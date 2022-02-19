Twitter explodes as Hakim Ziyech hands Chelsea late win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their thoughts as the Blues returned to Premier League action with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side locked horns with London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles kept Chelsea at bay for most of the match. However, Hakim Ziyech delivered the goods for his side just minutes before the final whistle.

It was a largely frustrating afternoon for the Blues as Patrick Vieira's side gave them a run for their money. Ziyech initially had a goal disallowed for offside but grabbed the winner in the 89th-minute of the game.

Apart from the Moroccan, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva were among the players who impressed the Blues faithful. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic, on the other hand, were underwhelming.

Here are some of the best tweets about the game:

Dubois @CFCDUBois Morocco’s manager really started beef with Ziyech just to turn him into prime Beckham. 4D chess. Morocco’s manager really started beef with Ziyech just to turn him into prime Beckham. 4D chess.

🇰🇿 @branojr Ziyech saved a lot of lives today biggest eye sore performance in recent times Ziyech saved a lot of lives today biggest eye sore performance in recent times

ł𝔹ℝ𝔸ᴰᴿ𝕀𝔸NO 💫 @CFClbra Let ur apology be as loud as ur disrespect when he was at his lowest times ! Let ur apology be as loud as ur disrespect when he was at his lowest times ! 💙🔥 https://t.co/VvdETlQDjJ

Avikar Andhee  @AvikarAndhee @ChelseaFC With an exception of Ziyech, this was a terrible performance. Sarr needs to be benched if he continues with those dirty tackles. This team seriously needs to get their head in the game. If not, we're going to slip further down the table @ChelseaFC With an exception of Ziyech, this was a terrible performance. Sarr needs to be benched if he continues with those dirty tackles. This team seriously needs to get their head in the game. If not, we're going to slip further down the table

GC66 @gavincook_66 @ChelseaFC Hakim Ziyech in the last month has been different class, he really is showing what a talented player he can be when he’s on the top of his game. @ChelseaFC Hakim Ziyech in the last month has been different class, he really is showing what a talented player he can be when he’s on the top of his game.

Retro Game Geeks @RetroGameGeeks



10 men because Lukaku was on the pitch and he's a hindrance not an asset. Ziyech staring to come good though, that's a positive for sure. @ChelseaFC Another unconvincing win from 10 man Chelsea...10 men because Lukaku was on the pitch and he's a hindrance not an asset. Ziyech staring to come good though, that's a positive for sure. @ChelseaFC Another unconvincing win from 10 man Chelsea...10 men because Lukaku was on the pitch and he's a hindrance not an asset. Ziyech staring to come good though, that's a positive for sure.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Forget Drinkwater. Forget Bakayoko. Romelu Lukaku is the worst signing in Chelsea's history. Forget Drinkwater. Forget Bakayoko. Romelu Lukaku is the worst signing in Chelsea's history.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Lukaku’s shirt number is higher than the number of touches he had today Lukaku’s shirt number is higher than the number of touches he had today😭😭😭

Troll Football @TrollFootball Sky Sports Football @SkySportsFutbal Romelu Lukaku had just two touches of the ball in the first half against Crystal Palace and one of those was from kick off. Romelu Lukaku had just two touches of the ball in the first half against Crystal Palace and one of those was from kick off. https://t.co/EVCVrVzcgf Lukaku: You can't have a bad touch if you don't even touch the ball. twitter.com/SkySportsFutba… Lukaku: You can't have a bad touch if you don't even touch the ball. twitter.com/SkySportsFutba… https://t.co/qKz3cTjwpx

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Ziyech has been Chelsea’s best player of 2022. Ziyech has been Chelsea’s best player of 2022.

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Kovacic, Ziyech, Silva, Rudiger should start every single game I don’t care about the rest. Kovacic, Ziyech, Silva, Rudiger should start every single game I don’t care about the rest.

Daniel😎 @dakunzy_ Marcos Alonso is just inevitable man! Marcos Alonso is just inevitable man!

KOBINA🥷🏾 @kobinaMens2 Marcos Alonso having a bad season is Luke Shaw’s best season Marcos Alonso having a bad season is Luke Shaw’s best season😂😂😂😭😭😭

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Marcos Alonso in just 16 minutes against Crystal Palace:



11 Touches

1 Chance Created

1 Assist

1/1 Crosses

1/2 Long Balls

1 Clearance

1 Interception



Swinging left foot. #Chelsea Marcos Alonso in just 16 minutes against Crystal Palace:11 Touches1 Chance Created1 Assist1/1 Crosses1/2 Long Balls1 Clearance1 InterceptionSwinging left foot. #CRYCHE 🇪🇸 Marcos Alonso in just 16 minutes against Crystal Palace: 🔘 11 Touches 🔘 1 Chance Created 🔘 1 Assist 🔘 1/1 Crosses 🔘 1/2 Long Balls 🔘 1 Clearance🔘 1 Interception Swinging left foot. #CRYCHE #Chelsea https://t.co/xadKZ9MWoN

ZLATAN @Zlatandiary It's impossible to produce an impressive offensive performance with Kai and Lukaku.



Their weaknesses make this an impossible feat. Has to be one of the two, preferably neither. It's impossible to produce an impressive offensive performance with Kai and Lukaku.Their weaknesses make this an impossible feat. Has to be one of the two, preferably neither.

Muk @CFC_Muk One day I’ll see Rudiger hit one of those 40 yard screamers man One day I’ll see Rudiger hit one of those 40 yard screamers man

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Guaita ain’t seeing heaven for saving this Rudiger thunderbolt twitter.com/M_News_footbal… Guaita ain’t seeing heaven for saving this Rudiger thunderbolt twitter.com/M_News_footbal…

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea Silva and Rudiger were terrific today. Regardless of what happens elsewhere, we can always rely on the two to provide a high level of performance 9 out of 10 times.



So lucky to have them. Silva and Rudiger were terrific today. Regardless of what happens elsewhere, we can always rely on the two to provide a high level of performance 9 out of 10 times.So lucky to have them.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Week after week, Thiago Silva continues to show up guys 10 years younger than him on a football pitch. Unreal player. Week after week, Thiago Silva continues to show up guys 10 years younger than him on a football pitch. Unreal player.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Thiago Silva has given nothing away today. Stick this on the O Monstro masterclass back catalogue. Thiago Silva has given nothing away today. Stick this on the O Monstro masterclass back catalogue.

Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) 🦅 @kwaku_majesty_ Each and every week Thiago Silva plays like he’s now 20 years. Each and every week Thiago Silva plays like he’s now 20 years.

Danush Deshmuk Tirna @DDT_Chelsea It wasn't the most attractive game. But we won and have a clean sheet. We have to step up our game vs Lille and Liverpool. It wasn't the most attractive game. But we won and have a clean sheet. We have to step up our game vs Lille and Liverpool.

Ms.Kay 🇱🇸🇩🇪 @kgosatsanaMft And this is the Chelsea that will be taking on Lille? We are doomed And this is the Chelsea that will be taking on Lille? We are doomed 😩

Crystal Palace made a bright start to both the halves, with Wilfried Zaha having their best chances. Despite their efforts, the hosts failed to register a single shot on target on the afternoon.

Chelsea, on the other hand, struggled to break the Eagles down and had to wait until the dying minutes of the game to break the deadlock. Alonso, who came on as a substitute for Malang Sarr in the second half, provided the assist for Ziyeche's winner.

Ziyech has been in fine form for the Stamford Bridge outfit recently. The 28-year-old has now found the back of the net in each of the Blues' last three Premier League outings.

What's next for Chelsea?

The London giants are not set to take on Ligue 1 champions Lille in the Champions League Round of 16. The two sides will lock horns in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side will then have the opportunity to add to their Club World Cup trophy at the weekend. They are scheduled to face Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday.

The Blues will face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup following their clash with Jurgen Klopp's side the following Wednesday. Chelsea will then return to Premier League action against Burnley on March 5.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar