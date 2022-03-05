Twitter explodes as Kai Havertz’s quick-fire brace secures 4-0 Chelsea win over Burnley

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their delight as the Blues earned a 4-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel's side played their first league game since 19th February against Burnley on Saturday evening. They locked horns with the Clarets, who went into the game on the back of a defeat to Leicester City. at Turf Moor.
Chelsea had an underwhelming start to the game as they struggled to find a breakthrough in the first half. However, the European champions turned things around in the second 45 minutes of the match.
Reece James opened the scoring for the visitors just two minutes into the second half. The Blues then took the game away from Burnley, with Kai Havertz netting two goals in the space of just three minutes.
Christian Pulisic then finished the scoring for Chelsea in the 69th-minute of the match. The London giants earned a comfortable win in the end as they limited the hosts to just one shot on target on the evening.
Here are some of the best tweets about the game:
Blues supporters were particularly impressed with Havertz and James on the evening. The former scored a brace, while the latter grabbed a goal and an assist.
James was unavailable for team selection since December due to a hamstring injury. The trip to Turf Moor was his first start for the team since returning to action following the setback.
The England international marked the occasion by producing an excellent performance. He found the breakthrough for the visitors with a stunning goal and went on to set up Havertz's second goal of the evening.
James will now be looking to build momentum when the Blues face Norwich City in the Premier League next week.
What next for Chelsea?
The Blues will now look to extend their winning run in the Premier League to three games by beating Norwich City next week. Thomas Tuchel's side face the Canaries at Carrow Road on Thursday.
Chelsea will then host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The London giants are scheduled to lock horns with French champions Lille in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on 16th March.
The Stamford Bridge outfit have already placed one foot into the quarter-finals of the competition. They beat Lille 2-0 at home in the first leg of the tie last month.