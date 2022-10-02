Twitter explodes as goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe guide PSG to 2-1 win over OGC Nice

Twitter exploded as goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe handed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) yet another win in Ligue 1.

The Parisians defeated Nice 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. Messi gave his team the lead in the 28th minute with a stunning free kick from just outside the box. However, Gaetan Laborde put the visitors back on level terms in the 47th minute.

Mbappe, who didn't start, came on from the bench to score the Parisians' eventual winner in the 83rd minute. The Frenchman scored his 11th goal of the season; his eighth in Ligue 1.

Christophe Galtier's team have now picked up 25 points from their first nine league games of the season. They are two points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Here is how fans across Twitter reacted as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe secured all three points for the defending French champions:

ANDY BLAQ @kbblaq_ Messi has always been better than Ronaldo since day one. He is the real goat Messi has always been better than Ronaldo since day one. He is the real goat 🐐🐐

𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚢 @vandebackk Once again PSG are better with mbappe than the other 2 frauds messi and neymar Once again PSG are better with mbappe than the other 2 frauds messi and neymar https://t.co/u3StWFg2uB

NUNGUA @burnaculer Mbappe scoring to save PSG but Messi fans will say he’s spoiling the team. They don’t want to admit Mbappe is carrying their goat, shameless Mbappe scoring to save PSG but Messi fans will say he’s spoiling the team. They don’t want to admit Mbappe is carrying their goat, shameless 😭

ANDY BLAQ @kbblaq_ Mbappe making sure Messi's goal won't go waste. Mbappe making sure Messi's goal won't go waste. 😁😉

Rupak @RupakCS4 @ArshadUwais They do, one of Messi and mbappe of Mbappe and Neymar would, in either cases Mbappe is needed @ArshadUwais They do, one of Messi and mbappe of Mbappe and Neymar would, in either cases Mbappe is needed

shaan @shaanskrr Mbappe scored but thankfully messi’s efforts this game dont go to waste Mbappe scored but thankfully messi’s efforts this game dont go to waste

Patrick Soko @soko_worldwide

GOAT @PSG_English @WeAreMessi He has now scored 60 goals from his direct free kickGOAT He has now scored 60 goals from his direct free kickGOAT 🐐 @PSG_English @WeAreMessi https://t.co/8ocqfO7XS4

PSGhub @PSGhub FT: PSG 2-1 OGC Nice.

Messi & Mbappe with the goals. Next up FT: PSG 2-1 OGC Nice.Messi & Mbappe with the goals. Next up #UCL vs Benfica away. ✅ FT: PSG 2-1 OGC Nice. Messi & Mbappe with the goals. Next up #UCL vs Benfica away. https://t.co/5UvOuD4PVn

ganesh @breathMessi21 Messi’s free kick made my day but i got headache watching this PSG for 86 mins ngl, they are so bad. Messi’s free kick made my day but i got headache watching this PSG for 86 mins ngl, they are so bad.

Context Ronaldo @ContextRonaldo Galtier and the PSG fans applauds Messi for his performance tonight. Galtier and the PSG fans applauds Messi for his performance tonight. 🐐 https://t.co/k0vPFUVQck

Safiyanu 🔞 @Sufy2_ Whether Messi fans like it or not Mbappe is more important than Messi in this PSG team Whether Messi fans like it or not Mbappe is more important than Messi in this PSG team

Beno SarkCess @BenopaOnyx1 Mbappe’s reaction after Messi’s free kick

You naa go humble 🤣 Mbappe’s reaction after Messi’s free kick You naa go humble 🤣 https://t.co/dX3y6fGzXN

PROUD UTD FAN ❤️❤️❤️ @Gentle_Aikens 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 May we get carried like the way Mbappe has been carrying Messi for a year and more May we get carried like the way Mbappe has been carrying Messi for a year and more🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

` @RahulAgain_ @ESPNFC Once again Mbappe will have to carry Messi to the league title, Messi has had the easiest career of all time. @ESPNFC Once again Mbappe will have to carry Messi to the league title, Messi has had the easiest career of all time.

Eat Broccoli @EternalMessi30 Players barely need extra burst of speed, it feels like he know everyone’s capacity and make the pass with the perfect weight for everyone. For example, when it’s Mbappe, he trusts his speed and releases the ball quicker, pay attention you’ll see it. Players barely need extra burst of speed, it feels like he know everyone’s capacity and make the pass with the perfect weight for everyone. For example, when it’s Mbappe, he trusts his speed and releases the ball quicker, pay attention you’ll see it.

Sanda @Realwiz__ Messi + Mbappe Messi + Mbappe 😂😂😂💯🙌🙌

Unruly King 👑 @unrulyking00 Mbappe fake clapping for Messi freekick goal, but it’s all good we know his idol is Ronaldo Mbappe fake clapping for Messi freekick goal, but it’s all good we know his idol is Ronaldo 😂 😂

LUFC_Phant @LUFC_phant FT: PSG 2-1 Nice.



Brilliant freekick from messi and late winner from Mbappe FT: PSG 2-1 Nice.Brilliant freekick from messi and late winner from Mbappe https://t.co/rpNm3v8xSV

𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚢 @vandebackk Once again PSG are better with mbappe than the other 2 frauds messi and neymar Once again PSG are better with mbappe than the other 2 frauds messi and neymar https://t.co/u3StWFg2uB

Anna R 🇮🇹 @Anna_96_10 High key embarrassing that once Messi was fully fit 23 year old Mbappe and 30 year old Neymar still allow him up be the best and most complete player on the field High key embarrassing that once Messi was fully fit 23 year old Mbappe and 30 year old Neymar still allow him up be the best and most complete player on the field

𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑴X @bennimxUtd Mbappe is single handedly doing a proper job for Ronaldo than the whole Portuguese and Manchester United players combined.. he’s making sure Messi never leads a team outside Barcelona.. proper Ronaldo fan Mbappe is single handedly doing a proper job for Ronaldo than the whole Portuguese and Manchester United players combined.. he’s making sure Messi never leads a team outside Barcelona.. proper Ronaldo fan😁

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ PSG dropped Mbappe and Messi is suddenly dropping a masterclass, imagine my shock. PSG dropped Mbappe and Messi is suddenly dropping a masterclass, imagine my shock.

Messi, meanwhile, has now scored seven goals and provided eight assists from 12 games across all competitions for PSG this season. Five of his goals have come in Ligue 1.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has now scored 60 career free-kick goals

PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's strike against Nice marked the 60th free-kick goal of his career. The PSG superstar lofted the ball in an accurate manner over the opponents' wall, leaving the opposition goalkeeper without even a chance to move.

Messi is now fourth on the list of highest goalscorers from free kicks in the 21st century.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar David Beckham is at No. 3 with 65 goals. Given his ability from a dead ball situation, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Brazilian wizard Ronaldinho is at No.2, scoring 66 free kicks this century. Juninho, yet another Brazilian, is topping the list with 77 free-kick goals. The former Olympique Lyon star was a master free-kick taker.

Messi, 35, might have the chance to break those records in the near future. He has now scored back-to-back goals from free kicks. The Argentine also scored from a dead ball situation while on international duty against Jamaica on September 28.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far