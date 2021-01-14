Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Juventus secure 3-2 win against Genoa in extra time

Juventus secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Genoa
Juventus secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Genoa
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 14 Jan 2021, 03:55 IST
News
Advertisement

Juventus needed extra time to see off a stubborn Genoa side, as they secured a 3-2 victory against Genoa at the Allianz Stadium to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata in the first half put Juventus in pole position, as Andrea Pirlo's side took control of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 tie at home. However, Genoa pulled one back through Lennart Czyborra before the interval and threatened to stage a comeback.

Juventus attempted to put the game to bed in the second half, but Genoa completed the comeback in the 74th minute, as Filippo Melegoni restored parity on the night.

With extra time looming, Pirlo opted to introduce Cristiano Ronaldo in the dying moments of normal time. The Portuguese superstar was rested on the night, but the Italian had no choice but to bring him on for the additional 30 minutes.

However, it was fellow substitute Hamza Rafia who settled the tie, as his 104th minute goal won the game for Juventus in a thrilling encounter.

Here are the best tweets, as Juventus made it through to the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia with a hard-fought victory.

Juventus 3-2 Genoa Twitter Reactions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published 14 Jan 2021, 03:55 IST
Coppa Italia Juventus Football Genoa Football Cristiano Ronaldo Andrea Pirlo Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी