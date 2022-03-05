×
Twitter explodes as Kai Havertz’s quick-fire brace secures 4-0 Chelsea win over Burnley

Kai Havertz was on song for the Blues
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
Modified Mar 05, 2022 10:51 PM IST
Chelsea fans took to social media to express their delight as the Blues earned a 4-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side played their first league game since 19th February against Burnley on Saturday evening. They locked horns with the Clarets, who went into the game on the back of a defeat to Leicester City. at Turf Moor.

Chelsea had an underwhelming start to the game as they struggled to find a breakthrough in the first half. However, the European champions turned things around in the second 45 minutes of the match.

Reece James opened the scoring for the visitors just two minutes into the second half. The Blues then took the game away from Burnley, with Kai Havertz netting two goals in the space of just three minutes.

Christian Pulisic then finished the scoring for Chelsea in the 69th-minute of the match. The London giants earned a comfortable win in the end as they limited the hosts to just one shot on target on the evening.

Here are some of the best tweets about the game:

After Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappe and Kai Havertz will be the next rivalry. Mark it!
Kai Havertz feasting. He’s entering his element, the premier league isn’t ready.
And that’s why Kai Havertz should be starting every single game for Chelsea
Havertz took those only scoring in finals allegations personally😭
@CFCDaily I will never understand why we ever signed Lukaku. Havertz is the present and the future of this club.
No player has scored more goals for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took charge than Kai Havertz (13).King Kai is at the double. 👑 https://t.co/5yOit1sulu
Havertz once again thriving in the number 9 role.
75% of havertz’s premier league goals are against Burnley 😭😭😭
Don’t think I’ve missed a player in the Chelsea starting XI for a long time the way I’ve missed Reece James. World class wing back returns in wing back system and gets there and delivers immediately. Tuchel’s Chelsea are back!!
Reece James in his first Premier League appearance of 2022 at Burnley:⚽️ 47’🅰️ 55’His absence was underestimated. 💙 https://t.co/TfXkeqMa0T
REECE JAMES against Burnley https://t.co/FcfbD082Ol
Me looking at Reece James 🥺 #FPL https://t.co/NISr010nkm
Pulisic will hope Burnley stay up…seems to enjoy scoring against them.
This is for you Boss 🔵💙 #BURCHE https://t.co/QWRsZ0pKmU
This is the most relaxing last 20 minutes I've seen at Chelsea for a long, long time. 😁
Tuchel to the boys at Halftime https://t.co/H6LcmeMULm twitter.com/tunnykvng/stat…
Chelsea dressing room: Thomas Tuchel's halftime team talk https://t.co/MFRB5E1Q5P
Yeah man Thomas Tuchel 100% slapped all of them at half time
Tuchel moved Mason Mount to the midfield at HT and all of a sudden Chelsea have cracked open Burnley.🤔
Need someone to leak what Thomas Tuchel said during the half-time talk, please and thanks.
3 goals in 10 minutes.Tuchel’s half time talk >>>> https://t.co/sSqyy1lE3t
James tarkowski without ben mee https://t.co/bfyHfacJvU
I am happy Lukaku was given a run of games to prove himself and didn’t perform. Havertz has been given the same chance and showing his worth!! 💪 #BURCHE
Havertz striker is what we needed from the very start. Should have spent the 100M Lukaku money on a creative minded attacking player instead.
Chelsea in the second half #BURCHE https://t.co/HlVveNCzUU
Christian Pulisic getting out of the team bus when Chelsea play Burnley https://t.co/BeEQ8qfK2A
Tuchel is such a great in-game manager. His decision at HT to make it a 3 man midfield was as a true game changer.

Blues supporters were particularly impressed with Havertz and James on the evening. The former scored a brace, while the latter grabbed a goal and an assist.

James was unavailable for team selection since December due to a hamstring injury. The trip to Turf Moor was his first start for the team since returning to action following the setback.

The England international marked the occasion by producing an excellent performance. He found the breakthrough for the visitors with a stunning goal and went on to set up Havertz's second goal of the evening.

James will now be looking to build momentum when the Blues face Norwich City in the Premier League next week.

What next for Chelsea?

The Blues will now look to extend their winning run in the Premier League to three games by beating Norwich City next week. Thomas Tuchel's side face the Canaries at Carrow Road on Thursday.

Chelsea will then host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The London giants are scheduled to lock horns with French champions Lille in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on 16th March.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have already placed one foot into the quarter-finals of the competition. They beat Lille 2-0 at home in the first leg of the tie last month.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
