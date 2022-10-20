Twitter explodes as heroics from Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker steer Liverpool to 1-0 win against West Ham

Liverpool capitalized on their epic victory over Manchester City on Sunday as they earned a professional 1-0 win at home to West Ham United on Wednesday.
The Reds scored the game's only goal when Kostas Tsimkas' pinpoint cross found Darwin Nunez, whose bullet header gave Lukasz Fabianski no chance.
Nunez had been heavily criticized for his substitute appearance against Manchester City in their most recent clash, after the 23-year-old missed a host of chances.
However, the Uruguayan netted an outstanding goal to gift his team the lead midway through the first-half, as he finally broke his goalscoring duck at Anfield. Nunez continued his impressive first half as he hit the crossbar twice with some fearsome efforts, as Roberto Firmino dictated the game brilliantly from the number 10 role.
Despite the Reds' domination, they were let off the hook just before half-time when Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty after VAR spotted a handball. The spot kick was West Ham's first shot of the match and a first-half equalizer would have been incredibly undeserved.
Jurgen Klopp's men started the second half in much slower fashion as they struggled to cope with a rejuvenated Hammers. The German boss took drastic measures as he made a triple substitution before the hour mark, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, and goalscorer Nunez all hooked.
However, the West Ham side couldn't assert itself in the match and eventually succumbed to a deserved loss. The Reds, though, will still want improvement in their performance.
Following their solid but unspectacular victory over the west London club, supporters took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Liverpool's performance:
West Ham failed to find their footing as Liverpool show signs of recovery
The Hammers failed to ever really get into the game and lacked any sort of spark going forward. David Moyes' miserable winless run at Anfield now stretches to 18 visits.
West Ham missed a glorious opportunity near full-time when Bowen got in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose defending left a lot to be desired. The England forward laid off Tomas Soucek who was just four yards out, but James Milner somehow got across to put in a heroic block.
After this win, Liverpool moved above Brighton into seventh in the Premier League table with the win as they extended their unbeaten run to six matches following a stuttering start to the campaign.
Klopp was allowed on the touchline for the clash, despite his red card for dissent against City and was subsequently charged by the FA earlier in the day.
