Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema's hattrick inspires historic Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Real Madrid staged one of the most memorable comebacks in UEFA Champions League history as they came from a goal down against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick. In doing so, Los Blancos won the tie 3-2 on aggregate and secured a place in the quarterfinals of the competition as they look to be crowned kings of the continent for the 14th time in their history.
Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock on the night with a well-taken goal early in the first half, as he put his side two goals up on aggregate. Having also scored in the first leg, Mbappe once again stood up and made the world take notice of his outrageous quality, as he slotted past Thibaut Courtois after racing clear of the Real Madrid backline.
Real Madrid prove European pedigree with historic second-half comeback against PSG
PSG went into the interval with what looked like an unassailable lead, but Real Madrid struck back in sensational style in the second half. Gianluigi Donnarumma's horror moment inside his own box opened up an opportunity for Vinicius Jr, whose pass was finished off by Benzema from close range.
After restoring parity on the night, Benzema went on to turn the tie around in two minutes, as he capped off one of the most iconic performances in UEFA Champions League history. The Real Madrid captain leveled the tie with a deflected effort and scored one of the cheekiest goals of his career to complete his hat-trick, as PSG looked shellshocked and desperately devoid of confidence.
Luka Modric's second-half performance was also a sight to behold, as the Croatian maestro rolled back the years with a magestic display at the center of the park.
