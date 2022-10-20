Twitter explodes as heroics from Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker steer Liverpool to 1-0 win against West Ham

Liverpool capitalized on their epic victory over Manchester City on Sunday as they earned a professional 1-0 win at home to West Ham United on Wednesday.

The Reds scored the game's only goal when Kostas Tsimkas' pinpoint cross found Darwin Nunez, whose bullet header gave Lukasz Fabianski no chance.

Nunez had been heavily criticized for his substitute appearance against Manchester City in their most recent clash, after the 23-year-old missed a host of chances.

However, the Uruguayan netted an outstanding goal to gift his team the lead midway through the first-half, as he finally broke his goalscoring duck at Anfield. Nunez continued his impressive first half as he hit the crossbar twice with some fearsome efforts, as Roberto Firmino dictated the game brilliantly from the number 10 role.

Despite the Reds' domination, they were let off the hook just before half-time when Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty after VAR spotted a handball. The spot kick was West Ham's first shot of the match and a first-half equalizer would have been incredibly undeserved.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC FT: #LFC 1 West Ham 0: Relief around Anfield. Liverpool made painfully hard work of that. Poor second half after a dominant opening 45mins. Indebted to the brilliance of Alisson, who saved Bowen's penalty and made another big save from Soucek. Nunez's header proved enough.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the second half in much slower fashion as they struggled to cope with a rejuvenated Hammers. The German boss took drastic measures as he made a triple substitution before the hour mark, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, and goalscorer Nunez all hooked.

However, the West Ham side couldn't assert itself in the match and eventually succumbed to a deserved loss. The Reds, though, will still want improvement in their performance.

Following their solid but unspectacular victory over the west London club, supporters took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Liverpool's performance:

West Ham Central @WestHam_Central Van Dijk is a scum bag Van Dijk is a scum bag https://t.co/MTqTuDJCEn

CF Comps @CF_Compss After 70 games, Virgil van Dijk is still unbeaten for Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.



WWDWWDWDWWWWWWWWWWWDWDWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWDWWWWD After 70 games, Virgil van Dijk is still unbeaten for Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.WWDWWDWDWWWWWWWWWWWDWDWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWDWWWWD https://t.co/0ggj0W3DZv

Dan Woffenden @danwoff98 How West Ham haven’t got at least a point from that game is beyond belief. Lacked that cutting edge when it really mattered, but caused Liverpool problems throughout and more than matched them. Frustrating. How West Ham haven’t got at least a point from that game is beyond belief. Lacked that cutting edge when it really mattered, but caused Liverpool problems throughout and more than matched them. Frustrating.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Arsenal: P18 W0 D4 L14

Liverpool: P18 W0 D6 L12

Chelsea: P18 W0 D7 L11

Man Utd: P15 W0 D4 L11



Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Darwin Núñez is an intensely fun player and football should have more of them Darwin Núñez is an intensely fun player and football should have more of them

Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ @GraceOnFootball Aaron West @oeste Good header from Darwin Nuñez and he could’ve had a banger on his weak foot earlier too, fair play. Good header from Darwin Nuñez and he could’ve had a banger on his weak foot earlier too, fair play. The thing about Darwin Núñez is that you can never have a fixed take because every time you've said something about him, he does the exact opposite 30 seconds later. twitter.com/oeste/status/1… The thing about Darwin Núñez is that you can never have a fixed take because every time you've said something about him, he does the exact opposite 30 seconds later. twitter.com/oeste/status/1…

Cillian @CilComLFC I said it before, and I’ll say it again: When Darwin Núñez starts scoring, he won’t stop. He’s now scored three goals in four games. Given we’ve got a relatively easy run of fixtures in the lead-up to the World Cup, I expect him to bag a few more in the coming games. I said it before, and I’ll say it again: When Darwin Núñez starts scoring, he won’t stop. He’s now scored three goals in four games. Given we’ve got a relatively easy run of fixtures in the lead-up to the World Cup, I expect him to bag a few more in the coming games. https://t.co/5yutt7LESR

Jøe  @guynamedjoe_ nah trent is something else nah trent is something else😭😭 https://t.co/k9jFE4SmFI

Parted Beard @PartedBeard Random thoughts:

- Nunez is starting to click and make sense

- Trent was the weak link defensively

- Salah in 442 with Nunez and without Jota is different

- Thiago is our midfield and we don’t have viable alternatives

- Alisson had two distribution glitches, but MOTM Random thoughts:- Nunez is starting to click and make sense- Trent was the weak link defensively - Salah in 442 with Nunez and without Jota is different- Thiago is our midfield and we don’t have viable alternatives- Alisson had two distribution glitches, but MOTM

Kloppholic @Kloppholic Alisson Becker. That’s the tweet. Alisson Becker. That’s the tweet.

B/R Football @brfootball Sunday: assists Mo Salah's winner against City



Wednesday: saves a penalty against West Ham



Alisson 🫡 Sunday: assists Mo Salah's winner against City Wednesday: saves a penalty against West Ham Alisson 🫡 https://t.co/hklbrLoRBW

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 54% - Alisson has only conceded seven of the 13 penalties he has faced in the Premier League (54% - 2 saved, 4 off target), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least ten spot-kicks in the competition. Expert. 54% - Alisson has only conceded seven of the 13 penalties he has faced in the Premier League (54% - 2 saved, 4 off target), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least ten spot-kicks in the competition. Expert. https://t.co/DNYGSx6NmW

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Alisson accepts the acclaim of the Kop and gets a warm embrace from Klopp. Saved Liverpool’s bacon tonight. Alisson accepts the acclaim of the Kop and gets a warm embrace from Klopp. Saved Liverpool’s bacon tonight. https://t.co/AkYvhQ8Orm

Sach @sachhjay @LFC What has Milner been putting in his Ribena this week, he’s been absolutely immense recently @LFC What has Milner been putting in his Ribena this week, he’s been absolutely immense recently

piper🦕 @piperlfc @LFC Klopp using his 5 subs to cook up the worst midfield you’ve ever seen @LFC Klopp using his 5 subs to cook up the worst midfield you’ve ever seen https://t.co/LZ76blXJZ7

` @kxreemasr @LFC those were the longest 45 minutes of my life @LFC those were the longest 45 minutes of my life

West Ham failed to find their footing as Liverpool show signs of recovery

The Hammers failed to ever really get into the game and lacked any sort of spark going forward. David Moyes' miserable winless run at Anfield now stretches to 18 visits.

West Ham missed a glorious opportunity near full-time when Bowen got in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose defending left a lot to be desired. The England forward laid off Tomas Soucek who was just four yards out, but James Milner somehow got across to put in a heroic block.

After this win, Liverpool moved above Brighton into seventh in the Premier League table with the win as they extended their unbeaten run to six matches following a stuttering start to the campaign.

Klopp was allowed on the touchline for the clash, despite his red card for dissent against City and was subsequently charged by the FA earlier in the day.

