Inter Milan defeated AC Milan by a scoreline of 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Fans on Twitter erupted as they watched the match at San Siro play out.
The Nerazzurri took a two-goal lead early in the first half. Former Premier League stars Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted in the eighth and the 11th minute, respectively, for the Nerazzurri.
While Lautaro Martinez appealed for a penalty during the first half, his claims were denied and the Argentine's fall inside the penalty area was deemed as simulation.
Despite having the majority of the possession, the Rossoneri failed to manage any shot on target. Inter's lead remained intact.
Simone Inzaghi's team won the first leg and look the favorites to reach the final this season. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as AC Milan and Inter clashed in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals:
Inter Milan have the upper hand over AC Milan heading into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals
Given the scoreline of the first leg, Inter are the team with the upper hand to reach the UEFA Champions League final this season. The second leg between the two sides will take place on May 16.
The two teams have been very close on the domestic circuit this season. The Nerazzurri are fourth with 63 points from 34 matches. Pioli's side are fifth with 61 points from 34 matches.
If the Rossoneri don't win the Champions League this season, they look set to miss out on the competition next season. It could be a massive blow for the club considering their performances in the tournament this term.
However, with Rafael Leao in their ranks in the second leg, the Rossoneri might put up a better fight. The Portuguese attacker, who has been one of the best players for the team this season, was dearly missed by Pioli's side.
Both clubs are searching for their first spot in the final for a long time. Milan haven't reached the final since winning the competition in the 2006-07 season. Inter's last final appearance came in 2009-10 when they defeated Bayern Munich in Madrid to win the trophy.
Whether there is more drama to unfold in the second leg remains to be seen. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the match on May 16 plays out.