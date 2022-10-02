Twitter explodes as goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe guide PSG to 2-1 win over OGC Nice

Twitter exploded as goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe handed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) yet another win in Ligue 1.
The Parisians defeated Nice 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. Messi gave his team the lead in the 28th minute with a stunning free kick from just outside the box. However, Gaetan Laborde put the visitors back on level terms in the 47th minute.
Mbappe, who didn't start, came on from the bench to score the Parisians' eventual winner in the 83rd minute. The Frenchman scored his 11th goal of the season; his eighth in Ligue 1.
Christophe Galtier's team have now picked up 25 points from their first nine league games of the season. They are two points clear of second-placed Marseille.
Here is how fans across Twitter reacted as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe secured all three points for the defending French champions:
Messi, meanwhile, has now scored seven goals and provided eight assists from 12 games across all competitions for PSG this season. Five of his goals have come in Ligue 1.
PSG superstar Lionel Messi has now scored 60 career free-kick goals
Lionel Messi's strike against Nice marked the 60th free-kick goal of his career. The PSG superstar lofted the ball in an accurate manner over the opponents' wall, leaving the opposition goalkeeper without even a chance to move.
Messi is now fourth on the list of highest goalscorers from free kicks in the 21st century.
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar David Beckham is at No. 3 with 65 goals. Given his ability from a dead ball situation, that shouldn't come as a surprise.
Brazilian wizard Ronaldinho is at No.2, scoring 66 free kicks this century. Juninho, yet another Brazilian, is topping the list with 77 free-kick goals. The former Olympique Lyon star was a master free-kick taker.
Messi, 35, might have the chance to break those records in the near future. He has now scored back-to-back goals from free kicks. The Argentine also scored from a dead ball situation while on international duty against Jamaica on September 28.
