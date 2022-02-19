Twitter explodes as Hakim Ziyech hands Chelsea late win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their thoughts as the Blues returned to Premier League action with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel's side locked horns with London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles kept Chelsea at bay for most of the match. However, Hakim Ziyech delivered the goods for his side just minutes before the final whistle.
It was a largely frustrating afternoon for the Blues as Patrick Vieira's side gave them a run for their money. Ziyech initially had a goal disallowed for offside but grabbed the winner in the 89th-minute of the game.
Apart from the Moroccan, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva were among the players who impressed the Blues faithful. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic, on the other hand, were underwhelming.
Here are some of the best tweets about the game:
Crystal Palace made a bright start to both the halves, with Wilfried Zaha having their best chances. Despite their efforts, the hosts failed to register a single shot on target on the afternoon.
Chelsea, on the other hand, struggled to break the Eagles down and had to wait until the dying minutes of the game to break the deadlock. Alonso, who came on as a substitute for Malang Sarr in the second half, provided the assist for Ziyeche's winner.
Ziyech has been in fine form for the Stamford Bridge outfit recently. The 28-year-old has now found the back of the net in each of the Blues' last three Premier League outings.
What's next for Chelsea?
The London giants are not set to take on Ligue 1 champions Lille in the Champions League Round of 16. The two sides will lock horns in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
Thomas Tuchel's side will then have the opportunity to add to their Club World Cup trophy at the weekend. They are scheduled to face Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday.
The Blues will face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup following their clash with Jurgen Klopp's side the following Wednesday. Chelsea will then return to Premier League action against Burnley on March 5.