Inter Milan defeated AC Milan by a scoreline of 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Fans on Twitter erupted as they watched the match at San Siro play out.

The Nerazzurri took a two-goal lead early in the first half. Former Premier League stars Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted in the eighth and the 11th minute, respectively, for the Nerazzurri.

While Lautaro Martinez appealed for a penalty during the first half, his claims were denied and the Argentine's fall inside the penalty area was deemed as simulation.

Despite having the majority of the possession, the Rossoneri failed to manage any shot on target. Inter's lead remained intact.

Simone Inzaghi's team won the first leg and look the favorites to reach the final this season. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as AC Milan and Inter clashed in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Zlatan can't believe what he's seeing from AC Milan Zlatan can't believe what he's seeing from AC Milan 😅 https://t.co/XyBShMLvNT

DRIBO⚽ @Dribo07 Ac Milan's attempt to reach the UEFA Final Ac Milan's attempt to reach the UEFA Final https://t.co/VO9D2wAFNz

Exiled_YT_2 #APorLa15 @Exiled_YT_2 When Saelemaekers is your best player you have a serious problem When Saelemaekers is your best player you have a serious problem

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Napoli should be watching this AC Milan & blaming themselves Napoli should be watching this AC Milan & blaming themselves

FootballJOE @FootballJOE The AC Milan defence tonight The AC Milan defence tonight https://t.co/ymAozmq07c

𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 @thecasualultra The Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan & Internazionale tonight 🤩 The Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan & Internazionale tonight 🤩🇮🇹 https://t.co/M1ZoaxbK6G

Essel @Esselguy Ac Milan without Rafael Leao Ac Milan without Rafael Leao https://t.co/JtLCOeydtD

Today, AC Milan and Inter Milan are facing off in 'The Derby della Madonnina.'The two clubs share a home — the 76,000-seat San Siro — the largest stadium in Italy.The amount of ticket requests could've filled the venue 26 times over, per @repubblica Today, AC Milan and Inter Milan are facing off in 'The Derby della Madonnina.'The two clubs share a home — the 76,000-seat San Siro — the largest stadium in Italy.The amount of ticket requests could've filled the venue 26 times over, per @repubblica.https://t.co/vvVzC7sRtA

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Just realized Barcelona could've had a run of Porto, Benfica and Milan without Leao to the UCL final but they bottled it Just realized Barcelona could've had a run of Porto, Benfica and Milan without Leao to the UCL final but they bottled it 😭😭 https://t.co/m73PXYOWmg

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Milan in the UCL without Rafael Leao Milan in the UCL without Rafael Leao 😭 https://t.co/arbtgyIgEp

Noodle Vini @vini_ball So sad to see man, especially for someone so likeable like Leao 🥲 So sad to see man, especially for someone so likeable like Leao 🥲 https://t.co/9vfDnPlVny

M @m_tactician leao playing on thursday nights next szn whilst nelli makes movies w Vini leao playing on thursday nights next szn whilst nelli makes movies w Vini https://t.co/LacO7v1Kq8

SANSO ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @NapoliSansone Rafa Leao on why he signed his contract extension: Rafa Leao on why he signed his contract extension: https://t.co/eDhHUkiJhj

#PervertzOut @ChxppaSki Lautaro Martinez when he's not playing for Argentina

Lautaro Martinez when he's not playing for Argentinahttps://t.co/AUrxR6lNJ4

LiveScore @livescore



Not bad for a forward Lautaro Martinez made more tackles than any other player while he was on the pitch (5)Not bad for a forward Lautaro Martinez made more tackles than any other player while he was on the pitch (5) 👀Not bad for a forward 👊 https://t.co/MBnX8NbPfN

YawStylish✊🏾💪🏾 @Menstrual_Pains I staked Lautaro Martinez to score them sub am I staked Lautaro Martinez to score them sub am https://t.co/KNM29hQphM

LiLJerrySZN 💙🖤 @LiLJerrySZN

#ACMINT POV: you’re Pioli and you give 0 minutes to CDK, but 72 minutes to Messias and 30 minutes to Thiaw in the semi finals of the UCL. POV: you’re Pioli and you give 0 minutes to CDK, but 72 minutes to Messias and 30 minutes to Thiaw in the semi finals of the UCL.#ACMINT https://t.co/P4Uro9e4yT

#rip @kimpmbe what is he doing man go terrorize pioli into making good decision what is he doing man go terrorize pioli into making good decision https://t.co/pvc1vh7rCE

Inter Milan have the upper hand over AC Milan heading into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Given the scoreline of the first leg, Inter are the team with the upper hand to reach the UEFA Champions League final this season. The second leg between the two sides will take place on May 16.

The two teams have been very close on the domestic circuit this season. The Nerazzurri are fourth with 63 points from 34 matches. Pioli's side are fifth with 61 points from 34 matches.

If the Rossoneri don't win the Champions League this season, they look set to miss out on the competition next season. It could be a massive blow for the club considering their performances in the tournament this term.

However, with Rafael Leao in their ranks in the second leg, the Rossoneri might put up a better fight. The Portuguese attacker, who has been one of the best players for the team this season, was dearly missed by Pioli's side.

Both clubs are searching for their first spot in the final for a long time. Milan haven't reached the final since winning the competition in the 2006-07 season. Inter's last final appearance came in 2009-10 when they defeated Bayern Munich in Madrid to win the trophy.

Whether there is more drama to unfold in the second leg remains to be seen. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the match on May 16 plays out.

