left Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract and has been touted (as per an interview his agent gave to Record) with a return to the Premier League.