Twitter explodes as Juventus secure 3-2 win against Genoa in extra time

Juventus needed extra time to see off a stubborn Genoa side, as they secured a 3-2 victory against Genoa at the Allianz Stadium to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia.
Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata in the first half put Juventus in pole position, as Andrea Pirlo's side took control of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 tie at home. However, Genoa pulled one back through Lennart Czyborra before the interval and threatened to stage a comeback.
Juventus attempted to put the game to bed in the second half, but Genoa completed the comeback in the 74th minute, as Filippo Melegoni restored parity on the night.
With extra time looming, Pirlo opted to introduce Cristiano Ronaldo in the dying moments of normal time. The Portuguese superstar was rested on the night, but the Italian had no choice but to bring him on for the additional 30 minutes.
However, it was fellow substitute Hamza Rafia who settled the tie, as his 104th minute goal won the game for Juventus in a thrilling encounter.
