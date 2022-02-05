Twitter explodes as Kepa Arrizabalaga saves penalty in extra-time to help Chelsea stay alive in FA Cup

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts after the Blues beat League One club Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup today.
Thomas Tuchel's side have booked a place in the next round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle. The League One side took the lead just eight minutes into the game. However, goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso helped the Blues secure a comeback win.
The match was not short of drama as Chelsea required a penalty save from Kepa Arrizabalaga late in extra time to seal the victory. Blues supporters were busy discussing the action following the game.
Here are some of the best tweets following Chelsea's narrow win against Plymouth Argyle:
Macaulay Gillesphey opened the scoring for Plymouth Argyle just eight minutes into the game. While the League One outfit held the lead for the majority of the first half, Chelsea equalized through Azpilicueta in the 41st minute.
The European champions had a total of 41 shots during their FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle. However, they had to wait until the end of the first half of extra time to find the winner.
Alonso, who replaced Andreas Christensen at the start of the second half, netted the winner for the Stamford Bridge outfit. The Blues, though, had to hang on until the final whistle to seal the win.
Plymouth Argyle had the chance to bring the game back to square one when they were awarded a penalty in the 117th minute of the match. However, Arrizabalaga ensured the win for his side by saving Ryan Hardie's spot-kick.
Chelsea set for UAE trip following FA Cup win
The Blues are set to participate in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates next week. Having won the Champions League last term, they have earned direct entry into the semi-finals of the tournament.
Thomas Tuchel's side will take on either Al Hilal or Al Jazira in their Club World Cup semi-final on February 9.