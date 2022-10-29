Twitter explodes as Graham Potter suffers embarrassing 4-1 loss with Chelsea on his return to Brighton

Many football fans have taken to Twitter to take digs at Chelsea after they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
Chelsea faced Brighton at the Amex Stadium in their 12th Premier League match of the season today (October 29). They went into the game looking to take their unbeaten run in the English top-flight to seven games.
However, things did not go according to plan for Graham Potter's side as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Brighton. The defeat also put an end to the Blues' unbeaten run under the Englishman, who joined them from the Seagulls last month.
The match saw Potter return to the Amex for the first team since leaving Brighton for the London giants last month. However, the return went horribly wrong for him, along with Marc Cucurella, who swapped the Seagulls for the London giants in the summer.
Leandro Trossard put Roberto De Zerbi's side in front just five minutes into the game. Own-goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah saw the hosts go into half-time with a 3-0 lead.
Kai Havertz pulled one back for the London giants just three minutes into the second half. The goal provided Potter and Co. with a lifeline, but they were unable to capitalize on it.
Chelsea brought on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja and Ben Chilwell in an effort to turn things around. However, they could not find a way past Roberto Sanchez again.
Brighton then took advantage of a tiring Blues' defense by restoring their three-goal lead in the dying minutes of the match. Pascal Gross found the back of the net for the hosts this time, ensuring a 4-1 win for De Zerbi's side.
The Seagulls were winless in their five matches under the Italian tactician prior to today's match. However, De Zerbi has now earned his first Premier League win as their manager, beating Chelsea in convincing fashion.
Potter and Co., on the other hand, now find themselves sitting fifth in the league table. They have 21 points to their name, having won six, drawn three and lost three of their 12 matches so far.
The Stamford Bridge outfit are notably winless in their last three league games. They will now look to bounce back when they host Arsenal at home next Sunday (November 6).
Chelsea will lock horns with Dinamo Zagreb in their final UEFA Champions League group stage match before facing Arsenal. Having already booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition, they will quickly turn their attention towards their game against the Gunners.