Twitter explodes as Kai Havertz’s quick-fire brace secures 4-0 Chelsea win over Burnley

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their delight as the Blues earned a 4-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side played their first league game since 19th February against Burnley on Saturday evening. They locked horns with the Clarets, who went into the game on the back of a defeat to Leicester City. at Turf Moor.

Chelsea had an underwhelming start to the game as they struggled to find a breakthrough in the first half. However, the European champions turned things around in the second 45 minutes of the match.

Reece James opened the scoring for the visitors just two minutes into the second half. The Blues then took the game away from Burnley, with Kai Havertz netting two goals in the space of just three minutes.

Christian Pulisic then finished the scoring for Chelsea in the 69th-minute of the match. The London giants earned a comfortable win in the end as they limited the hosts to just one shot on target on the evening.

Here are some of the best tweets about the game:

NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) @viewsdey After Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappe and Kai Havertz will be the next rivalry. Mark it! After Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappe and Kai Havertz will be the next rivalry. Mark it!

Dami™️ @TheGrandDam Kai Havertz feasting. He’s entering his element, the premier league isn’t ready. Kai Havertz feasting. He’s entering his element, the premier league isn’t ready.

Dubois @CFCDUBois And that’s why Kai Havertz should be starting every single game for Chelsea And that’s why Kai Havertz should be starting every single game for Chelsea

Raf @CFC_Raf Havertz took those only scoring in finals allegations personally Havertz took those only scoring in finals allegations personally😭

loganchadd11 @loganchadd11 @CFCDaily I will never understand why we ever signed Lukaku. Havertz is the present and the future of this club. @CFCDaily I will never understand why we ever signed Lukaku. Havertz is the present and the future of this club.

Squawka Football @Squawka



King Kai is at the double. No player has scored more goals for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took charge than Kai Havertz (13).King Kai is at the double. No player has scored more goals for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took charge than Kai Havertz (13).King Kai is at the double. 👑 https://t.co/5yOit1sulu

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Havertz once again thriving in the number 9 role. Havertz once again thriving in the number 9 role.

🌍 @slickkmenace 75% of havertz’s premier league goals are against Burnley 75% of havertz’s premier league goals are against Burnley 😭😭😭

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson Don’t think I’ve missed a player in the Chelsea starting XI for a long time the way I’ve missed Reece James. World class wing back returns in wing back system and gets there and delivers immediately. Tuchel’s Chelsea are back!! Don’t think I’ve missed a player in the Chelsea starting XI for a long time the way I’ve missed Reece James. World class wing back returns in wing back system and gets there and delivers immediately. Tuchel’s Chelsea are back!!

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



47’

55’



His absence was underestimated. Reece James in his first Premier League appearance of 2022 at Burnley:47’55’His absence was underestimated. Reece James in his first Premier League appearance of 2022 at Burnley:⚽️ 47’🅰️ 55’His absence was underestimated. 💙 https://t.co/TfXkeqMa0T

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport Pulisic will hope Burnley stay up…seems to enjoy scoring against them. Pulisic will hope Burnley stay up…seems to enjoy scoring against them.

Harry @HarryCFC170 This is the most relaxing last 20 minutes I've seen at Chelsea for a long, long time. This is the most relaxing last 20 minutes I've seen at Chelsea for a long, long time. 😁

kay @wannyfelix Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Chelsea have scored 3 goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.



I wonder what Thomas Tuchel told these boys at halftime. Chelsea have scored 3 goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.I wonder what Thomas Tuchel told these boys at halftime. Tuchel to the boys at Halftime https://t.co/H6LcmeMULm twitter.com/tunnykvng/stat… Tuchel to the boys at Halftime https://t.co/H6LcmeMULm twitter.com/tunnykvng/stat…

Jam @Carefree_Jam Chelsea dressing room: Thomas Tuchel's halftime team talk Chelsea dressing room: Thomas Tuchel's halftime team talk https://t.co/MFRB5E1Q5P

Mod @CFCMod_ Yeah man Thomas Tuchel 100% slapped all of them at half time Yeah man Thomas Tuchel 100% slapped all of them at half time

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Tuchel moved Mason Mount to the midfield at HT and all of a sudden Chelsea have cracked open Burnley.



🤔 Tuchel moved Mason Mount to the midfield at HT and all of a sudden Chelsea have cracked open Burnley.🤔

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod Need someone to leak what Thomas Tuchel said during the half-time talk, please and thanks. Need someone to leak what Thomas Tuchel said during the half-time talk, please and thanks.

Dami™️ @TheGrandDam 3 goals in 10 minutes.



Tuchel’s half time talk >>>> 3 goals in 10 minutes.Tuchel’s half time talk >>>> https://t.co/sSqyy1lE3t

The Chelsea Way @ChelseaFCway #BURCHE I am happy Lukaku was given a run of games to prove himself and didn’t perform. Havertz has been given the same chance and showing his worth!! I am happy Lukaku was given a run of games to prove himself and didn’t perform. Havertz has been given the same chance and showing his worth!! 💪 #BURCHE

Adam @CFCMethod Havertz striker is what we needed from the very start. Should have spent the 100M Lukaku money on a creative minded attacking player instead. Havertz striker is what we needed from the very start. Should have spent the 100M Lukaku money on a creative minded attacking player instead.

Chris. 🏆🌍 @EmenaIo Christian Pulisic getting out of the team bus when Chelsea play Burnley Christian Pulisic getting out of the team bus when Chelsea play Burnley https://t.co/BeEQ8qfK2A

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Tuchel is such a great in-game manager. His decision at HT to make it a 3 man midfield was as a true game changer. Tuchel is such a great in-game manager. His decision at HT to make it a 3 man midfield was as a true game changer.

Blues supporters were particularly impressed with Havertz and James on the evening. The former scored a brace, while the latter grabbed a goal and an assist.

James was unavailable for team selection since December due to a hamstring injury. The trip to Turf Moor was his first start for the team since returning to action following the setback.

The England international marked the occasion by producing an excellent performance. He found the breakthrough for the visitors with a stunning goal and went on to set up Havertz's second goal of the evening.

James will now be looking to build momentum when the Blues face Norwich City in the Premier League next week.

What next for Chelsea?

The Blues will now look to extend their winning run in the Premier League to three games by beating Norwich City next week. Thomas Tuchel's side face the Canaries at Carrow Road on Thursday.

Chelsea will then host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The London giants are scheduled to lock horns with French champions Lille in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on 16th March.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have already placed one foot into the quarter-finals of the competition. They beat Lille 2-0 at home in the first leg of the tie last month.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer