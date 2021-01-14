Twitter explodes as Juventus secure 3-2 win against Genoa in extra time

Juventus needed extra time to see off a stubborn Genoa side, as they secured a 3-2 victory against Genoa at the Allianz Stadium to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata in the first half put Juventus in pole position, as Andrea Pirlo's side took control of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 tie at home. However, Genoa pulled one back through Lennart Czyborra before the interval and threatened to stage a comeback.

Juventus attempted to put the game to bed in the second half, but Genoa completed the comeback in the 74th minute, as Filippo Melegoni restored parity on the night.

With extra time looming, Pirlo opted to introduce Cristiano Ronaldo in the dying moments of normal time. The Portuguese superstar was rested on the night, but the Italian had no choice but to bring him on for the additional 30 minutes.

However, it was fellow substitute Hamza Rafia who settled the tie, as his 104th minute goal won the game for Juventus in a thrilling encounter.

Here are the best tweets, as Juventus made it through to the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia with a hard-fought victory.

Juventus 3-2 Genoa Twitter Reactions

Kulusevski is so disrespected, he might have been inconsistent but I can't understand how he gets compared with Bernardeschi. Do people even watch him? https://t.co/3knERW6Vlk — Drang nach Osten (@Napoleonismo) January 13, 2021

Absolutely love Kulusevski and the way he plays. So smooth on the ball and so hard to stop. The prospect of Chiesa & Kulusevski playing at their best alongside Ronaldo should excite all Juve fans. — TR (@TacticalRole) January 6, 2021

Kulusevski control is very good, positioning, vision + passing. But, he really need to improve his finishing. If he manages that, he'll be one of the best players of his generation. #JuveGenoa — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) January 13, 2021

Kulusevski is a footballing God — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) January 13, 2021

Kulusevski looking very bright as a second striker. Looks like an interesting position for him. — Jonathan Dell’Agnolo (@JonathanDellAgn) January 13, 2021

Dejan Kulusevski has both scored and assisted in a competitive game for Juventus for the first time.



Both inside the opening 25 minutes for the Swede. ✨ pic.twitter.com/wSzwY7zaHY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2021

Great play by Ronaldo which ended up in a Juventus goal! pic.twitter.com/6ogVFk1bET — ™️ (@CristianoRole) January 13, 2021

Ronaldo started that with his immaculate dribbling and creating space for Morata. This guy is unreal 🔥 — M. (@MikhaeIII) January 13, 2021

30 goals and 9 assists combined for Morata and Ronaldo this season.



It’s still only January 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yxhvdb9fRr — Serena (@serena_brushes) January 13, 2021

9 games in 27 days this month for Juventus



Last thing they needed was extra time tonight & playing likes of Ronaldo who desperately need a rest



Big positive was Kulusevski - goal & assist - who’s shown he can play in front 2. Juve will need him given lack of ST options #JUVGEN — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) January 13, 2021

Rafia already surpassed Bernardeschi's legacy — Drang nach Osten (@Napoleonismo) January 13, 2021

Hamza Rafia going to bench Dybala soon — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) January 13, 2021

Great goal by Rafia. Make no mistake this goal was all Ronaldo — Antonio (@Pirlogic) January 13, 2021

What a time to score your debut goal! 👏



Juventus' Hamza Rafia strikes in extra-time in the #CoppaItalia to put his side 3-2 up against Genoa! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Zhe9GmXq2n — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2021