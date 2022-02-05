Twitter explodes as Kepa Arrizabalaga saves penalty in extra-time to help Chelsea stay alive in FA Cup

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts after the Blues beat League One club Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup today.

Thomas Tuchel's side have booked a place in the next round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle. The League One side took the lead just eight minutes into the game. However, goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso helped the Blues secure a comeback win.

The match was not short of drama as Chelsea required a penalty save from Kepa Arrizabalaga late in extra time to seal the victory. Blues supporters were busy discussing the action following the game.

Here are some of the best tweets following Chelsea's narrow win against Plymouth Argyle:

Ifeoluwa @RR_rio9

#CHEPLY Sarr has to give his salary this week to kepa Sarr has to give his salary this week to kepa#CHEPLY

Mariana @marianajours #FACup When it comes to penalties my first thought is Kepa's got it. #ChePly When it comes to penalties my first thought is Kepa's got it. #ChePly #FACup

Mike @MD12408448 Is kepa the goalkeeper you mocked last season? #CHEPLY Is kepa the goalkeeper you mocked last season? #CHEPLY

Jay Shatara WWMT @JShataraTV Kepa’s redemption arc at Chelsea is poetic. Hes become a cult hero for Blues fans worldwide. The penalty maestro.



the Super Cup hero. I wouldn’t mind seeing him start against Liverpool in Wembley to redeem 2019’s final Kepa’s redemption arc at Chelsea is poetic. Hes become a cult hero for Blues fans worldwide. The penalty maestro. the Super Cup hero. I wouldn’t mind seeing him start against Liverpool in Wembley to redeem 2019’s final

Alex McCann @alexrmccann who would’ve thought Kepa is the only good Chelsea player who would’ve thought Kepa is the only good Chelsea player

🌪 #AttackersOut Everton Fan @billahibarkley Embarrassing performance from everyone not named Ziyech, Mount and Azpilicueta Embarrassing performance from everyone not named Ziyech, Mount and Azpilicueta

Udit ⭐⭐ @udngrChels Azpilicueta and Alonso bailing Chelsea out against Plymouth Argyle in big 2022 Azpilicueta and Alonso bailing Chelsea out against Plymouth Argyle in big 2022 https://t.co/irtHaYwuQ5

grande @grandeisdead @ChelseaFC OUR LB AND RB SCORE BUT OUR 100 MILLION STRIKER DOESN'T. IT'S A CHELSEA THING @ChelseaFC OUR LB AND RB SCORE BUT OUR 100 MILLION STRIKER DOESN'T. IT'S A CHELSEA THING

Jamie Wilkinson @jamiewiIkinson Not even factoring in the baggage, I’m not sure Romelu Lukaku is actually good enough to lead Chelsea’s line. Not even factoring in the baggage, I’m not sure Romelu Lukaku is actually good enough to lead Chelsea’s line.

Mike Murphy @mcwm we spent like $325 million on our front line and yet it’s two aged defenders who have kept us in this game against a team two divisions below us we spent like $325 million on our front line and yet it’s two aged defenders who have kept us in this game against a team two divisions below us

Shaun Richards @notayesmansecon Cesar Azpilicueta has been the best £7 million Chelsea have ever spent #CHEPLY Cesar Azpilicueta has been the best £7 million Chelsea have ever spent #CHEPLY

Frankie Azpilicueta @FrankieAzpilic1 Marcos Alonso you can have half of my wealth Marcos Alonso you can have half of my wealth 💙

Macaulay Gillesphey opened the scoring for Plymouth Argyle just eight minutes into the game. While the League One outfit held the lead for the majority of the first half, Chelsea equalized through Azpilicueta in the 41st minute.

The European champions had a total of 41 shots during their FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle. However, they had to wait until the end of the first half of extra time to find the winner.

Alonso, who replaced Andreas Christensen at the start of the second half, netted the winner for the Stamford Bridge outfit. The Blues, though, had to hang on until the final whistle to seal the win.

Plymouth Argyle had the chance to bring the game back to square one when they were awarded a penalty in the 117th minute of the match. However, Arrizabalaga ensured the win for his side by saving Ryan Hardie's spot-kick.

Chelsea set for UAE trip following FA Cup win

The Blues are set to participate in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates next week. Having won the Champions League last term, they have earned direct entry into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thomas Tuchel's side will take on either Al Hilal or Al Jazira in their Club World Cup semi-final on February 9.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar