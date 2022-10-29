Twitter explodes as Graham Potter suffers embarrassing 4-1 loss with Chelsea on his return to Brighton

Many football fans have taken to Twitter to take digs at Chelsea after they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Chelsea faced Brighton at the Amex Stadium in their 12th Premier League match of the season today (October 29). They went into the game looking to take their unbeaten run in the English top-flight to seven games.

However, things did not go according to plan for Graham Potter's side as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Brighton. The defeat also put an end to the Blues' unbeaten run under the Englishman, who joined them from the Seagulls last month.

The match saw Potter return to the Amex for the first team since leaving Brighton for the London giants last month. However, the return went horribly wrong for him, along with Marc Cucurella, who swapped the Seagulls for the London giants in the summer.

Leandro Trossard put Roberto De Zerbi's side in front just five minutes into the game. Own-goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah saw the hosts go into half-time with a 3-0 lead.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for the London giants just three minutes into the second half. The goal provided Potter and Co. with a lifeline, but they were unable to capitalize on it.

Chelsea brought on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja and Ben Chilwell in an effort to turn things around. However, they could not find a way past Roberto Sanchez again.

Brighton then took advantage of a tiring Blues' defense by restoring their three-goal lead in the dying minutes of the match. Pascal Gross found the back of the net for the hosts this time, ensuring a 4-1 win for De Zerbi's side.

The Seagulls were winless in their five matches under the Italian tactician prior to today's match. However, De Zerbi has now earned his first Premier League win as their manager, beating Chelsea in convincing fashion.

Potter and Co., on the other hand, now find themselves sitting fifth in the league table. They have 21 points to their name, having won six, drawn three and lost three of their 12 matches so far.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are notably winless in their last three league games. They will now look to bounce back when they host Arsenal at home next Sunday (November 6).

Chelsea will lock horns with Dinamo Zagreb in their final UEFA Champions League group stage match before facing Arsenal. Having already booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition, they will quickly turn their attention towards their game against the Gunners.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chelsea's defeat to Brighton:

FPL Banger Podcast 🎙️ @FPL_Banger Fairplay to Graham Potter , finally found a solution to Brighton's goalscoring problem Fairplay to Graham Potter , finally found a solution to Brighton's goalscoring problem

Troll Football @TrollFootball Graham Potter going to the Brighton's dressing room at half time



Graham Potter going to the Brighton's dressing room at half timehttps://t.co/i0ulReJd68

Mod @CFCMod_ I’m sorry but this is all on Potter, only 3 defenders on the pitch and not a single defensive midfielder or defensive player left on the pitch, ridiculous. I’m sorry but this is all on Potter, only 3 defenders on the pitch and not a single defensive midfielder or defensive player left on the pitch, ridiculous.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Sacked in the morning chants towards Potter again. Sacked in the morning chants towards Potter again.

Kieran Maguire @KieranMaguire “Do you want to buy a song” coming from the Brighton North Stand to the silent Chelsea fans “Do you want to buy a song” coming from the Brighton North Stand to the silent Chelsea fans

Trey @UTDTrey Back to enjoying Chelsea games, Potter is cooking something Back to enjoying Chelsea games, Potter is cooking something 😭

Juliet Bawuah @julietbawuah Graham Potter left his assignment book in Brighton’s dressing room. Graham Potter left his assignment book in Brighton’s dressing room.

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor first time Chelsea have ever scored two own goals in a PL game first time Chelsea have ever scored two own goals in a PL game

bee @puIisicszzn If loftus cheek thinks, I disagree.

If loftus cheek speaks, I Dont listen

If loftus cheek fails, I’m happy.

If the world is against loftus cheek, I am the world.

If loftus cheek has 7 billion fans, I am none of them.

If loftus cheek has no haters, it’s because I no longer exist. If loftus cheek thinks, I disagree.If loftus cheek speaks, I Dont listenIf loftus cheek fails, I’m happy. If the world is against loftus cheek, I am the world.If loftus cheek has 7 billion fans, I am none of them.If loftus cheek has no haters, it’s because I no longer exist.

Rola @kofoworola__a I said there is no reason why Loftus cheek should be starting ahead of Jorginho if not for English bias I said there is no reason why Loftus cheek should be starting ahead of Jorginho if not for English bias

⚡ @Fxlse_nein The idea we have about who Loftus cheek is, is very different from who he actually is. At best he's not a good backup and at worst I wouldn't wish him on my biggest rival. The idea we have about who Loftus cheek is, is very different from who he actually is. At best he's not a good backup and at worst I wouldn't wish him on my biggest rival.

xy @overthinkingXY how is a team this rich and their midfield has loftus cheek and gallagher how is a team this rich and their midfield has loftus cheek and gallagher 😂😂

MELLOW @Starboy_Great1 Loftus cheek is the worst player in Chelsea history don't understand why he's still even at Chelsea Loftus cheek is the worst player in Chelsea history don't understand why he's still even at Chelsea

Rara Avis™ @Tzar_Marc Loftus-Cheek is a ridiculously limited footballer.



It's shameful he still plays at the top level.



A thief. Loftus-Cheek is a ridiculously limited footballer.It's shameful he still plays at the top level.A thief.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Chelsea winning every time Chalobah starts record gone with a Chalobah OG Chelsea winning every time Chalobah starts record gone with a Chalobah OG https://t.co/Vgvif1OhIR

Janty @CFC_Janty Chalobah scoring an own goal the day his unbeaten streak ends. Chalobah scoring an own goal the day his unbeaten streak ends. https://t.co/i6v9zh69kb

BASH-AAR 🔞 @FaruqBashar Chelsea fans: Chalobah have never lost a game at Chelsea when he starts.



Brighton: Chelsea fans: Chalobah have never lost a game at Chelsea when he starts.Brighton: https://t.co/w3EDiPLfjA

𝙂𝘼𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏 ✍🏿 @AfcGabeast Kepa ate 3 goals in the first half and said: Kepa ate 3 goals in the first half and said: 😭😭 https://t.co/Il0bWN35g6

mgaigai @NawadhIbrahim22 Arrizabalaga kepa today against Brighton 🤣 Arrizabalaga kepa today against Brighton 🤣🙌 https://t.co/qaKunWkRb5

RuF🦅🦅 @Ruf_ayi . Stay in the goal post and drink goals mf!! Funny how Kepa wanted to fake injury in the half time just count himself out of the humiliation. Stay in the goal post and drink goals mf!! Funny how Kepa wanted to fake injury in the half time just count himself out of the humiliation 😂😂. Stay in the goal post and drink goals mf!!

L @Iewdawg idc if havertz scored the guy is fucking shit and no matter how many goals he scores will change that idc if havertz scored the guy is fucking shit and no matter how many goals he scores will change that

IG: TheFootballRealm @theftblrealm



"I never want to play against Solly March again" he told reporters BREAKING: Marc Cucurella wants to go BACK to Brighton"I never want to play against Solly March again" he told reporters BREAKING: Marc Cucurella wants to go BACK to Brighton 🚨"I never want to play against Solly March again" he told reporters https://t.co/1jI7dixzM6

Иван @ivan_i94 Brighton fans booing Cucurella is hilarious considering they robbed us blind for him Brighton fans booing Cucurella is hilarious considering they robbed us blind for him

⁹ 8x🏆 @ErlingRoIe We really dodged a bullet with this Marc Cucurella guy. What is he good at We really dodged a bullet with this Marc Cucurella guy. What is he good at 😭😭

Poll : 0 votes