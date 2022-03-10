Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema's hattrick inspires historic Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Real Madrid staged one of the most memorable comebacks in UEFA Champions League history as they came from a goal down against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick. In doing so, Los Blancos won the tie 3-2 on aggregate and secured a place in the quarterfinals of the competition as they look to be crowned kings of the continent for the 14th time in their history.

Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock on the night with a well-taken goal early in the first half, as he put his side two goals up on aggregate. Having also scored in the first leg, Mbappe once again stood up and made the world take notice of his outrageous quality, as he slotted past Thibaut Courtois after racing clear of the Real Madrid backline.

Real Madrid prove European pedigree with historic second-half comeback against PSG

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

PSG went into the interval with what looked like an unassailable lead, but Real Madrid struck back in sensational style in the second half. Gianluigi Donnarumma's horror moment inside his own box opened up an opportunity for Vinicius Jr, whose pass was finished off by Benzema from close range.

After restoring parity on the night, Benzema went on to turn the tie around in two minutes, as he capped off one of the most iconic performances in UEFA Champions League history. The Real Madrid captain leveled the tie with a deflected effort and scored one of the cheekiest goals of his career to complete his hat-trick, as PSG looked shellshocked and desperately devoid of confidence.

Luka Modric's second-half performance was also a sight to behold, as the Croatian maestro rolled back the years with a magestic display at the center of the park.

As PSG capitulated once again in Europe's premier club competition, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

RF9 🇧🇷 @SambaRole Real Madrid are European royalty, period. Real Madrid are European royalty, period.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra Karim Benzema. No words. Simply the best. Karim Benzema. No words. Simply the best.

Dillon ॐ @DilTee_ KARIM BENZEMA YOU BEAUTYYY KARIM BENZEMA YOU BEAUTYYY

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Prime Xavi or Iniesta could NEVER have produced what Modric did in the second half today. Modric is 36. Prime Xavi or Iniesta could NEVER have produced what Modric did in the second half today. Modric is 36.

. @disgame21 Camavinga is gonna be some player Camavinga is gonna be some player

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne You have to admire PSG’s consistency really. Constantly self destruct in the Champions League year after year. You have to admire PSG’s consistency really. Constantly self destruct in the Champions League year after year.

TC @totalcristiano I AM SCREAMING I LOVE THIS FOOTBALL CLUB WITH ALL MY HEART I AM SCREAMING I LOVE THIS FOOTBALL CLUB WITH ALL MY HEART

Conn @ConnCFC If PSG wanted to win the Champions League they should’ve signed Ronaldo not Messi. If PSG wanted to win the Champions League they should’ve signed Ronaldo not Messi.

V @toomessiforyaII you’re the worst club in the world i hope you know that @psg_inside you’re the worst club in the world i hope you know that @psg_inside

Laurie @LFCLaurie Messi literally went from bottling Champions League leads with Barca to bottling them with PSG Messi literally went from bottling Champions League leads with Barca to bottling them with PSG 😭😭

Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul Why do Madrid even want Mbappe? Where would he even fit in? 🤔 Why do Madrid even want Mbappe? Where would he even fit in? 🤔

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan PSG meltdown. IT’S THE HISTORY OF THE PSG PSG meltdown. IT’S THE HISTORY OF THE PSG 😭😭😭😭😭😭 PSG meltdown. IT’S THE HISTORY OF THE PSG

Zaid @aaokaatlosab THE MOST UNDERRATED STRIKER OF THIS GENERATION KARIM THE DREAM BENZEMAAAAAAA THE MOST UNDERRATED STRIKER OF THIS GENERATION KARIM THE DREAM BENZEMAAAAAAA

Nabil @iSBE3i LEYENDA. Performance for the history books…. LEYENDA. Performance for the history books…. https://t.co/rRXnIJuvXc

Gabriele Marcotti @Marcotti "Kylian? Hold my beer, young buck.... your time will come... but not just yet... and not in MY house...." "Kylian? Hold my beer, young buck.... your time will come... but not just yet... and not in MY house...."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano July 2009, Karim Benzema joins Real Madrid from OL for €35m.



March 2022, Karim Benzema scores an hattrick in UCL and he’s the third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history.



Never ending story. ♾

#Benzema #UCL July 2009, Karim Benzema joins Real Madrid from OL for €35m.March 2022, Karim Benzema scores an hattrick in UCL and he’s the third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history.Never ending story. ♾ ⚪️ July 2009, Karim Benzema joins Real Madrid from OL for €35m.⭐️ March 2022, Karim Benzema scores an hattrick in UCL and he’s the third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history.Never ending story. ♾#Benzema #UCL https://t.co/N5eYpHiJue

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Benzema adding that hand bandage was the final piece to the puzzle Benzema adding that hand bandage was the final piece to the puzzle

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Put Karim Benzema into the all-time great striker conversations right now. Facilitator. Creator. Goalscorer. What a legend of the game. Put Karim Benzema into the all-time great striker conversations right now. Facilitator. Creator. Goalscorer. What a legend of the game.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Karim Benzema = oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Karim Benzema = oldest player to score a hat-trick in the #UCL era (34 years, 80 days) 🇫🇷 Karim Benzema = oldest player to score a hat-trick in the #UCL era (34 years, 80 days) 👏 https://t.co/B0k9aCuZzX

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Karim Benzema is the best football player in the world Karim Benzema is the best football player in the world

Squawka Football @Squawka



100% aerial duels won

15 touches in the opp. box

7 shots attempted

5 shots on target

4 passes into the opp. box

4 passes into final third

4 x possession won

3 goals



Hat-trick hero. Karim Benzema's game by numbers vs. PSG:100% aerial duels won15 touches in the opp. box7 shots attempted5 shots on target4 passes into the opp. box4 passes into final third4 x possession won3 goalsHat-trick hero. Karim Benzema's game by numbers vs. PSG:100% aerial duels won15 touches in the opp. box7 shots attempted5 shots on target4 passes into the opp. box4 passes into final third4 x possession won3 goalsHat-trick hero. 🎩 https://t.co/vz5s89gHDA

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Also just to be perfectly clear here, Karim Benzema deserves that Ballon D’Or more than anyone else right now. Also just to be perfectly clear here, Karim Benzema deserves that Ballon D’Or more than anyone else right now.

Deniz Andres @Koezo123 Cristiano Ronaldo had this demon Benzema in the Ibrahim Afellay role dkm I want that man arrested immediately Cristiano Ronaldo had this demon Benzema in the Ibrahim Afellay role dkm I want that man arrested immediately

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



#UCL Lionel Messi has failed to score or assist in his last nine games against Real Madrid Lionel Messi has failed to score or assist in his last nine games against Real Madrid 😔#UCL https://t.co/miMoKoaXdi

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Joe Allen has appeared in a European final more recently than Lionel Messi Joe Allen has appeared in a European final more recently than Lionel Messi

H  @hazfcb_ If you slander Messi you’re not a Barca fan. Crazy how this even needs to be said If you slander Messi you’re not a Barca fan. Crazy how this even needs to be said

