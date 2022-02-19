×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Hakim Ziyech hands Chelsea late win over Crystal Palace

Hakim Ziyech netted the winner against Crystal Palace.
Hakim Ziyech netted the winner against Crystal Palace.
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 19, 2022 11:33 PM IST
News

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their thoughts as the Blues returned to Premier League action with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side locked horns with London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles kept Chelsea at bay for most of the match. However, Hakim Ziyech delivered the goods for his side just minutes before the final whistle.

It was a largely frustrating afternoon for the Blues as Patrick Vieira's side gave them a run for their money. Ziyech initially had a goal disallowed for offside but grabbed the winner in the 89th-minute of the game.

Apart from the Moroccan, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva were among the players who impressed the Blues faithful. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic, on the other hand, were underwhelming.

Here are some of the best tweets about the game:

Job done. 🪄#CryChe https://t.co/PJ5RYmJfIr
Morocco’s manager really started beef with Ziyech just to turn him into prime Beckham. 4D chess.
Ziyech saved a lot of lives today biggest eye sore performance in recent times
Let ur apology be as loud as ur disrespect when he was at his lowest times ! 💙🔥 https://t.co/VvdETlQDjJ
@ChelseaFC Ziyech in our attack https://t.co/Udo4fhHNEr
@ChelseaFC With an exception of Ziyech, this was a terrible performance. Sarr needs to be benched if he continues with those dirty tackles. This team seriously needs to get their head in the game. If not, we're going to slip further down the table
@ChelseaFC Hakim Ziyech in the last month has been different class, he really is showing what a talented player he can be when he’s on the top of his game.
@ChelseaFC Another unconvincing win from 10 man Chelsea...10 men because Lukaku was on the pitch and he's a hindrance not an asset. Ziyech staring to come good though, that's a positive for sure.
Forget Drinkwater. Forget Bakayoko. Romelu Lukaku is the worst signing in Chelsea's history.
Lukaku’s shirt number is higher than the number of touches he had today😭😭😭
Lukaku: You can't have a bad touch if you don't even touch the ball. twitter.com/SkySportsFutba… https://t.co/qKz3cTjwpx
Ziyech has been Chelsea’s best player of 2022.
Kovacic, Ziyech, Silva, Rudiger should start every single game I don’t care about the rest.
Marcos Alonso is just inevitable man!
Marcos Alonso having a bad season is Luke Shaw’s best season😂😂😂😭😭😭
🇪🇸 Marcos Alonso in just 16 minutes against Crystal Palace: 🔘 11 Touches 🔘 1 Chance Created 🔘 1 Assist 🔘 1/1 Crosses 🔘 1/2 Long Balls 🔘 1 Clearance🔘 1 Interception Swinging left foot. #CRYCHE #Chelsea https://t.co/xadKZ9MWoN
It's impossible to produce an impressive offensive performance with Kai and Lukaku.Their weaknesses make this an impossible feat. Has to be one of the two, preferably neither.
One day I’ll see Rudiger hit one of those 40 yard screamers man
Guaita ain’t seeing heaven for saving this Rudiger thunderbolt twitter.com/M_News_footbal…
Silva and Rudiger were terrific today. Regardless of what happens elsewhere, we can always rely on the two to provide a high level of performance 9 out of 10 times.So lucky to have them.
Week after week, Thiago Silva continues to show up guys 10 years younger than him on a football pitch. Unreal player.
Thiago Silva has given nothing away today. Stick this on the O Monstro masterclass back catalogue.
Each and every week Thiago Silva plays like he’s now 20 years.
It wasn't the most attractive game. But we won and have a clean sheet. We have to step up our game vs Lille and Liverpool.
And this is the Chelsea that will be taking on Lille? We are doomed 😩

Crystal Palace made a bright start to both the halves, with Wilfried Zaha having their best chances. Despite their efforts, the hosts failed to register a single shot on target on the afternoon.

Chelsea, on the other hand, struggled to break the Eagles down and had to wait until the dying minutes of the game to break the deadlock. Alonso, who came on as a substitute for Malang Sarr in the second half, provided the assist for Ziyeche's winner.

Ziyech has been in fine form for the Stamford Bridge outfit recently. The 28-year-old has now found the back of the net in each of the Blues' last three Premier League outings.

What's next for Chelsea?

The London giants are not set to take on Ligue 1 champions Lille in the Champions League Round of 16. The two sides will lock horns in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side will then have the opportunity to add to their Club World Cup trophy at the weekend. They are scheduled to face Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blues will face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup following their clash with Jurgen Klopp's side the following Wednesday. Chelsea will then return to Premier League action against Burnley on March 5.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी