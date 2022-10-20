Create

Twitter explodes as Kepa Arrizabalaga shines again in Chelsea's frustrating 0-0 draw against Brentford

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Oct 20, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Twitter explodes as Kepa Arrizabalaga shines again in Chelsea's frustrating 0-0 draw against Brentford

Chelsea failed to find a much-needed three points against Brentford on Wednesday, October 19, as they were unable to showcase the required clinical edge to score a goal. However, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the vital piece for the Blues as he ensured a clean sheet against the threatening Bees.

The match began with a goalless first half, as both sides struggled to secure any serious efforts in the final third. Early on in the game, however, there was a remarkable chance from Ivan Toney to open the scoring. The English striker got onto the end of a pinpoint cross from Mads Roerslev but Kepa Arrizabalaga made a full-length dive to save to keep the Blues in the game.

Toney once again came close to breaking the deadlock as he picked up on a poor clearance from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. His resulting header was on target, but too close to Kepa, who once again turned the ball away.

Finally, towards the closing minutes of the first half, Chelsea had their big chance at goal. Armando Broja could've been the player of the moment, but his effort went wide instead. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was vital in making a number of other saves to keep the half-time clean sheet, but the efforts from the visitors lacked clinical prowess.

Chelsea struggle to find the vital goal

Chelsea were likely displeased with their first-half performances as Brentford looked the better side when going on the attack. And with the start of the second half, the Bees continued off from where they left things with key efforts from Bryan Mbuemo.

Roerslev continued to threaten the Blues with his accurate crosses into the area and found Mbuemo, whose headed effort could only go straight down to Kepa.

The forward also found another moment to change the game with a well-delivered cross to Ivan Toney, who failed to put it on target.

A vital change eventually did come for Chelsea, but just like their hosts, the Blues were not clinical enough to seal the deal. Kai Havertz drove a shot at goal from the edge of the box, but his powerful effort at goal was parried off-course by David Raya.

Chances came for Toney and Raheem Sterling on both ends of the pitch late in the clash, but neither player put the ball where it mattered. Eventually, the Blues had to make do with a draw, which will see them retain fourth place in the Premier League.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the goalless draw between the two sides:

That’s 2 points dropped for Chelsea tonight considering how much we attacked them in the second half, thought Christian Pulisic was absolutely fantastic off the bench and Aubameyang’s link up play is a useful weapon I didn’t expect, frustrated.
chelsea play 1 corner in 85th? vim vim
STERLING IS NOT GOOD WEVE ALL KNOWN IT WE JUST HELD DAT QUIETLY
Sterling back at wing back...
Feel for Pulisic when he has to lay off one of Kovacic, Jorginho, RLC, Sterling for a shot
Ahhh that is such a FRUSTRATING draw.That really is two points dropped from Chelsea.
Chelsea be useless team waa
You look at Man United play and you wonder is this the same football troubling Chelsea
Chelsea shaa too much
Havertz shot saved. Best effort of the game from Chelsea which says a lot.
Chelsea will forever be a small club.
Christian Pulisic in 34 minutes for Chelsea today 👀- 30 touches- 3 key passes- 18/23 passing- 1 long ball- 2 shots- 1 clearance https://t.co/gIaCtK5xBJ
Reluctantly take the point given our run. Just have to put in a performance on Saturday cause for 80% of today it just wasn’t good enough. He HAS to start Pulisic.
Pulisic has to start next game, easily our best attacker today. He deserves a start
Kepa named man of the match. Well deserved.
@NizaarKinsella potter is a criminal man. He plays more players out of position
Kepa today 👏 https://t.co/8uMWDShQc3
Kepa is in form tho
everyone say thank you kepa https://t.co/hhgBwpDqG5
I truly believe if Pulisic and Aubameyang came on earlier, we would’ve won that.Game completely changed when they were on…
One of the best 0-0 games I’ve seen in a while, exceptional game.Annoying we didn’t win, but we move.Pulisic, Auba & Chukwuemeka off bench were great. Kepa continues good form, Chalobah looked good again, Jorginho had great moments & RLC bright sparks.
Hopefully we start Pulisic, Auba and Mount against Man Utd
Auba in 5 minutes did more than Kau Havertz did in 80 minutes lmao
Havertz is 23 and he loves pet. He can still pursue his passion as a Veterinary Doctor, it’s not too late! 🙏🏾
Never want to see Havertz starting until he finds he’s form again. We know what he’s capable of but he really struggles to show it.
Oh and finally, Havertz can hold that bench for a while.
Kai Havertz, at the end of the day, all of us will account for our deeds🙏🏼

Chelsea now have 20 points in 10 Premier League games, while Brentford have 14 in their kitty from 11 fixtures.

