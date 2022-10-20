Twitter explodes as Kepa Arrizabalaga shines again in Chelsea's frustrating 0-0 draw against Brentford

Chelsea failed to find a much-needed three points against Brentford on Wednesday, October 19, as they were unable to showcase the required clinical edge to score a goal. However, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the vital piece for the Blues as he ensured a clean sheet against the threatening Bees.
The match began with a goalless first half, as both sides struggled to secure any serious efforts in the final third. Early on in the game, however, there was a remarkable chance from Ivan Toney to open the scoring. The English striker got onto the end of a pinpoint cross from Mads Roerslev but Kepa Arrizabalaga made a full-length dive to save to keep the Blues in the game.
Toney once again came close to breaking the deadlock as he picked up on a poor clearance from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. His resulting header was on target, but too close to Kepa, who once again turned the ball away.
Finally, towards the closing minutes of the first half, Chelsea had their big chance at goal. Armando Broja could've been the player of the moment, but his effort went wide instead. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was vital in making a number of other saves to keep the half-time clean sheet, but the efforts from the visitors lacked clinical prowess.
Chelsea struggle to find the vital goal
Chelsea were likely displeased with their first-half performances as Brentford looked the better side when going on the attack. And with the start of the second half, the Bees continued off from where they left things with key efforts from Bryan Mbuemo.
Roerslev continued to threaten the Blues with his accurate crosses into the area and found Mbuemo, whose headed effort could only go straight down to Kepa.
The forward also found another moment to change the game with a well-delivered cross to Ivan Toney, who failed to put it on target.
A vital change eventually did come for Chelsea, but just like their hosts, the Blues were not clinical enough to seal the deal. Kai Havertz drove a shot at goal from the edge of the box, but his powerful effort at goal was parried off-course by David Raya.
Chances came for Toney and Raheem Sterling on both ends of the pitch late in the clash, but neither player put the ball where it mattered. Eventually, the Blues had to make do with a draw, which will see them retain fourth place in the Premier League.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the goalless draw between the two sides:
Chelsea now have 20 points in 10 Premier League games, while Brentford have 14 in their kitty from 11 fixtures.
Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here