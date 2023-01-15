Twitter explodes as Kai Havertz spares Chelsea's blushes in hard-fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea, one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League, hosted their London neighbors Crystal Palace today at Stamford Bridge, eventually securing a 1-0 win. Both teams were keen to differentiate themselves in the league as they have struggled and stumbled in their respective campaigns so far.
The Blues were particularly keen to remedy their flagging season before kick-off, with the west London side barely hanging on to a place in mid-table.
Both sides began the encounter with intent, and the Eagles showed their intent well and early in the game. Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha tested the Blues in the 8th and 10th minutes, respectively. However, the Chelsea defense was more than capable of protecting their goal and keeping the score level.
The Blues grew into the half, however, and also created dangerous chances, with Hakim Ziyech proving a thorn in the south London club’s side. The Moroccan international was a constant threat to the Palace defense with his excellent dribbling skills and his ability to deliver accurate crosses.
Danish defender Joachim Anderson was struck down by injury in the 38th minute, which was a blow to the home side's defense. Nevertheless, 0-0 was the score at halftime, and both managers went into the break optimistic of their chances in the second half.
Chelsea secure all three points with Kai Havertz's second half effort
Both sides returned from the break determined to build on their performances in the first half, but it was the hosts who made the first breakthrough. Ziyech was a thorn in the Eagles' side in the first half, and he duly delivered when his cross found Kai Havertz in the 65th minute.
The German found the back of the net with his header to give the hosts the lead, causing Stamford Bridge to erupt with joy.
However, the Blues suffered a setback as young defender Lewis Hall was struck down by injury and had to be taken off for Kalidou Koulibaly in the 78th minute.
Palace would up the pressure in the later stages of the game but would be unable to get an equalizer. Chelsea's defense held strong and the game ended with a 1-0 victory for the home side.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the Blues' win:
\
Chelsea will hope to build on this performance and improve their position on the table following a disappointing season so far. The victory was important for the team's confidence and will be a good starting point for the remaining games.
Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here