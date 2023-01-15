Twitter explodes as Kai Havertz spares Chelsea's blushes in hard-fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea, one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League, hosted their London neighbors Crystal Palace today at Stamford Bridge, eventually securing a 1-0 win. Both teams were keen to differentiate themselves in the league as they have struggled and stumbled in their respective campaigns so far.

The Blues were particularly keen to remedy their flagging season before kick-off, with the west London side barely hanging on to a place in mid-table.

Both sides began the encounter with intent, and the Eagles showed their intent well and early in the game. Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha tested the Blues in the 8th and 10th minutes, respectively. However, the Chelsea defense was more than capable of protecting their goal and keeping the score level.

The Blues grew into the half, however, and also created dangerous chances, with Hakim Ziyech proving a thorn in the south London club’s side. The Moroccan international was a constant threat to the Palace defense with his excellent dribbling skills and his ability to deliver accurate crosses.

Danish defender Joachim Anderson was struck down by injury in the 38th minute, which was a blow to the home side's defense. Nevertheless, 0-0 was the score at halftime, and both managers went into the break optimistic of their chances in the second half.

Chelsea secure all three points with Kai Havertz's second half effort

Both sides returned from the break determined to build on their performances in the first half, but it was the hosts who made the first breakthrough. Ziyech was a thorn in the Eagles' side in the first half, and he duly delivered when his cross found Kai Havertz in the 65th minute.

The German found the back of the net with his header to give the hosts the lead, causing Stamford Bridge to erupt with joy.

However, the Blues suffered a setback as young defender Lewis Hall was struck down by injury and had to be taken off for Kalidou Koulibaly in the 78th minute.

Palace would up the pressure in the later stages of the game but would be unable to get an equalizer. Chelsea's defense held strong and the game ended with a 1-0 victory for the home side.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Blues' win:

Dubois @CFCDUBois Never have and never will turn on Kai Havertz. Never have and never will turn on Kai Havertz. https://t.co/saRY13lue4

Don @CFCDon People have to accept, no matter how much Mudryk twerked for Arsenal, when Chelsea knocks, is a different type of knock. People have to accept, no matter how much Mudryk twerked for Arsenal, when Chelsea knocks, is a different type of knock. 😉🔵 https://t.co/DJizmBszJh

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry @ChelseaFC I don’t ever want to see Koulibaly in the lineup again when we’ve got this young warrior. @ChelseaFC I don’t ever want to see Koulibaly in the lineup again when we’ve got this young warrior.

TweetChelseaUK @TweetChelseaUK Chelsea fans, thoughts on the debut of Benoit Badiashile today? Chelsea fans, thoughts on the debut of Benoit Badiashile today? https://t.co/9iK5y4Rf5d

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii At this rate Chelsea can score any team in the league. Champagne football. God did. Potter Ball is here to stay At this rate Chelsea can score any team in the league. Champagne football. God did. Potter Ball is here to stay

𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡 ™ @iamjuddah Now Chelsea fans think they are back, wait until we beat that Team 4-0 on Wednesday Now Chelsea fans think they are back, wait until we beat that Team 4-0 on Wednesday

Astrid Wett @AstridWett Chelsea will always have my heart Chelsea will always have my heart 💙 https://t.co/wSD4P6dqgg

Chelsea have spent around £500 million in 6 months, while Liverpool have spent 500 million in 10 years.

Absolutely mental.



Absolutely mental. Chelsea have spent around £500 million in 6 months, while Liverpool have spent 500 million in 10 years. Absolutely mental.

Conn @ConnCFC Badiashile with a great debut for Chelsea today. Not an easy team to walk into but he looked really impressive Badiashile with a great debut for Chelsea today. Not an easy team to walk into but he looked really impressive

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea have won a game of football 🤯 BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea have won a game of football 🤯 🚨BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea have won a game of football 🤯 https://t.co/fJXScqnNm1

Chris. @EmenaIo Chelsea’s top scorer in the league with 5 goals. Chelsea’s top scorer in the league with 5 goals. https://t.co/KLkEq5QHVQ

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Chelsea is back. Delete your drafts Chelsea is back. Delete your drafts

MBAH @Mbahdeyforyou One week happiness break for Chelsea fans they’ll be back to default by next week One week happiness break for Chelsea fans they’ll be back to default by next week 😂

FutbolChelsea @FutbolCheIsea Give this man a one year extension on his contract, @ChelseaFC Give this man a one year extension on his contract, @ChelseaFC. https://t.co/Ie4yt1OC9V

Will @willreyner Graham Potter’s first Chelsea signing and took to the Premier League like a duck to water.



Back the transfer targets, whether you like them or not, we’re signing them for a reason. Graham Potter’s first Chelsea signing and took to the Premier League like a duck to water. Back the transfer targets, whether you like them or not, we’re signing them for a reason. https://t.co/rrDUWHnNQH

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Chelsea is back. Give us PSG or Madrid! We are back. Chelsea is back. Give us PSG or Madrid! We are back.

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea won a game of football and kept a clean sheet. Pinch me I’m dreaming Chelsea won a game of football and kept a clean sheet. Pinch me I’m dreaming

CFC Pics @Mohxmmad #CHECRY Thiago Silva of Chelsea listens to the fans chanting his name. Thiago Silva of Chelsea listens to the fans chanting his name. 💙 #CHECRY https://t.co/lb9qkFK1eP

Marco @ftblShush James. @afcjxmes 🏼 Huge win for Chelsea that, takes them 13 points clear of the relegation zone Huge win for Chelsea that, takes them 13 points clear of the relegation zone 👏🏼 Their best season in 10+ years and they’re letting 10th placed Chelsea rattle them twitter.com/afcjxmes/statu… Their best season in 10+ years and they’re letting 10th placed Chelsea rattle them twitter.com/afcjxmes/statu…

Half Virgin💦 @modap_ Whenever you feel stupid remember Man Utd bought Maguire for 80M and Chelsea got Thiago Silva for free. I arrest my case Whenever you feel stupid remember Man Utd bought Maguire for 80M and Chelsea got Thiago Silva for free. I arrest my case

Chelsea will hope to build on this performance and improve their position on the table following a disappointing season so far. The victory was important for the team's confidence and will be a good starting point for the remaining games.

