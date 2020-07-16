Sassuolo and Juventus were involved in one of the games of the Serie A season, as they played out a stunning 3-3 draw at the Stadio Mapei.
Goals from Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain in the opening exchanges meant Juventus raced into an early lead, as they looked to dominate the game right from the get-go.
However, Sassuolo struck back before half time, as Filip Djuricic halved the deficit. It was clear that the home side would pile on the pressure and threaten to come back, as they gave a good account of themselves against the league leaders.
Both sides went into the interval after a well contested first half. However, Sassuolo come back all guns blazing and turned the game on its head, as Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo scored two quickfire goals to stun the visitors.
Juventus were starring down the barrel and looked to be capitulating once again, much like they did so against AC Milan earlier this month. However, the game took another fresh twist, as the Bianconeri pegged back to tie the scores 3-3.
Brazilian defender Alex Sandro got his name on the scoresheet, as he restored parity with the sixth goal of the game.
The left-back's equalizer proved to be the final goal in an exciting contest, as Juventus blew a two-goal lead for the second time in three games.
Juventus are still sitting pretty at the top of the table and are inching closer to yet another Serie A title. Maurizio Sarri's side have blown hot and cold this season but are on their way to winning their ninth league title in succession.
With five games left to be played, the Bianconeri are seven points clear of second-placed Atalanta and should win the title comfortably, unless something dramatic happens between now and the end of the season.Published 16 Jul 2020, 04:37 IST