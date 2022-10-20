Create

Twitter explodes as heroics from Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker steer Liverpool to 1-0 win against West Ham

By Jack Spedding
Modified Oct 20, 2022 02:28 AM IST
Liverpool fans react to team
Liverpool fans react to team's narrow win

Liverpool capitalized on their epic victory over Manchester City on Sunday as they earned a professional 1-0 win at home to West Ham United on Wednesday.

The Reds scored the game's only goal when Kostas Tsimkas' pinpoint cross found Darwin Nunez, whose bullet header gave Lukasz Fabianski no chance.

Nunez had been heavily criticized for his substitute appearance against Manchester City in their most recent clash, after the 23-year-old missed a host of chances.

JOB DONE ✊🔴#LIVWHU https://t.co/1MqkXdV3zE

However, the Uruguayan netted an outstanding goal to gift his team the lead midway through the first-half, as he finally broke his goalscoring duck at Anfield. Nunez continued his impressive first half as he hit the crossbar twice with some fearsome efforts, as Roberto Firmino dictated the game brilliantly from the number 10 role.

Despite the Reds' domination, they were let off the hook just before half-time when Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty after VAR spotted a handball. The spot kick was West Ham's first shot of the match and a first-half equalizer would have been incredibly undeserved.

FT: #LFC 1 West Ham 0: Relief around Anfield. Liverpool made painfully hard work of that. Poor second half after a dominant opening 45mins. Indebted to the brilliance of Alisson, who saved Bowen's penalty and made another big save from Soucek. Nunez's header proved enough.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the second half in much slower fashion as they struggled to cope with a rejuvenated Hammers. The German boss took drastic measures as he made a triple substitution before the hour mark, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, and goalscorer Nunez all hooked.

However, the West Ham side couldn't assert itself in the match and eventually succumbed to a deserved loss. The Reds, though, will still want improvement in their performance.

Following their solid but unspectacular victory over the west London club, supporters took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Liverpool's performance:

Nothing like that first goal at AnfieldCongrats @Darwinn99
Van Dijk is a scum bag https://t.co/MTqTuDJCEn
Alisson takes Liverpool up at least a couple whole spots in the league standings every season I’m sure of it.
After 70 games, Virgil van Dijk is still unbeaten for Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.WWDWWDWDWWWWWWWWWWWDWDWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWDWWWWD https://t.co/0ggj0W3DZv
Liverpool after back-to-back Premier League wins: https://t.co/FSAF5PIcyo
A Darwin Nunez header makes all the difference for the hosts! 💪🏻#DarwinNunez #Liverpool https://t.co/PFuyeQKoap
How West Ham haven’t got at least a point from that game is beyond belief. Lacked that cutting edge when it really mattered, but caused Liverpool problems throughout and more than matched them. Frustrating.
David Moyes has never won a Premier League away game against any of the following clubs:▪️ Arsenal: P18 W0 D4 L14▪️ Liverpool: P18 W0 D6 L12▪️ Chelsea: P18 W0 D7 L11▪️ Man Utd: P15 W0 D4 L11The wait goes on. 😫
Darwin Núñez is an intensely fun player and football should have more of them
The thing about Darwin Núñez is that you can never have a fixed take because every time you've said something about him, he does the exact opposite 30 seconds later. twitter.com/oeste/status/1…
Darwin Nunez enjoyed himself tonight. #LFC https://t.co/w4f8coA3cZ
I said it before, and I’ll say it again: When Darwin Núñez starts scoring, he won’t stop. He’s now scored three goals in four games. Given we’ve got a relatively easy run of fixtures in the lead-up to the World Cup, I expect him to bag a few more in the coming games. https://t.co/5yutt7LESR
nah trent is something else😭😭 https://t.co/k9jFE4SmFI
Random thoughts:- Nunez is starting to click and make sense- Trent was the weak link defensively - Salah in 442 with Nunez and without Jota is different- Thiago is our midfield and we don’t have viable alternatives- Alisson had two distribution glitches, but MOTM
Alisson Becker. That’s the tweet.
Sunday: assists Mo Salah's winner against City Wednesday: saves a penalty against West Ham Alisson 🫡 https://t.co/hklbrLoRBW
54% - Alisson has only conceded seven of the 13 penalties he has faced in the Premier League (54% - 2 saved, 4 off target), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least ten spot-kicks in the competition. Expert. https://t.co/DNYGSx6NmW
Alisson accepts the acclaim of the Kop and gets a warm embrace from Klopp. Saved Liverpool’s bacon tonight. https://t.co/AkYvhQ8Orm
@A7MCFC @LFC https://t.co/U1Vt15sX21
@LFC What has Milner been putting in his Ribena this week, he’s been absolutely immense recently
@LFC Klopp using his 5 subs to cook up the worst midfield you’ve ever seen https://t.co/LZ76blXJZ7
@LFC those were the longest 45 minutes of my life
@LFC We are nothing without Diaz

West Ham failed to find their footing as Liverpool show signs of recovery

The Hammers failed to ever really get into the game and lacked any sort of spark going forward. David Moyes' miserable winless run at Anfield now stretches to 18 visits.

West Ham missed a glorious opportunity near full-time when Bowen got in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose defending left a lot to be desired. The England forward laid off Tomas Soucek who was just four yards out, but James Milner somehow got across to put in a heroic block.

After this win, Liverpool moved above Brighton into seventh in the Premier League table with the win as they extended their unbeaten run to six matches following a stuttering start to the campaign.

Klopp was allowed on the touchline for the clash, despite his red card for dissent against City and was subsequently charged by the FA earlier in the day.

