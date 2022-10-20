Twitter explodes as Kepa Arrizabalaga shines again in Chelsea's frustrating 0-0 draw against Brentford

Chelsea failed to find a much-needed three points against Brentford on Wednesday, October 19, as they were unable to showcase the required clinical edge to score a goal. However, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the vital piece for the Blues as he ensured a clean sheet against the threatening Bees.

The match began with a goalless first half, as both sides struggled to secure any serious efforts in the final third. Early on in the game, however, there was a remarkable chance from Ivan Toney to open the scoring. The English striker got onto the end of a pinpoint cross from Mads Roerslev but Kepa Arrizabalaga made a full-length dive to save to keep the Blues in the game.

Toney once again came close to breaking the deadlock as he picked up on a poor clearance from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. His resulting header was on target, but too close to Kepa, who once again turned the ball away.

Finally, towards the closing minutes of the first half, Chelsea had their big chance at goal. Armando Broja could've been the player of the moment, but his effort went wide instead. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was vital in making a number of other saves to keep the half-time clean sheet, but the efforts from the visitors lacked clinical prowess.

Chelsea struggle to find the vital goal

Chelsea were likely displeased with their first-half performances as Brentford looked the better side when going on the attack. And with the start of the second half, the Bees continued off from where they left things with key efforts from Bryan Mbuemo.

Roerslev continued to threaten the Blues with his accurate crosses into the area and found Mbuemo, whose headed effort could only go straight down to Kepa.

The forward also found another moment to change the game with a well-delivered cross to Ivan Toney, who failed to put it on target.

A vital change eventually did come for Chelsea, but just like their hosts, the Blues were not clinical enough to seal the deal. Kai Havertz drove a shot at goal from the edge of the box, but his powerful effort at goal was parried off-course by David Raya.

Chances came for Toney and Raheem Sterling on both ends of the pitch late in the clash, but neither player put the ball where it mattered. Eventually, the Blues had to make do with a draw, which will see them retain fourth place in the Premier League.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the goalless draw between the two sides:

Pys @CFCPys That’s 2 points dropped for Chelsea tonight considering how much we attacked them in the second half, thought Christian Pulisic was absolutely fantastic off the bench and Aubameyang’s link up play is a useful weapon I didn’t expect, frustrated. That’s 2 points dropped for Chelsea tonight considering how much we attacked them in the second half, thought Christian Pulisic was absolutely fantastic off the bench and Aubameyang’s link up play is a useful weapon I didn’t expect, frustrated.

JEY 🇬🇭 @MmoaNkoaaa chelsea play 1 corner in 85th? vim vim chelsea play 1 corner in 85th? vim vim

Yoghurt @TheChelseaTalk STERLING IS NOT GOOD WEVE ALL KNOWN IT WE JUST HELD DAT QUIETLY STERLING IS NOT GOOD WEVE ALL KNOWN IT WE JUST HELD DAT QUIETLY

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Sterling back at wing back... Sterling back at wing back...

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Feel for Pulisic when he has to lay off one of Kovacic, Jorginho, RLC, Sterling for a shot Feel for Pulisic when he has to lay off one of Kovacic, Jorginho, RLC, Sterling for a shot

Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ @UberCheIseaFC Ahhh that is such a FRUSTRATING draw.



That really is two points dropped from Chelsea. Ahhh that is such a FRUSTRATING draw.That really is two points dropped from Chelsea.

Don @Opresii Chelsea be useless team waa Chelsea be useless team waa

KOT OCS👮👮 @WaruiJohn2 You look at Man United play and you wonder is this the same football troubling Chelsea You look at Man United play and you wonder is this the same football troubling Chelsea

Don @Opresii Chelsea shaa too much Chelsea shaa too much

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Havertz shot saved. Best effort of the game from Chelsea which says a lot. Havertz shot saved. Best effort of the game from Chelsea which says a lot.

🆑♥️♥️♥️ @NattyLeeCl Chelsea will forever be a small club. Chelsea will forever be a small club.

USMNT Only @usmntonly



- 30 touches

- 3 key passes

- 18/23 passing

- 1 long ball

- 2 shots

- 1 clearance Christian Pulisic in 34 minutes for Chelsea today- 30 touches- 3 key passes- 18/23 passing- 1 long ball- 2 shots- 1 clearance Christian Pulisic in 34 minutes for Chelsea today 👀- 30 touches- 3 key passes- 18/23 passing- 1 long ball- 2 shots- 1 clearance https://t.co/gIaCtK5xBJ

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Reluctantly take the point given our run. Just have to put in a performance on Saturday cause for 80% of today it just wasn’t good enough. He HAS to start Pulisic. Reluctantly take the point given our run. Just have to put in a performance on Saturday cause for 80% of today it just wasn’t good enough. He HAS to start Pulisic.

Conn @ConnCFC Pulisic has to start next game, easily our best attacker today. He deserves a start Pulisic has to start next game, easily our best attacker today. He deserves a start

Conn @ConnCFC Kepa named man of the match. Well deserved. Kepa named man of the match. Well deserved.

Mehz🏆🏆 @Mehzap @NizaarKinsella potter is a criminal man. He plays more players out of position @NizaarKinsella potter is a criminal man. He plays more players out of position

Will🇿🇼 @MarrionMubawu Kepa is in form tho Kepa is in form tho

Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ @UberCheIseaFC I truly believe if Pulisic and Aubameyang came on earlier, we would’ve won that.



Game completely changed when they were on… I truly believe if Pulisic and Aubameyang came on earlier, we would’ve won that.Game completely changed when they were on…

Felix @FelixJohnston_ One of the best 0-0 games I’ve seen in a while, exceptional game.



Annoying we didn’t win, but we move.



Pulisic, Auba & Chukwuemeka off bench were great. Kepa continues good form, Chalobah looked good again, Jorginho had great moments & RLC bright sparks. One of the best 0-0 games I’ve seen in a while, exceptional game.Annoying we didn’t win, but we move.Pulisic, Auba & Chukwuemeka off bench were great. Kepa continues good form, Chalobah looked good again, Jorginho had great moments & RLC bright sparks.

Hajir🇸🇪 @HajirFT Hopefully we start Pulisic, Auba and Mount against Man Utd Hopefully we start Pulisic, Auba and Mount against Man Utd

Conn @ConnCFC Auba in 5 minutes did more than Kau Havertz did in 80 minutes lmao Auba in 5 minutes did more than Kau Havertz did in 80 minutes lmao

Series Abíọ́dún ‘Baj ☻ @Engr_Series 🏾 Havertz is 23 and he loves pet. He can still pursue his passion as a Veterinary Doctor, it’s not too late! Havertz is 23 and he loves pet. He can still pursue his passion as a Veterinary Doctor, it’s not too late! 🙏🏾

Janty @CFC_Janty Never want to see Havertz starting until he finds he’s form again. We know what he’s capable of but he really struggles to show it. Never want to see Havertz starting until he finds he’s form again. We know what he’s capable of but he really struggles to show it.

Mod @CFCMod_ Oh and finally, Havertz can hold that bench for a while. Oh and finally, Havertz can hold that bench for a while.

Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ @the_smallie 🏼 Kai Havertz, at the end of the day, all of us will account for our deeds Kai Havertz, at the end of the day, all of us will account for our deeds🙏🏼

Chelsea now have 20 points in 10 Premier League games, while Brentford have 14 in their kitty from 11 fixtures.

